Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
NBC Washington
Safety Concerns as More Maryland Drivers Flock to Historic License Plates
A large uptick in historic license plates on Maryland cars is worrying some safety experts. The News4 I-Team found a loophole that could allow thousands of older cars to avoid safety and emissions inspections. One traffic safety expert said Maryland lawmakers should act to close that loophole. Starting during the...
OnlyInYourState
10 Quirky Facts About Maryland That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
Maryland is full of surprises, especially when it comes to these fun facts. From the state’s history, to our small towns, there’s always more to learn. Check out this list of quirky facts about Maryland and see how many are new to you!. Did you know these quirky...
cardinalnews.org
Six reasons why people are moving out of Northern Virginia
Editor’s note: In his Jan. 25 column, executive editor Dwayne Yancey wrote about how Virginia has more people moving out than moving in, with the bulk of that net out-migration driven by Northern Virginia. He wrote that Governor Glenn Youngkin has cited Virginia’s tax policies as the reason and wrote: “I haven’t heard anyone advance an alternative theory. It would be nice to hear Democrats offer their own explanation for these migration numbers because something sure seems to be happening here.” Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax County, sends this response:
NBC Washington
‘What an Inspiration': Friends Polar Plunge in Honor of Maryland Special Olympics Athlete
Friends took a plunge into the cold waters of the Chesapeake Bay on Saturday in honor of Desiree Holland, a Special Olympics athlete with Down syndrome and a long-time "super plunger." For 19 years, she did the Polar Plunge raising money for Maryland's Special Olympics at Sandy Point State Park....
inforisktoday.com
Cyberattack Wave on Healthcare Reaches Florida and Maryland
A wave of cyberattacks against U.S. hospitals shows no signs of abating as a Florida-based multistate healthcare system and a Maryland hospital curtail patient services. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says it is diverting emergency patients and is only accepting Level 1 trauma cases from its immediate vicinity while it deals with an "IT security incident" that occurred late Thursday night. The hospital did not immediately respond to Information Security Media Group's request for details including whether the incident involved ransomware.
Business Monthly
Opinion: Impressions of Wes Moore
I was prepared to be unimpressed with Wes Moore before we were scheduled to meet for an interview at the Dough Roller restaurant in Ocean City during the annual Maryland Association of Counties conference Aug. 20, 2021. He had an impressive resume — bestselling author, Rhodes scholar, 82nd Airborne captain...
Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Nine MD, VA Locations
Nine Bed Bath & Beyond stores across Maryland and Virginia are among 87 locations scheduled to close in 2023, the struggling retailer announced.That brings the total number of Bed Bath & Beyond locations scheduled to close to at least 162 announced since September 2022.A spokesperson told A…
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether traveling to Maryland or just exploring the state, several great brunch spots are worth checking out. But where should you go?
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Donuts At This Small Maryland Deli
Not all donuts are created equal, especially when it comes to the following deli in Maryland. The donuts here are far from boring. They’re topped with all sorts of icing flavors, a variety of toppings, they’re massive, AND made fresh every day. One look at the drool-worthy photos below, and you’ll find yourself craving these handmade donuts in Maryland. Read on, and prepare your sweet tooth.
Hoya
DC Teacher Named National Teacher of the Year Finalist
The Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO) selected on Jan. 25 Jermar “Coach” Rountree as one of five finalists for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year award. The CCSSO is a nonprofit organization of public officials who lead the departments of elementary and secondary education within the United States. Since 2000, the organization has run the annual National Teacher of the Year (NTOY) Program in order to promote leadership skills in educators while also celebrating their talents.
WTOP
3 dead, 4 injured in separate shootings in DC on Saturday
Three people were killed and four others injured during separate shootings in D.C. on Saturday, police said. The first shooting, which police described as domestic in nature, happened in the 1100 block of 21st Place in Northeast around 5 a.m. A 32-year-old man was found dead at the scene and a suspect was arrested.
WMDT.com
Eastern Shore lawmakers react to Gov. Moore’s State of the State address
MARYLAND – Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivering his first State of the State address Wednesday; just two weeks after being sworn into office. Eastern Shore lawmakers say they’re eager to see where the new governor will take the state. Service and Unity. A theme of service and unity...
WTOP
2 separate pedestrian crashes in Md. prove fatal
During a period of roughly 24 hours, two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes in Maryland last week, according to police. Both of the pedestrians killed were men. Montgomery County police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police determined that the pedestrian...
WTOP
DC sweets store targeted in back-to-back robberies
A chocolate store in Northwest D.C. did not have a sweet end to the week. Police are looking for a robber who held up the sweets store twice in two days. The suspect first came to 18th Street’s The Chocolate House on Thursday, Feb. 2 at around 1 a.m.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland 529 loses another board member amid ongoing controversy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Amid ongoing controversy and criticism, the state's college trust abruptly lost another top official this week. This is the second unexplained and unexpected resignation from the agency within the last two weeks. It's left Maryland 529's board with two vacancies and a laundry list of problems that still need to be solved.
WTOP
1 killed in Prince George’s Co. homicide
A woman was found dead inside a Suitland, Maryland, apartment on Saturday night and Prince George’s County police say they’re investigating her death as a homicide. The police department said it responded to reports from first responders with the Prince George’s County Fire Department at around 8:30 p.m.
WTOP
How a Va. Department of Education error may impact school systems’ ability to hire
Virginia’s second-largest school system may cut down on its hiring for certain positions in the aftermath of a Virginia Department of Education error that left school systems with less funding than anticipated in fiscal years 2023 and 2024. At a board meeting Wednesday night, John Wallingford, chief financial officer...
WGAL
Maryland bill would subsidize employers that allow 4-day workweek
Maryland might be the place to go. Lawmakers there are proposing legislation to subsidize employers who allow a 32-hour workweek using tax credits. Employees would still get paid for their usual 40 hours. If it passes, Maryland would become the first state to use taxpayer dollars to encourage a shortened...
WTOP
‘I cried almost daily’: Md. police sergeant says she was mistreated while pregnant
The Mount Rainier Police Department in Prince George’s County, Maryland, was formally accused this week of mistreating an employee while she was pregnant. Audrey Calloway, a sergeant with the department, said she was humiliated when she was forced to get a “second opinion” to prove she was pregnant in January of 2022.
