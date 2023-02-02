Indicted ex-NC high school student resource officer, wife turn themselves in

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A former school resource officer and his wife turned themselves in at the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office on Monday after they were indicted by a grand jury last week on sex charges involving a high school student.

Michael and Ami Medlin were initially each given a $155,000 secured bond but a judge reduced them to $50,000, the State Bureau of Investigation told CBS 17 on Wednesday.

The couple are charged with three counts each of taking indecent liberties with a student, first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and sexual servitude.

The charges stem from a criminal investigation of the couple that began in May for possibly having an “inappropriate relationship” with a former student.

On May 17, the SBI was requested by the Johnston County District Attorney to investigate Mike Medlin who had been a school resource officer at Corinth Holders High School in Wendell along with his wife, Ami Medlin, a teacher at the same school.

Mike Medlin was officially terminated from his position on May 17, CBS 17 previously reported.

