FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Memphis police chief CJ Davis has been praised for her handling of Tyre Nichols' death. But critics say she's protected bad cops and empowered elite units that became abusive.
Cerelyn Davis swiftly fired the police officers who savagely beat Tyre Nichols, but critics say she has a history of overseeing police brutality.
‘Memphis State 8′ brings in thousands of Black students to UofM
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis is a thriving institution. Giving all students regardless of race, gender, or ethnicity an opportunity for higher education. But when you turn back the hands of time you learn that was not always the case. Wig HR brave African American students took...
Brother of the late Stephon Clark offers support to Tyre Nichols’ family
The Rev. Al Sharpton and Tyre Nichols’ family held a press conference at Mason Temple on Jan. 31, the night before Nichols’ funeral, as local activists and media gathered to hear the words of people who were close to the 29-year-old. Stevante Clark, the brother of the late...
texasmetronews.com
Omega Psi Phi severs ties with Memphis Police Officers
Three of the former Memphis, TN police officers charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 29-year-old resident of that city have been dismissed from the international fraternity in which they were members, according to a letter received by Texas Metro News. In the January 31, 2023 dated letter,...
Tyre Nichols Funeral Updates: Service Filled With Tearful Tributes, Calls for Justice
Tyre Nichols was laid to rest during a funeral service Wednesday afternoon in Memphis, Tennessee.
Memphis restaurants shows support for Tyre Nichols’ family after funeral
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the South, food is love, and there was plenty to go around at Tyre Nichols’ repast Wednesday at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe in the Edge District. Family, friends, and supporters greeted his parents with comforting hugs and warm embraces following his funeral. “Everybody coming from all over the world representing and […]
Tyre Nichols update: White Memphis cop fired (video)
The award-winning White police officer Preston Hemphill, who could be heard on video wishing that Tyre Nichols would get beaten to a pulp during the harrowing traffic stop, has been terminated. Hemphill, who had been a member of the Memphis Police Department since 2018, “violated multiple department policies” during Nichols’...
WATCH LIVE: Tyre Nichols’ funeral service in Memphis
Live video of Tyre Nichols’ funeral from Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee.
Memphis activist Amber Sherman calls for change and police reform
Amber Sherman is a member of the Official Black Lives Matter Memphis Chapter and Decarcerate Memphis. Sherman and other local activists have been at the forefront since the killing of Tyre Nichols, peacefully protesting and offering solutions to city leaders. Sherman discusses the Memphis chapter, and what others can do...
abc17news.org
Another Memphis police officer terminated, two first responders suspended in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
Another Memphis police officer has been fired and two first responders had their licenses suspended following the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols last month, officials announced Friday. The former police officer, Preston Hemphill, was relieved of his duties for violating multiple departmental policies, including personal conduct and truthfulness,...
arizonasuntimes.com
Michael Patrick Leahy on Bannon’s WarRoom: Memphis Police Department Statement on Rumors Tyre Nichols Was Targeted for Personal Reasons Sounds Like A Non-Denial Denial
Thursday morning on WarRoom: Battleground, Stephen K. Bannon welcomed The Star News Network’s CEO and Editor and Chief, Michael Patrick Leahy to the show to discuss the Memphis Police Department’s lack of information surrounding the alleged murder of Tyre Nichols. Bannon: Hey, Michael. You sent me an article,...
Stepfather, brother of Tyre Nichols share emotional messages before funeral
The family of Tyre Nichols’ is still mourning the tragic loss of their family member, and on Jan. 31 they spoke at Mason Temple in Memphis to an audience of media and citizens of the city. Nichols’ mother and stepfather, RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells were present at the...
Pastor calls police officer shot at Memphis library ‘a great soul’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about Geoffrey Redd, the Memphis Police officer who was shot at an East Memphis library Thursday. MPD says Redd remains in extremely critical condition at the Regional Medical Center. The suspect, 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr., was shot and killed on the scene. Friday, the officer’s pastor said he’s praying […]
Community prays for healing after tragedy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A beloved event, bringing many community members together, returns to downtown Memphis for the first time in almost three years. It’s a return that organizers and community members agree is a timely one. WREG was there and explains why it’s back from its hiatus. Saturday morning, dozens gathered outside 201 Poplar to hold […]
actionnews5.com
Officer shot at White Station Library still critical; identified as newlywed, head of security
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 has learned that the Memphis police officer shot at the White Station Library on Thursday is still in critical condition at Regional One Hospital after being shot in the head. We’ve also learned that 49-year-old Officer Geoffrey Redd is a newlywed, married just...
FOX13 Investigates: The secrets behind rising rent
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you don’t own property, rent is a monthly source of angst and anxiety. “It is extremely expensive,” said a 23-year-old woman facing eviction. She asked FOX13 to hide her identity because she had yet to tell her family. The renter struggles to pay the $1,270 a month for her one-bedroom apartment at Kirby Station.
Jason Whitlock blames Tyre Nichols’ death on single Black mothers (video)
Notoriously arch-conservative sports writer Jason Whitlock employed some serious mental acrobatics to correlate Tyre Nichols’ violent death by Memphis cops with “young Black men being supervised by single mothers” and “gangs.”. Of course, Whitlock spewed invectives about the Black community during his uninterrupted tirade on Fox...
wtvy.com
Health professional talks injustice trauma after release of Tyre Nichols video
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the disturbing footage of Tyre Nichols’ fatal confrontation with Memphis police continues to circulate online, many are feeling a range of emotions from anger and sadness to fear and frustration. The graphic content in the Tyre Nichols video released just days ago is raising...
ukenreport.com
Nurses Mourn Death of Tyre Nichols [Opinion]
Tyre Nichols’ murder is just one of countless killings every year by law enforcement officials, nurses say [Opinion]. Nurses mourn the tragic death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and the community fighting for justice in the wake of his killing.
actionnews5.com
Teen comes forward claiming SCORPION Unit officers attacked him
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death from a brutal beating by Memphis police officers, a 19-year-old is now coming forward claiming four of the five SCORPION Unit officers involved in Nichols’ incident attacked him. Maurice Chalmers-Stokes, who does not want to be identified...
