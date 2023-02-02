Read full article on original website
Darren
3d ago
You guys just don't get it.You talk about how tuff you are and have no problem proving it.You talk about how many girls you can pull. Question? How come so little of you talk about getting old? You owe it to yourself to have that to have that conversation with yourself. Yes it's hard sometimes! But try to do it another way to reserve not only your life. But to reserve others as well.🤔 If you are supposed to be GANGSTERS. How about a SIT-DOWN for a change. I'm just saying just a suggestion 🧐 . another mom was 😭 another month worry 😟. that means your way didn't work.
7
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”Matthew C. WoodruffPhiladelphia, PA
New Jersey Man Admits to Paying $20K in Bitcoin for Murder of 14-Year-Old ChildMorristown MinuteHaddonfield, NJ
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
Woman, 29, killed in Wilmington triple shooting; 2 men injured, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - A 29-year-old woman is dead and two men are injured after someone opened fire on them in Wilmington. According to authorities, the shooting happened late Saturday afternoon, just after 4:30, on the 300 block of East 23rd Street. Police and medics arrived to find two of the...
One Dead, Two Seriously Wounded In Triple Shooting Saturday
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 4:32 p.m. in the 300 block of East 23rd Street. Police located three gunshot victims; a 29-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. A 31-year-old male gunshot victim was...
Triple shooting in Wilmington, Delaware leaves 1 person dead
A triple shooting on Saturday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware has left a man dead.
Troopers Identify, Charge Woman In Fatal Newport Accident With Vehicular Homicide
Delaware State Police arrested Ariel Williams, 19, OF Wilmington, for vehicular homicide and related charges following a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Friday night police said Sunday. Officials said on February 3, 2023, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a 2016 silver Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound in the left lane...
21-year-old shot multiple times, killed in University City
A 21-year-old died Friday night after a shooting in University City, in a business on 40th and Market streets. The man was shot multiple times.
Man shot, killed in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Friday night in West Philadelphia, according to police.Officers arrived at 40th and Market Streets after reports of gunshots and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the face and neck.Paramedics soon arrived and took the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m.The suspect was wearing a mask, gloves and all-black clothing, police say.Homicide detectives are investigating. No arrests have been made.A motive has not been determined.
Two dead in two crashes three hours apart
A 57-year-old Newark resident was killed in a car-versus-SUV crash outside the Polly Drummond Shopping Center Friday, February 3, 2023. The SUV pulled into the path of a car traveling eastbound on New Linden Hill Road at the Chadd Road intersection at about 6:45 p.m, Delaware State Police said. The...
Man and 5-year-old son shot in Northeast Philadelphia
A man and his small child were shot on Saturday night in Northeast Philadelphia.
6-Year-Old Dead, Newborn, Mom In Critical Condition After Newport Crash
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Friday night in the Wilmington area. Officials said on February 3, 2023, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a 2016 silver Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound in the left lane of West Newport Pike (Route 4) approaching Gregg Avenue. At the time, a 2006 white Buick Rendezvous was traveling westbound in the left lane of Route 4, when it crossed over into oncoming traffic said police. The two vehicles collided in a head-on impact. The Toyota rotated in a clockwise direction after impact where it came to final rest in the left lane of Route 4 westbound. The Buick came to final rest in the left lane of Route 4 eastbound.
Troopers Identify Man Killed In Newark Accident Friday
The Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal accident that occurred in Newark on February 3, 2023, as Patrick Marchioni, 57, of Newark. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Friday night in the Newark area. Officials said on February...
Woman stabbed to death inside North Philadelphia Rite Aid
A woman was stabbed to death inside a Rite Aid store in North Philadelphia.
Suspect breaks into home, shoots 18-year-old multiple times: Police
Investigators say a man came in through the back door and then shot an 18-year-old in a bedroom.
Fugitive wanted in Smyrna park shooting arrested by police
SMYRNA, DE – A New Castle man was arrested and charged for a shooting that took place in Smyrna Municipal Park last June. Wyatt Reeves, 18, was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless endangerment, theft of a firearm and multiple other charges. “Smyrna Police detectives, with the assistance of Dover Police and members of the US Marshals First State fugitive task force, arrested a man wanted by both agencies. During the month of December, SPD investigators learned of a shooting incident that occurred in the area of the Smyrna Municipal Park in this The post Fugitive wanted in Smyrna park shooting arrested by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 18, shot multiple times during Olney home invasion, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion that left one person hospitalized after a shooting. According to authorities, an 18-year-old male was shot multiple times in a front bedroom on the second floor of a property on the 100 block of Rosemar Street. Officials say the incident occurred...
Man, 54, critical after he was shot multiple times on a Kensington street, police say
KENSINGTON - A 54-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Kensington. Officials say the man was found in the street suffering from gunshot wounds in his buttocks and both legs. The shooting happened Friday afternoon, around 2:30, on the 1900 block of Hart Lane.
Video: Man, 78, knocked unconscious, robbed in Center City, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify suspects accused of attacking a man and robbing him in Center City. The Central Detective Division says the robbery occurred on January 2 at 4:18 p.m. on the 100 block of North Broad Street. According to authorities, a...
Teen Dead, Another Teen Injured in 2 Separate Philly Shootings
A teenager was killed while another teen boy is recovering following two separate shootings Thursday night in Philadelphia. The first shooting occurred in North Philadelphia at 6:08 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was on 27th Street and Ridge Avenue when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the left shoulder and grazed in the left side of his face. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.
Chilling video released of triple shooting at Chinese food takeout restaurant that left 2 dead
Muzzle flashes can be seen as one of the suspects fires again and again.
Man who said he was stabbed may have robbed someone: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man was questioned after he reported a stabbing to police overnight, but police said his story doesn't add up.Investigators found the victim at 5th and Market Streets near Independence Mall just after 11:30 p.m.He's now out of the hospital.Detectives say they don't believe the story he told them.They believe he robbed a person at 15th and Market Streets, just west of City Hall, and may have been stabbed there.
Man Stabbed To Death Tuesday Night
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal stabbing incident that occurred at approximately 8:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 59-year-old male stabbing victim, who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This incident remains under investigation and further details...
