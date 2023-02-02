ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Tyre Nichols' Killing Tells Us About Policing: Live With Walter Katz, Nick Gillespie, and Zach Weissmueller

By Zach Weissmueller, Nick Gillespie
"These incidents are never a one-off," Arnold Ventures' Walter Katz wrote in a Twitter thread following the release of a video showing five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols until he collapsed. Nichols died in the hospital three days later. "They are the extreme culmination of behavior that was complained of and ignored."

Join Reason's Nick Gillespie and Zach Weissmueller this Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern for a live discussion of policing in America with Katz, a former independent police auditor and deputy inspector general in California, deputy chief of staff for public safety in Chicago, and current vice president of criminal justice at Arnold Ventures, a philanthropic LLC that's spent more than $397 million on criminal justice initiatives since 2010. Watch and leave questions and comments on the YouTube video above or on Reason's Facebook page.

