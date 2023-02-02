ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

'The rivalry’s still there': Duke men's basketball buries the past, wins latest battle in endless war against North Carolina

History always repeats itself, until it doesn’t. Two days short of 16 years prior to Saturday, freshman point guard Jon Scheyer was, for the first time, the fresh face with something to prove in one of sports’ greatest rivalries, and he proved it. On an underdog Duke team, the then-19-year-old put up 26 points—more than Tyler Hansbrough, more than his captain DeMarcus Nelson, more than anybody on the court—as the Blue Devils charged toward what might have been their first victory against North Carolina in more than a year.
Duke softball 2023 season preview

The Blue Devils’ 2022 season ended at the NCAA super regionals in Los Angeles at the hands of UCLA. Head coach Marissa Young and her “Team Six,” featuring two new assistant coaches in Sydney Romero and Olivia Watkins, enter this season ranked No. 15 and yearning to push one step further and clinch a trip to Oklahoma City. The departures of star pitcher Peyton St. George, outfielder Caroline Jacobsen and infielders Jameson Kavel and Kristina Foreman certainly left a massive hole in Duke’s roster, but the ninth-ranked recruiting class is heading into Durham hungry to continue developing the young program into a perennial powerhouse.
Duke women's basketball claims sole possession of first place in ACC with signature win at Notre Dame

It’s official. Duke is now in sole possession of first place in the ACC. The 16th-ranked Blue Devils took on No. 9 Notre Dame Sunday afternoon in South Bend, Ind., where they defeated the Fighting Irish 57-52 to reach 20 wins for the first time since the 2017-18 season. The game, held in Purcell Pavilion, was between two teams tied for first in the ACC at 9-2. However, as basketball fans have learned time and time again, a game between two evenly matched squads is sure to be a nail-biter, and this contest was no exception.
Duke vs. UNC preview: Frontcourt

As this year’s first edition of the Tobacco Road rivalry approaches, the Blue Zone looks at each of the positional battles between Duke and North Carolina prior to Saturday night. Previously, we looked at the benches, backcourts and wings. Finally, here is the frontcourt:. While plenty of talent will...
Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. North Carolina

Duke (-3) vs. North Carolina. After three weeks of anticipation and tenting, the greatest rivalry in college sports starts a new chapter Saturday, as Duke welcomes archenemy North Carolina to Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils enter the contest after a solid win at home against Wake Forest Tuesday. North...
Column: Duke men's basketball has questions to answer. North Carolina is the game to do it

Every Duke-North Carolina game dating back to the origins of the rivalry has had a heightened level of competitive flare. But this one is different. It’s Duke’s first chance at redemption after the Tar Heels dealt two crushing blows last season, one in former head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last home game and one in the Final Four. It is Jon Scheyer’s first opportunity to gain the upper hand on his North Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis. And, maybe most importantly, this year’s game sits within a crucial five-game stretch in the Blue Devils’ schedule in which they can prove whether they have the answer to some season-long questions plaguing this team.
Duke vs. UNC preview: Wings

As this year’s first edition of the Tobacco Road Rivalry approaches, the Blue Zone looks at each of the positional battles between Duke and North Carolina prior to Saturday night. Previously, we looked at the benches and backcourts. Up next are the wings:. With freshman Dariq Whitehead ruled questionable...
Take of the week: Duke men's basketball is primed for a strong regular-season finish

To say it has been a season of ups and downs for Duke would be an understatement. The Blue Devils are undefeated at home with some big wins against strong teams like Ohio State, Pittsburgh and Miami. At the same time, the squad from Durham has also blown some bad games on the road. Duke lost to a relatively weak Virginia Tech team, was blown out by N.C. State by a whopping 24 points and narrowly escaped what should have been an easy win against Boston College.
Duke's special jerseys coming out for UNC game

Duke basketball will don its home version of the "Brotherhood" jerseys — white with the navy gothic script — when the unranked Blue Devils (16-6, 7-4 ACC) host the unranked UNC Tar Heels (15-7, 7-4 ACC) at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN). STREAM: fuboTV (start your free trial) While Duke has twice ...
