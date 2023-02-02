ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darren
3d ago

You guys just don't get it.You talk about how tuff you are and have no problem proving it.You talk about how many girls you can pull. Question? How come so little of you talk about getting old? You owe it to yourself to have that to have that conversation with yourself. Yes it's hard sometimes! But try to do it another way to reserve not only your life. But to reserve others as well.🤔 If you are supposed to be GANGSTERS. How about a SIT-DOWN for a change. I'm just saying just a suggestion 🧐 . another mom was 😭 another month worry 😟. that means your way didn't work.

firststateupdate.com

One Dead, Two Seriously Wounded In Triple Shooting Saturday

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 4:32 p.m. in the 300 block of East 23rd Street. Police located three gunshot victims; a 29-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. A 31-year-old male gunshot victim was...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Man shot, killed in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Friday night in West Philadelphia, according to police.Officers arrived at 40th and Market Streets after reports of gunshots and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the face and neck.Paramedics soon arrived and took the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m.The suspect was wearing a mask, gloves and all-black clothing, police say.Homicide detectives are investigating. No arrests have been made.A motive has not been determined.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Two dead in two crashes three hours apart

A 57-year-old Newark resident was killed in a car-versus-SUV crash outside the Polly Drummond Shopping Center Friday, February 3, 2023. The SUV pulled into the path of a car traveling eastbound on New Linden Hill Road at the Chadd Road intersection at about 6:45 p.m, Delaware State Police said. The...
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

6-Year-Old Dead, Newborn, Mom In Critical Condition After Newport Crash

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Friday night in the Wilmington area. Officials said on February 3, 2023, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a 2016 silver Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound in the left lane of West Newport Pike (Route 4) approaching Gregg Avenue. At the time, a 2006 white Buick Rendezvous was traveling westbound in the left lane of Route 4, when it crossed over into oncoming traffic said police. The two vehicles collided in a head-on impact. The Toyota rotated in a clockwise direction after impact where it came to final rest in the left lane of Route 4 westbound. The Buick came to final rest in the left lane of Route 4 eastbound.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Man Killed In Newark Accident Friday

The Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal accident that occurred in Newark on February 3, 2023, as Patrick Marchioni, 57, of Newark. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Friday night in the Newark area. Officials said on February...
NEWARK, DE
Shore News Network

Fugitive wanted in Smyrna park shooting arrested by police

SMYRNA, DE – A New Castle man was arrested and charged for a shooting that took place in Smyrna Municipal Park last June. Wyatt Reeves, 18, was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless endangerment, theft of a firearm and multiple other charges. “Smyrna Police detectives, with the assistance of Dover Police and members of the US Marshals First State fugitive task force, arrested a man wanted by both agencies. During the month of December, SPD investigators learned of a shooting incident that occurred in the area of the Smyrna Municipal Park in this The post Fugitive wanted in Smyrna park shooting arrested by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
SMYRNA, DE
fox29.com

Man, 18, shot multiple times during Olney home invasion, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion that left one person hospitalized after a shooting. According to authorities, an 18-year-old male was shot multiple times in a front bedroom on the second floor of a property on the 100 block of Rosemar Street. Officials say the incident occurred...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Dead, Another Teen Injured in 2 Separate Philly Shootings

A teenager was killed while another teen boy is recovering following two separate shootings Thursday night in Philadelphia. The first shooting occurred in North Philadelphia at 6:08 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was on 27th Street and Ridge Avenue when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the left shoulder and grazed in the left side of his face. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man who said he was stabbed may have robbed someone: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man was questioned after he reported a stabbing to police overnight, but police said his story doesn't add up.Investigators found the victim at 5th and Market Streets near Independence Mall just after 11:30 p.m.He's now out of the hospital.Detectives say they don't believe the story he told them.They believe he robbed a person at 15th and Market Streets, just west of City Hall, and may have been stabbed there.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Man Stabbed To Death Tuesday Night

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal stabbing incident that occurred at approximately 8:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 59-year-old male stabbing victim, who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This incident remains under investigation and further details...
WILMINGTON, DE

