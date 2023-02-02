ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

‘Critical maintenance’ will result in lane closures on the Sagamore Bridge. What to know.

By Dialynn Dwyer
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

The restrictions will begin March 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Fz4Z_0ka933o300
John Tlumacki/Boston Globe

Drivers traveling across the Cape Cod Canal can expect some disruptions along their route starting next month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJChw_0ka933o300

Starting March 1, the four lanes on the Sagamore Bridge will be reduced to two, one open in each direction, to allow “critical maintenance work” to take place, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Wednesday. The lane closures will be in place 24 hours a day until the work is completed.

The Sagamore, and the neighboring Bourne Bridge, have long been slated for replacement but efforts to move the rebuild project forward continue to hit funding setbacks.

The Army Corps of Engineers said drivers should expect delays during the morning and afternoon peak travel times while the lane closures are in place through May, with the repair work taking place “weather permitting.”

“This maintenance work is critical to maintaining the structural integrity of the Sagamore Bridge, a vital component to the transportation system of Cape Cod, the Islands and southeastern Massachusetts,” the agency said. “Work will include concrete and pavement repairs on the bridge roadway, repair of deteriorated steel supports, maintenance of bridge joints, and repairs to the concrete abutment structures. Work crews will also perform maintenance work on the bridge lighting and drainage systems during this timeframe.”

The Sagamore and Bourne bridges, which both opened in 1935, were labeled “functionally obsolete” by the Army Corps of Engineers in 2019. The same year, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation found both bridges had exceeded their design life and required “substantial regular maintenance to function reliably.”

On Tuesday, Senators Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, and Rep. Bill Keating sent letters to MassDOT and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, urging the agencies to work closely together to secure federal funding for the project.

“The Bridges are vital assets for the Cape Cod economy and surrounding communities, but they are in desperate need of replacement,” the lawmakers wrote to the Army Corps of Engineers and White House Office of Management and Budget. “With more than 35 million vehicles crossing the canal each year, the Bridges are also the sole access point for vehicular traffic to and from Cape Cod and serve as essential routes for general transportation, tourism, and evacuations in case of an emergency … Today, the Bridges pose a significant risk to the accessibility, economy, and health of the Cape Cod region.”

In a statement, Warren said the administration of former Gov. Charlie Baker “dropped the ball on prioritizing state support to replace these critical bridges.”

“I’m working alongside Governor Healey, who is keenly focused on securing federal dollars, to win investment from the bipartisan infrastructure law,” Warren said. “MassDOT and the U.S Army Corps need to better coordinate for a more competitive grant application in the next cycle.”

Comments / 1

Related
vineyardgazette.com

Steamship Temporarily Halts Vineyard Route After Ferry Breakdowns

Ferries to and from the Vineyard were temporarily halted Sunday morning after the weekend’s frigid temperatures are believed to have caused three ferries to break down. Water pipes burst overnight on the Steamship Authority ferries Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, according to an announcement from the ferry line. The...
NANTUCKET, MA
CBS Boston

Sagamore Bridge lane closures likely to cause travel delays for weeks

BOURNE - Upcoming "critical maintenance work" on the Sagamore Bridge to Cape Cod will likely cause travel delays for weeks, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Wednesday.Lane closures will begin on March 1 and last through May, weather permitting. Instead of two lanes for each direction, travel will be restricted to a single 12-foot-wide lane in each direction during repair work. The lane restrictions will be in effect for 24 hours a day until the work is done. "Motorists planning to use the Sagamore Bridge should be aware that travel delays are likely to occur during the morning and afternoon peak travel periods each day," the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement.The work involves concrete and pavement repairs, fixing deteriorated steel supports and concrete abutment structures and maintaining bridge joints.Last month, the federal government denied an application for $1.88 billion to completely replace both the aging Bourne and Sagamore bridges. The Bourne and Sagamore are described as "currently in poor and fair condition, at risk of falling into poor condition."
WSBS

Do You Have To Signal Entering A Massachusetts Roundabout?

Why do people hate roundabouts much? They are really effective in achieving their goal. Slowing down traffic, eliminating red light delays, etc.. Roundabouts are strange, right? You know you've driven around one before, but when people seem to approach a new roundabout, they tend clam up and not know what to do! 😂
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Strong winds cause damage, power outages across Massachusetts

BOSTON - Strong winds caused damage and power outages across Massachusetts on Friday. More than 45,000 customers were without power at one point Friday night. By 11 p.m., the outages dropped to about 15,000, according to MEMA. In North Attleboro, scaffolding was torn away from a building on South Washington Street. Debris was scattered on the sidewalk and part of the street. No injuries were reported.Winds damaged a billboard on I-93 north of Boston, causing lane closures and delays.  In Mansfield, a downed tree knocked out power to approximately 450 residents. The town opened a warming shelter at the Jordan/Jackson School for people who are impacted. In Wellesley, a tree fell across Route 16, closing the roadway. The National Weather Service said wind gusts reached up to 60 mph in Massachusetts. Wind chills dropped between 10 and 30 below zero. 
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
country1025.com

3 Massachusetts Cities Make Dirtiest Cities in America List

It could be worse, Bay State. And as far as New England as a whole goes we actually did pretty, pretty good. Every year LawnStarter comes out with their list of the Dirtiest Cities in the Country. They compare over 150 U.S. cities across four categories including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction to tabulate their Oscar the Grouch list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BR Rogers

Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap

Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F. On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police Air Wing locates missing man in freezing temperatures

The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing once again located a missing person and possibly saved their life. This time in freezing temperatures. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, yesterday evening at approximately 6:30 p.m., police and firefighters learned that a man in his 70s had gone walking in the Granville State Forest near West Harland Road that afternoon. The man had not returned home and was long overdue. Granville Firefighters and members of the State Police K9 Unit, Special Emergency Response Team, and Air Wing responded to search for the man.
GRANVILLE, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy