East Coast Traveler

Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Safety Concerns as More Maryland Drivers Flock to Historic License Plates

A large uptick in historic license plates on Maryland cars is worrying some safety experts. The News4 I-Team found a loophole that could allow thousands of older cars to avoid safety and emissions inspections. One traffic safety expert said Maryland lawmakers should act to close that loophole. Starting during the...
MARYLAND STATE
cardinalnews.org

Six reasons why people are moving out of Northern Virginia

Editor’s note: In his Jan. 25 column, executive editor Dwayne Yancey wrote about how Virginia has more people moving out than moving in, with the bulk of that net out-migration driven by Northern Virginia. He wrote that Governor Glenn Youngkin has cited Virginia’s tax policies as the reason and wrote: “I haven’t heard anyone advance an alternative theory. It would be nice to hear Democrats offer their own explanation for these migration numbers because something sure seems to be happening here.” Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax County, sends this response:
VIRGINIA STATE
inforisktoday.com

Cyberattack Wave on Healthcare Reaches Florida and Maryland

A wave of cyberattacks against U.S. hospitals shows no signs of abating as a Florida-based multistate healthcare system and a Maryland hospital curtail patient services. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says it is diverting emergency patients and is only accepting Level 1 trauma cases from its immediate vicinity while it deals with an "IT security incident" that occurred late Thursday night. The hospital did not immediately respond to Information Security Media Group's request for details including whether the incident involved ransomware.
MARYLAND STATE
Business Monthly

Opinion: Impressions of Wes Moore

I was prepared to be unimpressed with Wes Moore before we were scheduled to meet for an interview at the Dough Roller restaurant in Ocean City during the annual Maryland Association of Counties conference Aug. 20, 2021. He had an impressive resume — bestselling author, Rhodes scholar, 82nd Airborne captain...
MARYLAND STATE
OnlyInYourState

People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Donuts At This Small Maryland Deli

Not all donuts are created equal, especially when it comes to the following deli in Maryland. The donuts here are far from boring. They’re topped with all sorts of icing flavors, a variety of toppings, they’re massive, AND made fresh every day. One look at the drool-worthy photos below, and you’ll find yourself craving these handmade donuts in Maryland. Read on, and prepare your sweet tooth.
MARYLAND STATE
Hoya

DC Teacher Named National Teacher of the Year Finalist

The Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO) selected on Jan. 25 Jermar “Coach” Rountree as one of five finalists for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year award. The CCSSO is a nonprofit organization of public officials who lead the departments of elementary and secondary education within the United States. Since 2000, the organization has run the annual National Teacher of the Year (NTOY) Program in order to promote leadership skills in educators while also celebrating their talents.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

3 dead, 4 injured in separate shootings in DC on Saturday

Three people were killed and four others injured during separate shootings in D.C. on Saturday, police said. The first shooting, which police described as domestic in nature, happened in the 1100 block of 21st Place in Northeast around 5 a.m. A 32-year-old man was found dead at the scene and a suspect was arrested.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

2 separate pedestrian crashes in Md. prove fatal

During a period of roughly 24 hours, two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes in Maryland last week, according to police. Both of the pedestrians killed were men. Montgomery County police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police determined that the pedestrian...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

DC sweets store targeted in back-to-back robberies

A chocolate store in Northwest D.C. did not have a sweet end to the week. Police are looking for a robber who held up the sweets store twice in two days. The suspect first came to 18th Street’s The Chocolate House on Thursday, Feb. 2 at around 1 a.m.
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland 529 loses another board member amid ongoing controversy

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Amid ongoing controversy and criticism, the state's college trust abruptly lost another top official this week. This is the second unexplained and unexpected resignation from the agency within the last two weeks. It's left Maryland 529's board with two vacancies and a laundry list of problems that still need to be solved.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

1 killed in Prince George’s Co. homicide

A woman was found dead inside a Suitland, Maryland, apartment on Saturday night and Prince George’s County police say they’re investigating her death as a homicide. The police department said it responded to reports from first responders with the Prince George’s County Fire Department at around 8:30 p.m.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WGAL

Maryland bill would subsidize employers that allow 4-day workweek

Maryland might be the place to go. Lawmakers there are proposing legislation to subsidize employers who allow a 32-hour workweek using tax credits. Employees would still get paid for their usual 40 hours. If it passes, Maryland would become the first state to use taxpayer dollars to encourage a shortened...
MARYLAND STATE

