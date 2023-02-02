ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

979weve.com

Overnight Duluth Fire Destroys Garage

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Around 10:14 Wednesday night, the Duluth Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 4100 block of Chambersburg Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a large garage that was nearly fully involved in fire. The garage was connected to a two story house by a vestibule.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Brutal Wind Chills Mean Brutal Firefighting Conditions

SUPERIOR, Wis. – With wind chill temperatures at 30, 40 or 50 below zero, it’s probably safe to say nobody likes that type of weather, especially firefighters. The dangerous conditions happened just two days ago for Superior firefighters who were fighting brutally cold air during the Wasabi restaurant fire on Tower Avenue.
B105

Duluth Police Seek Information On Truck Connected To Recent Crimes

West Duluth recently had several incidents occur that damaged vehicles in the area and the Duluth Police Department believes one vehicle was responsible for it all. Now, they've reached out through their Facebook page to ask for the public's help with any information and video that would formally connect the vehicle in question to the crimes.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth’s Snow Removal Safety Explainer

We’ve had over 78 inches of snow this year, now that is quite a lot. And if you’ve peeked outside your window, it seems to keep piling up everywhere. Well, the city of Duluth has taken to social media to address the problem. They have released a snow removal safety video of sorts. It is a video full of tips, and knowledge on what the city is doing to combat the large amounts of snow.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Man accused of threatening airport employees faces felony charges

Felony charges were filed Thursday against 52-year-old Virginia resident Vincent Muccio after he was arrested at the Duluth International Airport on January 31st after he allegedly made threats of violence to several Duluth airport employees. In the criminal complaint filed by the Saint Louis county district attorney’s office, Muccio is...
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Fire Destroys Superior Restaurant

SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – The Wasabi Restaurant on Tower Avenue in Superior is a total loss following an early morning fire on Monday. The Superior Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 3333 Tower Avenue about 12:30 to find heavy black smoke coming from the rear of the building.
SUPERIOR, WI
MIX 108

Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations On Poor Tipping For Staff

Things have been different in the last few years in the restaurant business. COVID-19 really turned things upside down, causing some restaurants to close and many people to leave the food service industry. Even three years since the beginning of the pandemic, businesses are struggling with worker shortages. Inflation has caused problems for restaurant owners with food prices, equipment prices, and also paying more competitive wages to attract workers. It's just been a tough few years for restaurants and their staff.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UPDATE: Ashland County Inmate Likely Died Of Overdose

ASHLAND, Wis. — An inmate’s death is being investigated at the Ashland County Jail. Ashland County Sheriff Brian Zupke said Aaron Craig, 43, died in his cell during a medical episode Jan. 27. He was booked into the jail the day before by Ashland police. Chief Bill Hagstrom...
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
B105

Downtown Duluth Business Announces Closure

It's a sad day for downtown Duluth. A popular business just announced it will be closing its doors next month. That business? Reimagined, by T. Underwood. The store sells home decor and such in the heart of the downtown area. The store also sells antiques, decor with a vintage flair,...
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Here’s Just How Cold Wind Chills Got In The Northland To End The Week

In line with the wind chill warning the Duluth office of the National Weather Service issued yesterday, it was downright frigid overnight Thursday into Friday morning. With air temperatures sinking into double-digit below-zero temperatures combined with some wind to make for dangerous wind chill values, a number of area schools opted to either start late, close, or shift to a virtual learning day for Friday.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Wisconsin, St. Louis County, Duluth

Wisconsin- The DNR is looking to award a local hunter. Nominations are now open for the 2022 Wisconsin Ethical Hunter Award. The annual award recognizes someone whose actions are symbolic of Wisconsin’s hunting heritage, including responsible, respectful and safe practices. Nominations include all hunting seasons, and the committee will focus on a singular action or event rather than long-term conservation programs. The deadline to submit hunters is February 15.
DULUTH, MN

