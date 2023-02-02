Read full article on original website
TxDOT to shut down sections of State Highway 36 in Milam County this week
ROGERS, Texas — TxDOT Waco District announced that it will be making single-lane closures on State Highway 36 beginning Tuesday, Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers can expect closures stemming from Country Road 113 down to Country Road 125 in Rogers, Texas. Crews will be present...
Waco fire responds to early morning house fire, assists elderly couple inside
Scanner audio reported that an elderly couple was inside - with one appearing to be wheelchairbound.
Three forced from home, pet dead after Harker Heights fire
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A fire in Harker Heights forced three people out of their home and killed a family pet, according to the Harker Heights Fire Department. The Department stated that they responded to a possible structure fire at 406 Tomahawk Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 8. One Engine,...
Will You Be Prepared Next Time We Freeze in Central Texas?
Some of us in the Killeen, Texas area are just trying to put our houses, property, and streets back together after the winter freeze we witnessed last week. I’m all for having a little bit of snow, especially during the wintertime, but ice storms are dangerous here in Central Texas.
Some parts of Bell, Falls and Milam Counties under boil water notice
CENTRAL, Texas — Some parts of Central Texas using Pendleton Water Supply are under a boil water notice following this week's winter storm. Cedar Springs (Falls County) Anyone north of Rosebud (Falls County) Sharp (Milam County) Travis (Falls County) Westphalia (Falls County) Addresses along these streets in Milam are...
Over 11,000 still without power in Bell County
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Over 11,000 people in Bell County remain without power Friday, according to the Oncor outage map. As of 4:25 p.m., Oncor reported around 11,488 total outages in the county. Bell County saw the most overall outages due to this week's winter storm damage. Several residents...
KWTX
‘It’s been a nightmare’: Temple family grapples with consequences of ice storms, fallen trees on their home
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Jacob Drumm of Temple was on a trip in Michigan when he received word from his neighbors that trees had fallen on his house from Wednesday’s ice storm. “They walked over to our property and noted that two trees had split, one landing on the...
Broken trees take over Central Texas
TEMPLE, Texas — Scattered trees across the street is a common scene across Bell County and other parts of Central Texas. As ice from the winter storm accumulated on trees, it made them heavy enough to break, leaving homeowners scrambling to clean up the mess. "It's just devastating because...
Graphic Packaging International to build Manufacturing facility in Waco, invest $1 billion into community
WACO, Texas — A big new investment is coming to Waco, in the form of a major new business. Graphic Packaging International has chosen Waco as the site for a new facility for a "state-of-the-art coated recycled paperboard (CRB) machine", investing $1 billion into the Waco community. According to...
VIDEO | Don't do this! Car tries to drive under downed power line
ROUND ROCK, Texas — On Thursday, Hank Lehning pulled over on Interstate 35 near Round Rock because there was a downed power line stretching across all lanes. While parked on the shoulder of the road, Lehning took video of the power line. It was flapping up and down as 18-wheeler trucks drove over it on the other side of the highway.
Suspects identified in Temple gas station carjacking
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police arrested three men in connection to a carjacking at a Temple gas station. Police said the victim was pumping gas at a gas station in the 2300 block of S. 57th St. on Feb. 1. He told police two men approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded he give them his vehicle.
Ice storm: Here’s how you can get help, access to resources
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An ice storm passed through the Central Texas area this week, leaving behind considerable damage. Whether people need help with damage as a result of the storm, clearing down tree branches and limbs, insurance information, access to food resources or any open shelters, KXAN has compiled a list to get people the […]
Carmen DeCruz verdict puts strain on community, police
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Central Texas community is still sharing their thoughts and emotions towards the verdict for the Temple Police officer charged in connection to the shooting death of Michael Dean in 2019. A Bell County jury acquitted former Carmen DeCruz of second degree manslaughter and criminally...
Killeen ISD extends Superintendent Dr. John Craft through 2027
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees voted to extend Superintendent Dr. John Craft's contract through 2027 at its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The board and community appear to have extreme confidence in Dr. Craft's ability to lead the district as he's currently serving his ninth year in the position.
Temple community, city officials react to verdict in Carmen DeCruz trial
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz has been found not guilty of second-degree manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of Michael Dean. The City of Temple along with Temple PD responded to the verdict, noting that the justice system was at work in this trial.
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by ice storm
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this past week's ice storm.The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson Counties—all of which experienced power outages, widespread property damage and hazardous travel disruptions.In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the governor said he will continue to ensure communities will have the resources and support they need to recover."Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm."Gov. Abbott also encourages Texans to...
Do you recognize them? Temple PD searching for Walmart theft suspects
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two people they suspect stole from a Walmart last month. On Jan. 12, the two people pictured below, entered the Walmart on South 31st Street and committed the theft, police say. Police did not...
Temple police looking for suspect in 'accidental' shooting
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department was investigating what they called an accidental shooting Tuesday. Around 5:13 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of S. General Bruce Drive, in reference to a gunshot wound, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person who had been shot in the leg.
KWTX
Lineman airlifted to medical facility after electrocution
HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Holland Volunteer Fire Department and Temple EMS were dispatched to an electrocution call around 6:16 p.m., on Saturday. It happened in the area of Landfill Rd. and Center Lake Rd., according to Holland VFD. Upon arrival, authorities found a Pike lineman had been electrocuted. The lineman...
Power back on at Marlin Elementary and Middle School, students return Tuesday
MARLIN, Texas — Power at Marlin Elementary and Marlin Middle School was restored around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. Downed power lines caused by last week's winter freeze created widespread power outages, affecting the school district. The school district plans to bring in staff on Monday, Feb. 6...
