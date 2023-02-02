Read full article on original website
WTOP
Cleveland, Florida State hold off Louisville, win 81-78
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Matt Cleveland drove the baseline for a layup with 1:32 left to allow Florida State to fend off a late, 17-2 run by Louisville to escape with an 81-78 victory on Saturday. After picking up their first Atlantic Coast Conference win of the season, a...
WTOP
Signing day 2023: Top DC-area football recruits make their college decisions
Signing day for high school football’s 2023 class came and went Wednesday, and top athletes from the D.C. area put pen to paper in one of the biggest decisions of their lives. Each of the nine D.C. area players in ESPN’s Top 300 has now chosen their school for...
WTOP
NHL All-Star Game MVPs
NOTE_There was no game in 1966 since the game was moved from the start of the season to midseason, and there was no game in 1979 because the Challenge Cup series between the Soviet Union and Team NHL was held instead. There was no game in 1987 because Rendez-Vous 87, a two-game series between Team NHL and the Soviet Union, replaced the All-Star Game. There was no game in 1995 or 2005 due to the owners’ lockout. There was no game in 2006 and 2010 because of the NHL players’ participation in the Winter Olympics.
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Bure records 11th hat trick
1943 — Montreal’s Ray Getliffe scores five goals to lead the Canadiens to an 8-3 triumph over the Boston Bruins. 1958 — Ted Williams signs a contract with the Boston Red Sox for $135,000, making him the highest paid player in major league history. 1967 — Muhammad...
WTOP
Moffitt scores 30; Idaho beats Sacramento State 82-76 in OT
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Divant’e Moffitt scored 30 points as Idaho beat Sacramento State 82-76 in overtime on Saturday night. Moffitt shot 13 of 18 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line for the Vandals (9-16, 3-9 Big Sky Conference). Isaac Jones scored 25 points and added seven rebounds. Trey Smith finished 3 of 4 from 3-point range to finish with 11 points.
WTOP
Banchero, Magic win as Hornets struggle from foul line
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Wendell Carter Jr. added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic took advantage of Charlotte’s poor foul shooting to beat the Hornets 119-113 Sunday. The Hornets made just one of nine free throws in...
WTOP
New York and Calgary hit the ice in non-conference matchup
Calgary Flames (24-17-9, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (27-14-8, third in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -120, Flames +100. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers take on the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup. New York is 27-14-8 overall and 13-9-4 at home....
WTOP
Antetokounmpo has triple-double; Bucks win 7th straight
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double with 35 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the short-handed Miami Heat 123-115 on Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. “You kind of know what to expect from the Miami team,” Antetokounmpo said. “We’ve played...
WTOP
Walton leads Wichita State against Tulsa after 24-point showing
Wichita State Shockers (11-11, 4-6 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-16, 1-9 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulsa -5.5; over/under is 139. BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State visits the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Jaykwon Walton scored 24 points in Wichita State’s 70-61 loss to the Houston Cougars. The Golden Hurricane are...
WTOP
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 42 as Thunder blow out Rockets
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder took what coach Mark Daigneault called a “bloodthirsty mentality” into Saturday’s rematch with the Houston Rockets. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points to help the Thunder blow out Houston 153-121. They were disappointed in losing at Houston on Wednesday...
WTOP
SPHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
WTOP
Thomas helps Nets rally from 23 down to beat Wizards 125-123
NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Thomas scored a career-high 44 points off the bench and the short-handed Brooklyn Nets rallied from a 23-point deficit to stun the Washington Wizards 125-123 on Saturday night. Edmond Sumner also set a personal best with 29 points and Nic Claxton had 15 points...
WTOP
Zach LaVine scores 36 as Bulls beat Trail Blazers 129-121
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls tried all sorts of defensive coverages on Damian Lillard. He kept scoring anyway. Just not enough to hold down Zach LaVine and company. LaVine scored 36 points, DeMar DeRozan had 27 and the Bulls topped Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers 129-121 on Saturday night.
