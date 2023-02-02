ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Rent The Chicken': Lodi farm's service growing in Northeast Ohio

LODI, Ohio — Stephen Andrews loves chickens. You'll see and hear them wandering his Medina County farm, along with goats and a few ducks. "Chickens are the gateway animal to farm life", Andrews says while gently cuddling a 4-month old-pullett. He then whispers to the bird, "What do you think about that?"
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the westside, you should check out this restaurant, which is located at a strip mall in Middleburg Heights. For decades, Santo's has been offering great Italian food with great portions that won't leave you hungry. Patrons can't get enough of their homemade spaghetti, linguini, and fettuccini. You can't go wrong with the linguini with alfredo and fresh broccoli, chicken marsala (which incorporates a freshly made and delectable mushroom, onion, and marsala wine sauce), and baked manicotti, which are sweet crepes stuffed with seasoned ricotta and topped with either red or alfredo sauce. Their pizzas and Stromboli are also delicious and use homemade dough that's freshly made on a daily basis.
Man dumps deer entrails on Baker Street in Berea

BEREA, Ohio -- A Berea man, 36, left the inner organs of a deer on Baker Street. At about 7:30 a.m. Jan. 26, a Baker resident called police and said she had found what appeared to be intestines on the sidewalk. Upon closer examination, police determined that the pile of entrails included large and small intestines, a stomach, a liver and kidneys.
6th car crashes into same Cleveland neighborhood yard in 3 months while exiting I-90

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the sixth time in three months, a car exiting I-90 has crashed into a yard on West Boulevard in Cleveland. It was in November when a speeding truck exiting the interstate slammed into a West Boulevard home, destroying the porch and narrowly missing the gas meter. Just minutes before that crash family members were sitting on the porch that was destroyed.
330 Weddings: Cascade Valley park

Owen Gsellman and Katie Ferguson went on an ordinary walk through the woods on Owen’s Medina farm in November 2021. They sat on a porch swing to watch a beautiful sunset. Then Owen led Katie through a tunnel of lights to a clearing in the woods with s’mores, hot chocolate, balloons and string-lit trees. Amid that stunning display that Owen set up over a week, he proposed.
Between the Bun owners preparing for March 1 opening: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Many have wondered what is coming to the old building at 34445 Center Ridge Road that has sat vacant for more than 10 years after the Brew Keeper closed. The new owner of the building is Clifford Winkel, Ward 4 councilman in North Ridgeville, who purchased the property in April 2021 (Wink Ridge Inc.), according to records from the Lorain County Auditor. He took on a project many turned down. Winkel is all about the community and putting old buildings back to work. Longtime residents will remember the building also housed a bowling alley back in the day.
Landlord still hasn’t fixed Ravenna man’s collapsed bathroom ceiling

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ravenna renter Sean Carter told 19 News he’s been fighting an uphill battle against his landlord ever since his bathroom ceiling collapsed. “Mold, it’s spiders,” Carter said. “It’s if you look up in that hole it’s like a movie like chronicles of Narnia you walk through the closet and it’s like a different world and it’s like for me to stand under there and try to be clean it’s just inappropriate, it’s embarrassing.”
