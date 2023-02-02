Every Duke-North Carolina game dating back to the origins of the rivalry has had a heightened level of competitive flare. But this one is different. It’s Duke’s first chance at redemption after the Tar Heels dealt two crushing blows last season, one in former head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last home game and one in the Final Four. It is Jon Scheyer’s first opportunity to gain the upper hand on his North Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis. And, maybe most importantly, this year’s game sits within a crucial five-game stretch in the Blue Devils’ schedule in which they can prove whether they have the answer to some season-long questions plaguing this team.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO