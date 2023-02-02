Read full article on original website
Coach M
3d ago
of course they want extension, those on the task force are getting paid more than they have ever made annually. they don't want this cash cow to go away. it's not like they are working 40 hours a week on this. it's just a couple meetings at most once a month and I seriously doubt that often and these task force personel are getting paid well. if they can extend it then it just adds to their gravy train
Stephen Yantorn
3d ago
No Reparations!!! The current living peoples had nothing to do with it. Why punish people who had nothing to do with it 🤷♂️
Chris Cron
3d ago
of course they did. they know it's unconstitutional like paying off student loans. but these beings get paid for another year now that's reparations
Attorney General Rob Bonta discusses push to adjust CA’s concealed carry law
(Inside California Politics) California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the push by California leaders to support SB-2, a proposal that would tighten California’s concealed carry law.
davisvanguard.org
Bill to Ban ‘Willful Defiance’ School Suspensions Authored by CA State Senator Nancy Skinner
BERKELEY, CA – East Bay State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) announced her SB 274 legislation late last week, which would ban the practice of suspending students for minor behavior issues — or “willful defiance” — in public and charter schools in California, grades TK-12. In a prepared statement, Skinner claimed, “SB 274 puts the needs of students first. Instead of kicking them out of school, we owe it to students to figure out what’s causing them to act out and help them fix it.”
localocnews.com
Governor Newsom announces state-level appointments
Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his appointment of Sean Duryee as Commissioner of the California Highway Patrol, where he has been serving as Acting Commissioner and has held several roles since 1998. “A veteran of the CHP, Commissioner Duryee has dedicated his career to serving the people of California, starting...
KABC
Newsom not repaying federal pandemic loans will cost you $$$.
California, like most states, borrowed money from the feds during the pandemic, but unlike most states, has failed to pay it back. Congressman Jay Obernolte says the consequences of not paying that Title 12 loan back are steep. “Every employer in California is going to be charged a penalty this month, thas due by the end of the month, and they’re going to pay higher and higher penalties until that loan is repaid.” He went on to say just last year the state had a 100 billion dollar surplus…”so to ask Californians to repay a debt that’s the state’s debt is just theft”. Congressman Obernolte was guest on KABC’s Mottek on Money. You can hear the entire interview here:
California Slavery Reparations Task Force Debates Eligibility for Compensation
The California reparations task force concluded two days of public hearings in San Diego last week, making some key decisions and inching closer to their July deadline for their final set of recommendations. The task force agreed on to recommend that the state create the California African American Freedmen Affairs...
KCRA.com
California's attorney general prepares for looming court decisions on California gun laws
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a federal appeals court struck down a law that kept people with domestic violence restraining orders from having guns on Thursday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the state's department of justice is ready for conservative-leaning judges to rule similarly in separate cases challenging some of California's gun laws.
"California has been mean to Black people": State reparations task force inches closer to final report
SACRAMENTO – The countdown is on as the state's reparations task force examines the harms of slavery and systemic racism. A final report is due by July.It is undoubtedly a touchy subject. "California has been mean to Black people," said Dr. Amos C. Brown, lead pastor of Third Baptist Church. Dr. Brown is one of nine members on the committee. His hope is the nation acknowledges the past."That this nation ultimately — before us immediately— that as a state and a city would make amends and correct the wrongs that were perpetrated against Black people," he said. Seeing eye-to-eye has...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California law banning new drilling near homes, schools heads to voters after oil pushback
A California law banning new drilling near homes, schools and hospitals will head to voters after an oil industry-backed referendum qualified for the November 2024 ballot. The Secretary of State’s Office announced on Friday the campaign challenging Senate Bill 1137 had gathered enough signatures for a ballot measure. Gov....
Bakersfield Californian
DAN WALTERS: High-impact measures headed for 2024 California ballot
Last week, the secretary of state’s office announced that a referendum aimed at overturning California’s landmark law to regulate wages and working conditions for fast food restaurants had qualified for the November 2024 ballot. While it’s the first measure to qualify for an election more than 15 months...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
California to Revisit Allowing Autonomous Big Rigs on Roads
California May Allow Autonomous Semi-Trucks on the Road. Despite California being home to many corporations involved in developing autonomous vehicles, heavy-duty trucks are still not allowed to be tested or deployed in the state. While California has allowed public autonomous commercial truck testing since 2019, current state law forbids testing or deployment of autonomous vehicles that weigh over 10,000 pounds, prohibiting self-driving semi-trucks and big rigs.
Referendum Challenging Setbacks For New Oil Wells Qualifies for Ballot
An attempt to overturn a law banning new oil and gas wells near schools, hospitals and businesses open to the public has qualified for the November 2024 ballot.
signalscv.com
Suzette Martinez Valladares | We Need to Hold Criminals Accountable
Californians can’t go a day without hearing about tragic crime in their community. From the Drug Enforcement Agency seizing a record one million fentanyl pills in Inglewood, to the L.A. Police Department warning communities about street robberies and follow-home attacks throughout L.A., rising crime is completely out of control. And these past few weeks we have all seen the horrific headlines that read, “Victims identified in 6th mass shooting in 13 days to rock California.” The most basic responsibility of government is to protect its people.
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraft
A California witness flying over San Bernardino reported watching a pill-shaped object flying 100 feet below the aircraft at 1:30 p.m. on February 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Newsom rescinds state of emergency for mpox in California
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom rescinded the statewide emergency declaration for mpox this week, citing that state residents are no longer in "extreme peril" due to the virus. Newsom issued the state of emergency for mpox, initially known as monkeypox, on Aug. 1, 2022. The declaration enabled the state to collaborate more efficiently with local governments to vaccinate at-risk people and quickly stand up vaccination and testing clinics.At that time, the state was receiving paltry dispersals of the Jynneos vaccine for mpox from the federal government. Meanwhile, confirmed and suspected cases were skyrocketing in cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles.Cases of the virus started to rapidly decline just after Newsom's declaration. The state has not reported a seven-day average of more than five cases per day since late October. As of Jan. 20, 5,719 cases of mpox have been confirmed statewide.In addition to the mpox state of emergency, Newsom rescinded 25 other active statewide and local emergency declarations dating back to 2017, including those for the Tubbs Fire and the Colorado Fire.
KQED
New Bill Could Bring Amsterdam-Style Cannabis Cafes to California
Assemblymember Matt Haney thinks he might have a new way to lure visitors to San Francisco and other places in California: cannabis cafes, like the ones that draw thousands of tourists to Amsterdam each year. On Friday, Haney introduced legislation to make it easier for cannabis dispensaries to sell food...
californiaglobe.com
California Per Capita Spending Doubles – Where Is It Going?
California’s state government is spending twice as much as it did a decade ago, and by every metric that matters to ordinary Californians, things have only gotten worse. Even without further analysis, this is an incredible fact. California’s state government, in constant dollars, is spending nearly twice as much per resident as it did a decade ago, and what do they have to show for it? Are the schools better? Are the roads improved? Is crime and homelessness down? The answer to these and similar questions is no.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Lights Out: California Power Problems Are About To Get Worse
The original story can be read here. More blackouts could be on the horizon in California as the state’s electric grid is forced to deal with new regulations imposed by Democrat politicians to shut down power plants and mandatory switches to electric vehicles and home appliances. Californians could be left in the dark as a result — while still paying the highest energy prices in the nation.
californiaglobe.com
Union Representation Dips In California in 2022
Union representation went down in California in 2022 from 17.8% of jobs to 17.6% of jobs according to a recent report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), with both unionization and deunionization efforts increasing statewide. Since reaching a peak of nearly 30% of all jobs nationwide being unionized in...
Gov. Newsom backs bill to place limits on where people can carry a gun in public
Most notably, the bill would set limits on where people can carry a firearm. Lawmakers want to create so-called "sensitive sites" where, unless a private owner chose otherwise, guns would be off limits.
Californians were blindsided by sky-high natural gas bills. Is anyone listening? | Opinion
"It's just like, holy cow," one SoCalGas customer said.
