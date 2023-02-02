Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Lanes reopened on I-95 South following major crash
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash had lanes blocked on I-95 South this morning. Around 10:45 a.m., Florida 511 reported that a crash happened just past Exit 68 (US-98 and Southern Boulevard). All lanes are reopen.
WSVN-TV
BSO investigating crash in Lauderdale Lakes leaving pedestrian dead
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Lauderdale Lakes and has triggered a search for a driver who fled the scene. According to investigators, deputies responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 19th Street and...
WSVN-TV
Biscayne Boulevard reopens after dump truck hits SR 112 overpass in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A traffic mess has been cleared hours after a dump truck crash led to the temporary closure of Biscayne Boulevard in Miami. City of Miami Police officers shut down a portion of Biscayne Boulevard after the truck hit the State Road 112 overpass on Northeast 36th Street, Saturday morning.
WSVN-TV
Crews tow away stuck sailboat on bridge in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Not-so-smooth sailing after a sailboat hits a bridge near Hendricks Isle and Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Fire rescue sent out crews to tow the boat after it got stuck. There was no apparent damage to the boat or bridge. No one injuries were...
Victims Of Double Fatal West Boca Raton Crash Identified
BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The victims of last week’s double fatal crash near the intersection of Kimberly Blvd. and U.S. 441 have been identified. BocaNewsNow.com, which confirmed the names shortly after the crash, was asked by law enforcement to withhold the […]
Search for shooter continues after man, women targeted on I-95
FORT LAUDERDALE -- All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at Sample Road have reopened Thursday morning following an overnight shooting in Pompano Beach that sent one man to the hospital and led to lane closures that lasted for nearly four hours.Crews reopened the lanes around 6:45 a.m. following an overnight shooting that occurred at 3:15 a.m. in the area of Sample Road in north Broward County.The man, who was not identified, was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, where he was listed in serious condition. A woman who was in the vehicle with him was not hurt according to...
cw34.com
Man killed in shooting after argument in Pompano Beach, no arrests made
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 37-year-old man was shot and killed in Pompano Beach, and detectives need the public's help finding his killer. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday, Jan. 28, just after midnight, deputies said Marcus Lumsdon, 37, was shot multiple times outside of an apartment complex on Southwest Second Place.
cw34.com
Diesel fuel spills onto Boynton Beach Boulevard after crash
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After two commercial trucks hit each other's sides, firefighters had to work quickly to clean up leaking diesel fuel. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said on Wednesday, units responded to a vehicle crash at Boynton Beach Blvd near the Florida’s Turnpike. Luckily, there...
Click10.com
Tesla driver shot on I-95 in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a driver was shot early Thursday morning on Interstate 95. According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, the shooting was reported around 3:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near Sample Road. She said Pompano Beach...
cw34.com
Lyft driver, malnutrition, and stabbing: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Car belonging to missing Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says. The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens has been found following a high-speed chase in North Carolina.
Boca Raton Man, On Moped, Killed In Crash
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A West Boca Raton crash left one man dead and another with serious injuries, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Didier Estrada of the 9900 block of Floral Park Lane in Boca Raton died following the crash […]
Boca man dies, 2nd seriously hurt in scooter-car collision
BOCA RATON — A 43-year-old Boca Raton man riding a motor scooter was killed, and his passenger seriously injured, in a two-vehicle collison Thursday afternoon, police said Friday. Didier Hurtado Estrada was riding his 2020 YNGF RevolutionX east on the right shoulder of West Palmetto Park Road, west of...
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle making illegal U-turn
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle that made an illegal U-turn late Friday in a hit-and-run, the Jupiter police department said Saturday morning
Click10.com
BSO: Motorcyclist killed in Deerfield Beach crash
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a crash that killed a 26-year-old motorcyclist in Deerfield Beach Wednesday morning. The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. at Northeast 48th Street and Northeast Third Avenue. BSO: Deputies involved in fatal shooting in Broward. NOW PLAYING. Bank...
WSVN-TV
3-year-old boy airlifted after falling from stairs at Deerfield Beach townhouse complex
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted a 3-year-old boy to the hospital after he fell down a flight of stairs at a townhouse complex in Deerfield Beach. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident at Pine Tree Landing, located near Northwest Fifth Street and Lock Road, Friday afternoon.
Click10.com
BSO: Pedestrian dies weeks after being struck by vehicle in Wilton Manors
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating after a pedestrian died this week, weeks after she was struck by a vehicle in Wilton Manors last month. According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, officers with the Wilton Manors Police Department responded to a crash around 7:15...
west-palm-beach-news.com
2 killed in fiery crash alongside Flagler Drive in West Palm Seaside
A fatal crash in West Palm Beach caused an explosion that left two people dead just before the start of 2023. The crash occurred minutes before midnight on New Year’s Eve in the 2300 block of South Flagler Drive, along the West Palm Beach waterfront. West Palm Beach police...
Miami New Times
Families Blame Homestead Police for Teen Deaths in High-Speed Chase
Homestead police shined their flashlights through thick sawgrass surrounding a canal on Palm Drive and found a submerged vehicle and three teenage passengers severely injured in a crash following a high-speed chase minutes earlier near the Homestead Miami Speedway. The 2019 Toyota Camry was upside-down in the canal, with a...
cw34.com
Police: Juveniles involved in drug-related shooting that injured one person in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — One person was injured in a shooting in Boca Raton early Wednesday morning. Police say officers responded to a shooting at 789 W Yamato Road. The victim told dispatch he had been shot in the head. When police arrived, they found a man behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry suffering from a gunshot wound outside of the Aura apartment complex.
