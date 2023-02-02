Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Family dog and 12-year-old girl save Duluth Heights home from fire damage
A barking dog woke up a girl on Wednesday night, and then she saw flames in the garage. Around 10pm, the Duluth Fire Department responded to the 4100 block of Chambersburg Ave in the Duluth Heights neighborhood. The family of four was asleep at the time of the fire. A...
979weve.com
Overnight Duluth Fire Destroys Garage
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Around 10:14 Wednesday night, the Duluth Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 4100 block of Chambersburg Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a large garage that was nearly fully involved in fire. The garage was connected to a two story house by a vestibule.
FOX 21 Online
Brutal Wind Chills Mean Brutal Firefighting Conditions
SUPERIOR, Wis. – With wind chill temperatures at 30, 40 or 50 below zero, it’s probably safe to say nobody likes that type of weather, especially firefighters. The dangerous conditions happened just two days ago for Superior firefighters who were fighting brutally cold air during the Wasabi restaurant fire on Tower Avenue.
FOX 21 Online
Ashley Furniture Quietly Donates 20 Mattresses To Steve O’Neil Apartments For Homeless Families
DULUTH, Minn. — Some residents in the Steve O’Neil Apartments in Duluth are resting easier after a furniture company donated mattresses to them. CHUM posted on Twitter that it was Ashley Furniture that donated 20 mattresses and frames to the complex. CHUM, which operates the apartments that are...
Duluth Police Seek Information On Truck Connected To Recent Crimes
West Duluth recently had several incidents occur that damaged vehicles in the area and the Duluth Police Department believes one vehicle was responsible for it all. Now, they've reached out through their Facebook page to ask for the public's help with any information and video that would formally connect the vehicle in question to the crimes.
WDIO-TV
Duluth’s Snow Removal Safety Explainer
We’ve had over 78 inches of snow this year, now that is quite a lot. And if you’ve peeked outside your window, it seems to keep piling up everywhere. Well, the city of Duluth has taken to social media to address the problem. They have released a snow removal safety video of sorts. It is a video full of tips, and knowledge on what the city is doing to combat the large amounts of snow.
Watch: Duluth Realtor Makes ’10 Reasons NOT to Move to Duluth, Minnesota’ Video
Northland residents have a lot of pride in the area as there a certainly a lot of positives that living in this area provide. However, people moving here from a different part of the country often come to the Northland without knowing a lot about it. With that in mind,...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police Assisting With Investigation Into Vineyard Church Pastoral Assistant Allegations
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police have confirmed that they are assisting in the investigation into allegations against a pastoral assistant at the Vineyard Church. Members of the congregation received an email Sunday from the special committee of the Vineyard Church council. It said in part that the special committee...
northernnewsnow.com
Black license plates may be coming to Minnesota this spring
A Duluth fat biking and Nordic skiing group is working to get more women outdoors during the coldest months of the year. The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation is seeking new members for its Board of Trustees.
WDIO-TV
Man accused of threatening airport employees faces felony charges
Felony charges were filed Thursday against 52-year-old Virginia resident Vincent Muccio after he was arrested at the Duluth International Airport on January 31st after he allegedly made threats of violence to several Duluth airport employees. In the criminal complaint filed by the Saint Louis county district attorney’s office, Muccio is...
kdal610.com
Fire Destroys Superior Restaurant
SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – The Wasabi Restaurant on Tower Avenue in Superior is a total loss following an early morning fire on Monday. The Superior Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 3333 Tower Avenue about 12:30 to find heavy black smoke coming from the rear of the building.
Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations On Poor Tipping For Staff
Things have been different in the last few years in the restaurant business. COVID-19 really turned things upside down, causing some restaurants to close and many people to leave the food service industry. Even three years since the beginning of the pandemic, businesses are struggling with worker shortages. Inflation has caused problems for restaurant owners with food prices, equipment prices, and also paying more competitive wages to attract workers. It's just been a tough few years for restaurants and their staff.
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Ashland County Inmate Likely Died Of Overdose
ASHLAND, Wis. — An inmate’s death is being investigated at the Ashland County Jail. Ashland County Sheriff Brian Zupke said Aaron Craig, 43, died in his cell during a medical episode Jan. 27. He was booked into the jail the day before by Ashland police. Chief Bill Hagstrom...
Downtown Duluth Business Announces Closure
It's a sad day for downtown Duluth. A popular business just announced it will be closing its doors next month. That business? Reimagined, by T. Underwood. The store sells home decor and such in the heart of the downtown area. The store also sells antiques, decor with a vintage flair,...
Here’s Just How Cold Wind Chills Got In The Northland To End The Week
In line with the wind chill warning the Duluth office of the National Weather Service issued yesterday, it was downright frigid overnight Thursday into Friday morning. With air temperatures sinking into double-digit below-zero temperatures combined with some wind to make for dangerous wind chill values, a number of area schools opted to either start late, close, or shift to a virtual learning day for Friday.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Wisconsin, St. Louis County, Duluth
Wisconsin- The DNR is looking to award a local hunter. Nominations are now open for the 2022 Wisconsin Ethical Hunter Award. The annual award recognizes someone whose actions are symbolic of Wisconsin’s hunting heritage, including responsible, respectful and safe practices. Nominations include all hunting seasons, and the committee will focus on a singular action or event rather than long-term conservation programs. The deadline to submit hunters is February 15.
How Much Should You Pay When ‘Kitchen Tip’ Is On Restaurant Bill In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
Let me start by saying that my first jobs right out of high school were in Duluth restaurants. After starting as a busboy at the Old Country Buffet, I jumped ship and accepted a job at Orchards. Do you remember Orchards? It was located in the Miller Hill Mall, that...
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
OnlyInYourState
These 4 Small Towns Were Once Home To Minnesotans That Changed The World
Many famous and influential people have been born in the state of Minnesota, and most of them come from large cities like Minneapolis or St. Paul. Yet, these four small towns were the birthplace of people who have left a lasting impact. Minnesota is a wonderful place to see charming...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Benedictine Ministries To Operate Out Of St. Scholastica Monastery
DULUTH, Minn. — The Benedictine Sisters Of The St. Scholastica Monastery in Duluth says they’re grateful the Vatican is loosing up rules for them to be able to bring on more sisters. The Vatican is allowing them to change the model of their Catholic sponsorship. The new structure...
