FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Nikki Secondino: Arraignment for horrific, deadly attack on father and sister reveals new detailsLavinia ThompsonNew York City, NY
Unvaccinated Migrant Kids Allowed Entry into NYC SchoolsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
NBA Superstar Refusing To PlayOnlyHomers
Manhattan apartment sales fall by 50%: report
Big-city units moved at half their usual pace last month. According to new Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel data, the Manhattan condo and co-op markets were sluggish in January, both down by roughly half from what they were that same month a year prior. Specifically, the report notes that 186 condo contracts were signed in January 2023, a 51.2% decrease from the 381 tallied in January 2022. Meanwhile, buyers inked contracts for 252 co-op units last month, down nearly 49% year-over-year from 492 the previous January. Why the sudden slowdown? The report’s author, appraiser Jonathan Miller, points to a supply shortage and the...
therealdeal.com
Breakups, layoffs and walkaways: No love in real estate last week
It’s almost Valentine’s Day, but love isn’t in the hearts of some real estate players. Instead of love letters or flowers, it was pink slips and legal documents making their rounds. Facing the impact of remote work and rising interest rates (of which there was another one...
New NYC beaches: Manhattan’s first beach set to open this summer, Brooklyn beach to follow
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Two new beaches are under development in New York City, and while residents will have sandy new shorefronts to soak up the sun, swimming in the water won’t be an option, according to a new report. The Hudson River Park Trust, a nonprofit organization tasked...
therealdeal.com
Standard buys Sixty Soho hotel for apparent post-Covid record price
Standard International is about to make another big splash Downtown. The trendy boutique hotel operator is in contract to buy the 97-key Sixty Soho hotel at 60 Thompson Street from the Pomeranc family’s Sixty Collective, multiple sources confirmed to The Real Deal. One source said the hotel sold for...
Eric Adams Let Brooklyn Cruise Terminal Operator Depart With $15 Million
Mayor Eric Adams put the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in the spotlight this week with confrontational efforts to relocate hundreds of migrant men there from a Manhattan hotel.But it’s not the first time Adams has focused on the Red Hook facility. In 2017, as Brooklyn borough president, he pledged $2.2 million for upgrades to help better serve cruise passengers —...
Brooklyn apartments lose power on freezing morning
NEW YORK -- On the coldest morning of the year so far, residents of Brooklyn's Spring Creek Towers had to deal with power outages. After a brief outage overnight, the massive housing complex lost electricity for a second time just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters first responded to Van Siclen Avenue in East New York just before 3 a.m. after hearing the complex was without heat.With temperatures outside feeling well-below zero, there was urgency to restore power as soon as possible.Starrett City engineers finished making repairs about an hour later. But neighbors said it happened again at around 8:40 a.m."Even though with the heat and stuff, they're pretty good with it. Right now, yes, we OK so far. But there's a lot of elderly people living in the building," one woman said.Power was restored a second time. Families hope it stays on permanently.New York City has been under a Code Blue warning due to extremely cold temperatures. The MTA said extreme temperature changes may cause service delays this weekend, so riders should check for updates to avoid waiting outside in the cold. Dress in layers and limit time spent outside. Click here to check MTA service alerts.
News 12
3 NYC Bed Bath & Beyond locations set to close
Bed Bath & Beyond has announced that it will be shutting down three of its New York City locations. The company is closing 87 locations nationwide. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond reported that their third-quarter sales fell by approximately 33 percent. Two of the three locations that are shutting...
Mayor Adams spends night at migrant shelter in Brooklyn
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams spent the night on a cot alongside hundreds of migrants staying at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal shelter on Friday. “We’re going to stay the night with our brothers here and just let them know that we’re all in this together. This is how you get through things,” […]
10 NYCHA buildings across NYC face heat, hot water outages as temps dip
Nine NYCHA public housing buildings across four complexes in the Bronx and Brooklyn were lacking heat, hot water or both as temperatures dipped into the single digits on Friday.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 144 Units at 241 West 28th Street in Chelsea, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for Ruby, a 22-story, two-tower mixed-use development at 241 West 28th Street in Chelsea, Manhattan. Designed by COOKFOX Architects and developed by MAG Partners, Atalaya, Safanad, and Qualitas, the structure yields 480 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 144 units for residents at 70 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $48,138 to $187,330.
Jackpot! LOTTO ticket worth $18.4 million sold in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The first day of February was very lucky for a lottery player in Manhattan. Someone bought a jackpot-winning ticket for the Wednesday LOTTO drawing, lottery officials said. The ticket, worth a whopping $18.4 million, was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. Monday’s winning numbers were […]
NYC civil service: Here are the promotion exams open in February
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you work for New York City and are looking to rise in the ranks, the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its February application schedule of civil service exams available for promotion. Competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Green Way Markets is now open in Brooklyn, New York
Retailer-owned grocery co-op Allegiance Retail Services now includes five Green Way Markets in the New York tri-state area, according to the supermarket banner's website. The latest Green Way Market store, which opened last month, is located at 825 Dekalb Avenue in the New York City borough of Brooklyn. The 8,000-square-foot store features the banner’s signature “a better shopping experience,” with a focus on fresh, natural, organic and gluten-free items as well as grocery essentials.
therealdeal.com
NYC’s millionaire renters on the rise
As high prices and high mortgage rates sideline some buyers from the housing market, more high-earning tenants in New York City are deciding homebuying is not worth the hassle. New York is the hottest rental spot for millionaires, according to a report from RentCafe. There were nearly 2,500 millionaire rental...
therealdeal.com
Developer plans 105 units in Downtown Brooklyn
Another sizable residential property is coming to Downtown Brooklyn. Yitzchok Katz filed plans this week for a 186,000-square-foot property at 370 Livingston Street, Crain’s reported. The 105-unit building will be 22 stories tall and rise to 235 feet. An entity tied to Goose Property Management — a frequent partner...
rew-online.com
The “New” New York Proposal and What It Could Mean for Commercial Real Estate
Last December, a panel of New York Ciity and State advisors led by Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams published the “New” New York Panel for New York City: Making New York Work for Everyone. In what they deemed a new era of collaboration between city and state, the ambitious proposal sets forth three major goals, which are comprised of 40 detailed initiatives:
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50K
New York is one of the most popular and best cities in the United States and worldwide. Every year, thousands of people come here for temporary or permanent residence. For a long time, the metropolitan area of New York has faced problems like a shortage of housing. As a result, so many individuals are forced to sleep on the streets.
The African American exodus from New York City
Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
NYC cop charged with assault, menacing
NEW YORK, NY – An off-duty New York City cop was arrested on Saturday shortly after midnight in Brooklyn. Detectives with the 79th Precinct reported Efrain Alejandro, 29, was charged with assault, menacing, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol-content of .08. The details of Alejandro’s arrest were not immediately released. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. The post NYC cop charged with assault, menacing appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York To Put Ban On 'Dangerous' People From Using NYC Subways
After an apparent uptick in news stories about shoving, attacks, and other violent acts, New York has been debating how to make the subways safer for everyone. Assault or unlawful sexual activity against passengers, clients, or MTA staff is now being discussed as a way for judges in New York State to impose bans.
