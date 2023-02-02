ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bachelor’ Alum Sarah Herron Mourns the Loss of Her Newborn Son

 3 days ago
Sarah Herron and fiancé Dylan Brown are mourning the devastating loss of their son Oliver.

The “Bachelor” alum shared the painful news on Instagram, telling fans, “On January 28th, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born. He passed away in his dad’s arms shortly after. There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we’re experiencing. It’s beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad’s mouth and long fingers.”

She called Oliver their “IVF miracle” who “defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here, but the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us.”

Herron, 36, went on, “Our time together was short, but we are grateful for the days we had with Oliver in my belly. He has taught us so much about the integrity of life, love and death. Oliver filled our home and hearts with so much love and most importantly, optimism. The stars aligned to create Baby Oliver with a deep, meaningful purpose bigger than we’ll ever understand. His body was small, but his legacy will always be larger than life to us.”

The post included a carousel of images that included her holding Oliver as Dylan kissed her forehead and one of her in anguish at the hospital. In between was a series of memories from her pregnancy, which she explained in the caption.

“Oliver swam with sea turtles, he kept me company while I recovered from a broken knee, and he loved his dad’s cooking. Most of all, Oliver loved his morning routine of laying heart to heart with his brother, Rio, on my lap.”

Sarah shared, “While our hearts are shattered beyond comprehension, we are comforted knowing that our son’s soul only ever knew love and will not suffer in a body that wasn’t built for this life.”

The star closed by saying, “We’ll never understand the cruelty of it all, but through the darkness, Oliver remains so so bright. We love you so much, baby boy. You will never be replaced. You are so perfect and awesome. Love, Mommy and Daddy.”

Sarah and Dylan announced her pregnancy in September. At the time, she wrote, in part, “We can’t keep a secret any longer! Our embryo transfer was a success and I am pregnant with our baby boy!

