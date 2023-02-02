Read full article on original website
Chronicle
And one: Lively's defense leads Duke men's basketball past North Carolina
After each Duke men’s basketball game this season, check back here for the Player of the Game and more. The Blue Devils got their revenge against North Carolina Saturday, and the Blue Zone breaks down the contest:. One player: Dereck Lively II. After a slow start to the season...
Chronicle
'The rivalry’s still there': Duke men's basketball buries the past, wins latest battle in endless war against North Carolina
History always repeats itself, until it doesn’t. Two days short of 16 years prior to Saturday, freshman point guard Jon Scheyer was, for the first time, the fresh face with something to prove in one of sports’ greatest rivalries, and he proved it. On an underdog Duke team, the then-19-year-old put up 26 points—more than Tyler Hansbrough, more than his captain DeMarcus Nelson, more than anybody on the court—as the Blue Devils charged toward what might have been their first victory against North Carolina in more than a year.
Hubert Davis 'just stating facts' after loss to Duke
The fact is Dereck Lively II was a beast. The presence of Duke basketball's 7-foot-1 freshman center, whose eight blocks in Saturday night's 63-57 home win are a program record against UNC, understandably turned the Tar Heels (15-8, 7-5 ACC) into desperate 3-point shooters in the second half, ...
Chronicle
X-Factor: Maintained defensive pressure from Lively can help Duke men's basketball shut down Miami
Fresh off a huge home win against North Carolina Saturday night, the Blue Devils next head to South Florida to take on Miami for the second time this season. The Blue Zone is here with a difference-maker on both teams:. Duke: Dereck Lively II. Once considered the top player of...
Chronicle
Duke softball 2023 season preview
The Blue Devils’ 2022 season ended at the NCAA super regionals in Los Angeles at the hands of UCLA. Head coach Marissa Young and her “Team Six,” featuring two new assistant coaches in Sydney Romero and Olivia Watkins, enter this season ranked No. 15 and yearning to push one step further and clinch a trip to Oklahoma City. The departures of star pitcher Peyton St. George, outfielder Caroline Jacobsen and infielders Jameson Kavel and Kristina Foreman certainly left a massive hole in Duke’s roster, but the ninth-ranked recruiting class is heading into Durham hungry to continue developing the young program into a perennial powerhouse.
Chronicle
Duke women's basketball claims sole possession of first place in ACC with signature win at Notre Dame
It’s official. Duke is now in sole possession of first place in the ACC. The 16th-ranked Blue Devils took on No. 9 Notre Dame Sunday afternoon in South Bend, Ind., where they defeated the Fighting Irish 57-52 to reach 20 wins for the first time since the 2017-18 season. The game, held in Purcell Pavilion, was between two teams tied for first in the ACC at 9-2. However, as basketball fans have learned time and time again, a game between two evenly matched squads is sure to be a nail-biter, and this contest was no exception.
Chronicle
Three points: Physicality, offensive consistency crucial for Duke men’s basketball in North Carolina showdown
Duke squares up against North Carolina Saturday evening at Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first Tobacco Road rivalry game of the year. The Blue Zone is here with three keys to a Blue Devil win:. Dominate the glass. In up-and-down seasons for both Duke and North Carolina, one aspect has...
Chronicle
Duke men’s lacrosse starts off on the right foot with season-opening win against Bellarmine
Despite it being one of the most frigid days of the year, despite what seemed like most of Durham congregating in K-Ville for College GameDay, despite their team playing the preseason fifth-place team in the ASUN, Blue Devil fans came out in full force for Duke’s season opener. And the Blue Devils did not disappoint.
Chronicle
Duke vs. UNC preview: Frontcourt
As this year’s first edition of the Tobacco Road rivalry approaches, the Blue Zone looks at each of the positional battles between Duke and North Carolina prior to Saturday night. Previously, we looked at the benches, backcourts and wings. Finally, here is the frontcourt:. While plenty of talent will...
Chronicle
Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. North Carolina
Duke (-3) vs. North Carolina. After three weeks of anticipation and tenting, the greatest rivalry in college sports starts a new chapter Saturday, as Duke welcomes archenemy North Carolina to Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils enter the contest after a solid win at home against Wake Forest Tuesday. North...
Chronicle
5 observations from Duke men's basketball's first half against North Carolina
Through one half of the first Duke-North Carolina matchup of the season, matters are as competitive and close as one would expect. Heading into the break, the Blue Devils have a slim advantage at 33-32. Not too heavy to carry. If last season’s matchups carried the heaviest stakes, this one...
Chronicle
ChronChat: Score predictions, MVP picks and more for Duke men's basketball's UNC showdown
Before North Carolina takes the trip down to the road to face Duke, The Chronicle's beat writers are here to make their score predictions and more. Who will win Saturday, and what will the final score be?. Jonathan Levitan: Duke 74-70 For as good as Duke has been at home—Jon...
Chronicle
Column: Duke men's basketball has questions to answer. North Carolina is the game to do it
Every Duke-North Carolina game dating back to the origins of the rivalry has had a heightened level of competitive flare. But this one is different. It’s Duke’s first chance at redemption after the Tar Heels dealt two crushing blows last season, one in former head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last home game and one in the Final Four. It is Jon Scheyer’s first opportunity to gain the upper hand on his North Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis. And, maybe most importantly, this year’s game sits within a crucial five-game stretch in the Blue Devils’ schedule in which they can prove whether they have the answer to some season-long questions plaguing this team.
Chronicle
5 things to know before Duke men's basketball hosts North Carolina for season's first Tobacco Road tilt
March 5, 2022: Mike Krzyzewski walked off of a court named in his honor, where he had just coached his last home game. The Tar Heel celebration was heard around the college basketball world. April 2, 2022: Caleb Love sealed North Carolina’s ticket to the national championship game. With the...
There’s a Glum Feeling in the Air for This Duke-Carolina Meeting
Neither rival is having the season it hoped for as they play for the first time in the post–Coach K era.
Chronicle
Duke vs. UNC preview: Wings
As this year’s first edition of the Tobacco Road Rivalry approaches, the Blue Zone looks at each of the positional battles between Duke and North Carolina prior to Saturday night. Previously, we looked at the benches and backcourts. Up next are the wings:. With freshman Dariq Whitehead ruled questionable...
Chronicle
'The competition was ridiculous': An oral history of Jon Scheyer's playing days in the Tobacco Road rivalry
On Saturday, Duke and North Carolina need a win for similar reasons: To keep pace in the battle for a double bye in the ACC tournament, and to add to their respective NCAA tournament resumes. But for the Blue Devils, offsetting the Tar Heels’ recent mojo in the series might...
Chronicle
Take of the week: Duke men's basketball is primed for a strong regular-season finish
To say it has been a season of ups and downs for Duke would be an understatement. The Blue Devils are undefeated at home with some big wins against strong teams like Ohio State, Pittsburgh and Miami. At the same time, the squad from Durham has also blown some bad games on the road. Duke lost to a relatively weak Virginia Tech team, was blown out by N.C. State by a whopping 24 points and narrowly escaped what should have been an easy win against Boston College.
dukebasketballreport.com
The Chronicle’s Column On The Duke-UNC Rivalry Before Coach K Was Great But...
It’s not something that we really went into, but for the last couple of years, we’ve kind of made it a point to periodically mention that Duke Basketball existed before Mike Krzyzewski started coaching the Blue Devils. And we also periodically mentioned that we shouldn't fall into the...
Duke's special jerseys coming out for UNC game
Duke basketball will don its home version of the "Brotherhood" jerseys — white with the navy gothic script — when the unranked Blue Devils (16-6, 7-4 ACC) host the unranked UNC Tar Heels (15-7, 7-4 ACC) at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN). STREAM: fuboTV (start your free trial) While Duke has twice ...
