Memphis, TN

texasmetronews.com

Omega Psi Phi severs ties with Memphis Police Officers

Three of the former Memphis, TN police officers charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 29-year-old resident of that city have been dismissed from the international fraternity in which they were members, according to a letter received by Texas Metro News. In the January 31, 2023 dated letter,...
WREG

Memphis restaurants shows support for Tyre Nichols’ family after funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the South, food is love, and there was plenty to go around at Tyre Nichols’ repast Wednesday at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe in the Edge District. Family, friends, and supporters greeted his parents with comforting hugs and warm embraces following his funeral. “Everybody coming from all over the world representing and […]
rolling out

Tyre Nichols update: White Memphis cop fired (video)

The award-winning White police officer Preston Hemphill, who could be heard on video wishing that Tyre Nichols would get beaten to a pulp during the harrowing traffic stop, has been terminated. Hemphill, who had been a member of the Memphis Police Department since 2018, “violated multiple department policies” during Nichols’...
abc17news.org

Another Memphis police officer terminated, two first responders suspended in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death

Another Memphis police officer has been fired and two first responders had their licenses suspended following the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols last month, officials announced Friday. The former police officer, Preston Hemphill, was relieved of his duties for violating multiple departmental policies, including personal conduct and truthfulness,...
arizonasuntimes.com

Michael Patrick Leahy on Bannon’s WarRoom: Memphis Police Department Statement on Rumors Tyre Nichols Was Targeted for Personal Reasons Sounds Like A Non-Denial Denial

Thursday morning on WarRoom: Battleground, Stephen K. Bannon welcomed The Star News Network’s CEO and Editor and Chief, Michael Patrick Leahy to the show to discuss the Memphis Police Department’s lack of information surrounding the alleged murder of Tyre Nichols. Bannon: Hey, Michael. You sent me an article,...
WREG

Pastor calls police officer shot at Memphis library ‘a great soul’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about Geoffrey Redd, the Memphis Police officer who was shot at an East Memphis library Thursday.  MPD says Redd remains in extremely critical condition at the Regional Medical Center. The suspect, 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr., was shot and killed on the scene.  Friday, the officer’s pastor said he’s praying […]
WREG

Community prays for healing after tragedy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A beloved event, bringing many community members together, returns to downtown Memphis for the first time in almost three years. It’s a return that organizers and community members agree is a timely one. WREG was there and explains why it’s back from its hiatus. Saturday morning, dozens gathered outside 201 Poplar to hold […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13 Investigates: The secrets behind rising rent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you don’t own property, rent is a monthly source of angst and anxiety. “It is extremely expensive,” said a 23-year-old woman facing eviction. She asked FOX13 to hide her identity because she had yet to tell her family. The renter struggles to pay the $1,270 a month for her one-bedroom apartment at Kirby Station.
ukenreport.com

Nurses Mourn Death of Tyre Nichols [Opinion]

Tyre Nichols’ murder is just one of countless killings every year by law enforcement officials, nurses say [Opinion]. Nurses mourn the tragic death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and the community fighting for justice in the wake of his killing.
actionnews5.com

Teen comes forward claiming SCORPION Unit officers attacked him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death from a brutal beating by Memphis police officers, a 19-year-old is now coming forward claiming four of the five SCORPION Unit officers involved in Nichols’ incident attacked him. Maurice Chalmers-Stokes, who does not want to be identified...
rolling out

