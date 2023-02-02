Read full article on original website
bctv.org
Longmire-Avital to Headline Albright College Empowering Voices Day
Invitation: Q&A on how to fight back against misinformation in Pa. Following a campus breakfast, Buffie Longmire-Avital, Ph.D., will share a keynote titled “What you say, and what I hear! Communication and sustainability in a diverse community” for Albright College’s spring 2023 Empowering Voices Day, Fri., March 3, 9 a.m., in the college’s McMillan Center, south lounge. Empowering Albright Voices day is filled with panels and activities that bring awareness to relevant social topics. All Empowering Albright Voices events are free and open to the public.
bctv.org
Berks Professional Sports, Inc. Announces Thomas “Goose” Gosselin as WPSL Head Coach
Gosselin tapped to lead inaugural year of Reading United’s women’s team. Reading United A.C. is excited to announce Thomas “Goose” Gosselin as the new Head Coach for the inaugural season of Reading United Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) team. With extensive experience in coaching women’s soccer and a passion for the sport, Gosselin is well equipped to lead the team to its first successful year.
bctv.org
Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Reading
Local In-home Senior Care Company to Bring Upwards of 75 New Jobs to the Area. Senior Helpers®, one of the nation’s premier providers of personalized in-home senior care, announced the official opening of its Reading, PA location, managed and operated by Cody Johnson. The new franchise will serve senior citizens and their families in Wyomissing, Sinking Spring, Shillington and the surrounding areas, and it hopes to bring more than 75 new jobs to the region over the next year. The Reading location joins nine existing Senior Helpers locations in Pennsylvania and its professionally trained caregivers will help local seniors continue to enjoy the comfort of their own home despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges.
See Which Five Montco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in Pa. for 2023
Montgomery County is home to highly-ranked elementary schools. Niche recently released a list of the best public schools in the state for 2023. Here are the schools that made the list:. #2 The Souderton Charter School Collaborative. The Souderton Charter School Collaborative has 235 students in grades K–8. It also...
Retired postal service inspector opens campaign for Lebanon County district judge seat
Michael Corricelli, a former Air Force officer and retired federal agent, said Friday he will run for an open magisterial district judge seat covering the Palmyra and several surrounding Lebanon County municipalities. “I have dedicated my life to serving our country and community,” Corricelli said Friday in a release announcing...
Berks County now has an alliance for businesses committed to being LGBTQ safe spaces
A nonprofit in Berks County is bolstering LGBTQ businesses and entrepreneurs. In early January, Reading Pride Celebration launched the Berks LGBTQ+ Business Alliance, a support network for gay-owned and ally businesses. Enrique Castro, the first Latino executive director of Reading Pride Celebration, is a driving force behind the alliance. Castro...
Tower Health Announces New Investor, Has Yet to Sell Brandywine Hospital
West Reading-based Tower Health, which owns Brandywine Hospital near Coatesville, is getting a new investor, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Houlihan Lokey is based in Los Angeles, and is going to work with newly appointed CFO Mike Eesley to underpin the financial structure of the nonprofit. Tower sold...
Athlete honored in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Jaden Leiby was honored Saturday afternoon at North Schuylkill High School in a special ceremony between the Lady Spartan's Girls' varsity and JV basketball games, where his # 6 jersey was enshrined in the school district's Wall of Fame. Leiby suffered a traumatic injury during...
sanatogapost.com
MontCo, Berks Liquor License-Holders Cited in January
ALLENTOWN PA – A total of 70 complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties were received by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement during January 2023, according to its month-end report. Troopers assigned...
abc27.com
Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
Montgomery County swears in first Black woman to Board of Commissioners
Montgomery County commissioners made history this week as the board swore in its latest member, Jamila Winder, the first African American woman to serve as Montgomery County commissioner.
Pa.’s most expensive congressional race was Wild-Scheller. How much they spent. | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
The $1.5B deal that ended Bethlehem Steel | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Bethlehem Steel was bankrupt. Its flagship plant had ceased. The end finally came in the form a $1.5 billion offer — though Steel insisted it wasn’t so. “It’s not the end. It’s a new beginning,” Steel CEO Robert “Steve” Miller said 20 years ago this week after reaching an agreement in principle with Cleveland-based International Steel Group on ISG’s offer submitted a month earlier.
phillyvoice.com
30 Prime, an upscale steakhouse, to open in old Coatesville bank building
Coatesville's revitalization efforts have long focused on jumpstarting the city's business district. The National Bank of Coatesville Building, which sits just east of a major entry point to the district, at 112 E. Lincoln Highway, is getting a new tenant. 30 Prime Seafood & Chophouse, an upscale restaurant from Chef...
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Wilmington, Delaware
Concord Mall, a shopping mall located north of the city of Wilmington in the unincorporated Brandywine Hundred area along U.S. Route 202, is Delaware's second-largest shopping mall. A short distance south of the Pennsylvania border, it attracts shoppers from Pennsylvania and other neighboring states wishing to take advantage of tax-free shopping in Delaware.
tourcounsel.com
Carbon Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Lehighton, Pennsylvania
Carbon Plaza Mall is an indoor and outdoor shopping mall on the south side of Route 443 in Mahoning Township, Carbon County, Pennsylvania, just outside Lehighton. It is anchored by a Giant Supermarket and a Big Lots location and has an eight-screen theatre. Other major stores include Rent-A-Center and Rite Aid.
bctv.org
James F. L. Carroll’s New Works at the New Arts Gallery 2-3-23
Joe Beddell talks with artist James F. L. Carroll, Artistic Director and founder of the New Arts Program (NAP) in Kutztown PA., about his current exhibition at the New Arts Gallery entitled, ‘New Works,’ on New Arts Alive. From the program: New Arts Alive.
tourcounsel.com
Berkshire Mall | Shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania
Berkshire Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, a suburb to the west of Reading in Berks County. Berkshire Mall is accessible from US 222/US 422 (Warren Street Bypass) at the Paper Mill Road interchange or the State Hill Road interchange. The main entrances to the mall are...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lancaster's Bollman Hat Company to acquire Kangol brand
ADAMSTOWN, Pa. - Lancaster County-based Bollman Hat Company announced Thursday its plans to acquire the Kangol headwear brand. Bollman and Frasers Group entered into an agreement that grants Bollman a 51% equity share and full intellectual property rights. Bollman has held the global rights to develop and produce Kangol headwear since 2001.
Secure Your Spot for Valentine’s Day at These Chester County Restaurants
Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and there are plenty of places in Chester County to have a date night with that special someone, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. In West Chester, nothing says high-end like a filet mignon or a surf n’ turf feast at Pietro’s Prime. This steak house and seafood restaurant is the perfect place to spoil your soul mate. This family-run restaurant has earned many accolades. Guests can also sip on one of the many martinis, including pear-, watermelon-, or chocolate-flavored.
