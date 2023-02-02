Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
John Deere announces grain sensing option for S700 series combines
John Deere is now offering HarvestLab 3000 Grain Sensing for S700 series combines from 2018 or newer. The grain sensing option will continuously measure and monitor protein, starch, and oil values in wheat, barley, or canola as the combine is harvesting. As the combine moves through the field, a motor-driven auger pushes grain in front of the HarvestLab’s near-infrared sensor. Combined with Deere’s StarFire receiver, site-specific data will appear on the display and be sent to the John Deere Operations Center platform.
Aviation International News
Vision Aircraft Records Launches Mx Hub Software
Vision Aircraft Records has launched software that provides aircraft owners, brokers, consultants, and stakeholders with secure access to maintenance records. According to company president Mark Leeper, this software features its Secure Managed Aircraft Records Technology (Smart) product and allows users to search, share, and manage all of their aircraft maintenance records in one place.
L3Harris Viper Shield Electronic Warfare System Achieves Critical Design Review Milestone
MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) announced today achieving a critical design review (CDR) milestone for the Viper Shield electronic warfare (EW) system, which will provide improved offensive and defensive EW capabilities for F-16 Block 70/72 Foreign Military Sales (FMS) aircraft. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005524/en/ Viper Shield’s all-digital electronic warfare suite, custom designed for the Lockheed Martin advanced F-16 Block 70/72 aircraft, provides a virtual electronic shield around the aircraft, enabling warfighters to complete missions safely in increasingly complex battlespace scenarios. (Credit: L3Harris)
fordauthority.com
Ford Leaves Truck And Engine Manufacturing Association
Ford is investing heavily in all-electric vehicles as it aims to eventually convert its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs in Europe by 2030, though it hasn’t yet determined a date to do so in North America. Regardless, The Blue Oval has set lower expectations in terms of when it might electrify its heavier-duty commercial vehicles, which is understandable given the state of current EV battery technology. In the meantime, FoMoCo continues to back efforts to reduce climate change, which is precisely why it has decided to exit the Truck and Engine Manufacturing Association (EMA), according to Politico.
accesslifthandlers.com
Yanmar CE, ASV officially Yanmar Compact Equipment North America
Three years after acquiring ASV Holdings Inc., a Minnesota-based manufacturer of compact tracked equipment and skid-steer loaders, the Yanmar Compact Equipment Division has established Yanmar Compact Equipment North America (YCENA) as a single legal entity encompassing both brands. “This is a huge step for us, our dealers and our customers,”...
streetwisereports.com
Counter Drone Co. Expands Its Global Reach
Counter-Drone firm DroneShield Ltd. (DRO:ASX; DRSHF:OTC) has been going on the offensive in recent months by landing two separate multi-million dollar contracts and increasing its reach and capabilities to over 100 "friendly" countries. Investors have been taking notice of late as the firm's shares have traded to a new 52-week high on much higher average volumes over the last 30 days.
moderncampground.com
New Members Join RV Industry Association This January to Drive Growth and Innovation
The RV Industry Association (RVIA) continues to grow its membership with the inclusion of six new companies in its mission to unite the industry’s initiatives on safety, education, and promoting a positive experience for all RV consumers. The RVIA represents over 500 manufacturers and suppliers who produce 98% of...
lbmjournal.com
The Wood Screw That’s Transforming Construction
When you’re planning a construction project, the first step is to establish a plan. This requires a review of specifications and construction documents. Then you must decide about materials, such as studs, insulation, and drywall. Screws are often a lower priority and tend to get lost in the materials consideration. After all, they’re small and not where you’re spending the bulk of your budget. You may even just accept whatever your dealer has on-hand.
Industrial Distribution
The Future of Manufacturing Technology in 2023
The biggest surprise of 2022 was the large-scale uptake of digital technologies by manufacturers, many of which had previously been reluctant to change their traditional time-honed production methods. Today, the formerly rare choice to use machine learning for factory optimization is becoming mainstream, as early adopters continue to realize phenomenal...
marinelink.com
Delta-shaped Foundation for Giant Floating Wind Turbines Gets ABS Approval
The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has approved in principle the Bassoe D-Floater, a floating offshore wind turbine foundation. It is said that the Bassoe D-Floater foundations will be able to handle 15 megawatt offshore turbines, which will be among the world's largest. Apart from prototypes being tested onshore, there are no 15 MW turbines installed offshore as of yet. They can be as tall as the Eiffel Tower and can weigh upwards of 2,000 tons.
Wayfair Diversifies Suppliers With ‘Celebrate Black Makers’ Launch
Wayfair announced a new push to diversify its suppliers with the Celebrate Black Makers initiative. The program was designed to recognize and promote Black-owned businesses selling their products on the home goods e-tail platform. “Through Celebrate Black Makers, we hope our diverse customer base will have the opportunity to shop everyday products for their homes made by Black designers and makers, while also exploring the many unique styles and design aesthetics available to them on our platform,” said Shardé Marchewski, Wayfair’s head of supplier diversity. The initial Celebrate Black Makers offering highlights three companies. Candice Luter Art + Interiors offers home decor pieces...
Industrial Distribution
German Robotics Firm Wandelbots Expands No-Code Solution to U.S.
Wandelbots, the German-based no-code robotics software firm, recently opened a U.S. headquarters in Chicago to expand its global operations and accelerate human-centered robotics solutions in the manufacturing industry. Its signature software, Wandelbots Teaching, works the same with any robot, allowing users to control various models with no prior programming knowledge.
ZDNet
This has replaced my multitool for a fraction of the cost
I've spent a lot of money on multitools over the years. In part, that's because I like the idea of a single tool that serves many functions, and partly it's down to no one tool being ideal. Furthermore, I can't lie, there's a small bit of me that just loves new, shiny things.
monitordaily.com
Gordon Brothers to Sell Machinery & Equipment Formerly Used by José Sánchez Peñate
Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, will sell private treaty machinery and equipment from four plants in the Canary Islands formerly leased by the firm to José Sánchez Peñate, a Spanish food products manufacturer and distributor. José Sánchez Peñate primarily produced dairy products from...
Target Partners With Black Farmers and Designers For its ‘Target Forward’ Program
For Black History Month, Target has partnered with Black designers who use cotton grown on Black-owned farms to create their clothes. According to McKinsey & Company, only 1.4% of U.S. farm owners are Black, which makes this an impressive partnership. According to Forbes, Target’s partnership with Black farmers aims to...
Ford Cannot Manage Itself
Ford’s 2022 financial results were disappointing. This would not have happened if Ford had more skilled management.
monitordaily.com
Willis Lease Finance Expands Aircraft Base Maintenance Offerings
Willis Lease Finance announced its UK subsidiary, Willis Aviation Services Limited (WASL), expanded its service offerings to include UK CAA base maintenance approvals for the Airbus A320 family, Boeing 737NG, ATR 42/72 and Embraer 135/145 aircraft. These latest approvals complement Willis Lease Finance’s existing UK CAA and EASA line maintenance approval capabilities at its facility at Teesside International Airport in the UK and expand upon its vertical integration through engine and aircraft MRO services. WASL’s offerings also include aircraft disassembly, short- and long-term aircraft storage and preservation, line maintenance, return to service, as well as ground and cargo handling services.
TechCrunch
Rebar robotics firm Toggle adds another $3M to its fundraising tally
This is certainly a theme of late — as other categories of robotics have struggled to raise, those operating in construction appear relatively unimpacted. New York-based Toggle this morning announced that it has added another $3 million to its coffers as part of a “Series A Extension.” The initial $8 million Series A was announced back in 2021. Japanese firm Tokyu Construction is a first-time investor in the startup, whose total raise is currently at $15 million.
wasteadvantagemag.com
CASE Construction Equipment Sales, Service and Support Strengthened in Western U.S. with Titan Machinery Acquisition of Pioneer Farm Equipment Co.
Construction and farm equipment heavyweight Titan Machinery has strengthened and unified the positions of CASE Construction Equipment throughout the upper Midwest and western United States with the acquisition of Pioneer Farm Equipment Co. The deal closed February 2, 2023 and includes five Pioneer locations throughout Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, American Falls and Rupert. Locations will offer the full line of CASE Construction Equipment and Case IH agriculture equipment, with the exception of the Rupert location which will operate only as a Case IH dealer.
techaiapp.com
Surge capability. Power electronics news.
Power devices used in challenging applications, like automotive powertrains and electrical grids, must exhibit surge energy robustness. While Si and SiC MOSFETs can dissipate surge energy via avalanche, GaN HEMTs have no avalanche capability. This article explores the repetitive surge energy robustness of a 650 V rated cascode GaN HEMT in the unclamped inductive switching (UIS) test. Surge capability and the safe operating zone under this stress is a key aspect of the overall GaN HEMT reliability.
