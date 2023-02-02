ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KIMT

Not guilty plea for Rochester break-in where over $80,000 was stolen

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of stealing over $80,000 from a Rochester business is pleading not guilty. Richard Lee Holston, 44 of St. Paul, was charged in July 2022 with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, and felony theft. Rochester police say Holston is one of three individuals who robbed a store in northwest Rocheter on November 4, 2021. Court documents state $80,200 in cash, a truck title, check books, a death certificate, and a company safe were stolen during the burglary.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Woman arrested for DWI near Elementary School

(ABC 6 NEWS) – A woman was arrested near an elementary school in Stewartville after authorities say she was driving drunk. This happened around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon near Bonner Elementary. When Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputies got there, they found a vehicle in a snowbank, and they made contact...
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KIMT

Rochester man sentenced for threatening to use an AR-15 to shoot up a business

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who threatened to shoot up an Olmsted County business with a semi-automatic rifle is sentenced. Javarie James Smith, 21 of Rochseter, was ordered Thursday to spend five years on supervised probation and either perform 50 hours of community work service or pay a $500 fine. Smith pleaded guilty in November 2022 to one count of terroristic threats.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Business fire in Winona County injures one employee

GOODVIEW, Minn. – One employee was injured by a business fire in Winona County Saturday. The Goodview Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department says it was called to Mississippi Welders Supply in the 5100 block of West 6th Street around 11:31 am Saturday. Firefighters who arrived at the scene say they found heavy flames on a loading dock at the backside of the building and there were propane cylinders on the dock.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Man appears in court, accused of molesting teenaged Wendy’s employee

(ABC 6 News) – A man appeared in Olmsted County court on 4th- and 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct charges, after allegedly molesting a 17-year-old employee at the South Wendy’s restaurant in Rochester. Dane Robert Nelson, 32, allegedly supervised the staff at the restaurant located at 2986 Highway 63...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

44th annual Rochester Area Builders Home Show

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Mayo Civic Center hosted day two of the 44th annual "Rochester Area Builders Home Show" today. Jeremiah Program Rochester sold raffle tickets for these play kitchens built by members of the Rochester Area Builders. Exhibitors there could talk about job openings available in the construction industry. There was also a skills competition for high school students in which they performed tasks such as drill driving. John Eischen, the executive director of Rochester Area Builders, said it's important to get kids interested in the construction industry.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Highway 52 collision injures one driver in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One driver is hurt after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 52 in Olmsted County. It happened around 1:16 pm Friday near mile marker 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Lauren Elizabeth Mathaus, 21 of Lake Elmo, and Cindy Romero Boettcher, 43 of Preston, were both driving north when their vehicles collided.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
FUN 104

Huge List of Amazing Rochester Restaurants from A to Z

One of the silliest arguments couples have is deciding where to eat. In Minnesota, it is even worse because everyone is trying to be nice with our answers and so we do the whole back and forth of "No, you pick." Half an hour later you are still giving the other person a chance to make up their mind as you are still sitting on your couch as your stomach is growling.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Trailer home destroyed after fire in southeast Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A trailer home was destroyed by a fire at Bob's Trailer Court in southeast Rochester early this morning. The fire started around 12:15 a.m. Crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from it, but no one was inside. The Rochester Fire Department, Rochester Police Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Celebration of love at a Rochester toybrary

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a celebration of love at a toy library today. At the Nana Gogo Toybrary, people could make some love-themed arts and crafts, a ballerina performed for the attendees and danced with them, and Mapleford Studio led participants through some music-in-motion activities. The idea behind the event was to expose kids to various forms of art. Pavs Kumar, the owner and founder of the Nana Gogo Toybrary, said Valentine's Day isn't just about couples.
ROCHESTER, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff Reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Equipment was stolen from a business on the 1100 block of Fourth Street South on Friday, Jan. 27. Information on the equipment taken is pending. Vehicle accident. Cannon Falls police received a report of a vehicle accident on...
CANNON FALLS, MN
KIMT

Howard County collision in 2021 sends a man to prison

CRESCO, Iowa – A prison sentence is handed out over a Howard County collision. Aureliano Santiz Gomez, 30, pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle and OWI for the crash on June 18, 2021, at the intersection of Highway 63 and 150th Street. Investigators say Gomez was driving west and blew through the stop sign at the intersection, colliding with the northbound vehicle driven by Linda Ann Watson of Evansville, Indiana.
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Trailer park residents forced out of their homes

(ABC 6 News) – Residents of Bob’s Trailer Court and RV Park say they never received an official notice they had to leave after they were told they could stay, now their utilities have been shut off and their homes condemned. I guess if they were in this...
KAAL-TV

Vehicle rollover on E. Circle Dr. slows traffic

(ABC 6 News) – First responders responded to a single vehicle crash, on East Circle Drive Northeast and Stonehedge Drive Northeast, this morning just before 8:00 a.m. The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Community Serviceand the Rochester Fired Department were on-scene to assist. The Vehicle was cleared, and traffic flow...
ROCHESTER, MN

