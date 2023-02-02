Read full article on original website
Glorilla Shares Video for New Song “Internet Trolls”: Watch
Glorilla has shared a new song titled “Internet Trolls.” The fresh single arrives ahead of her performance at the Grammys this weekend, where she’ll join Missy Elliott, the Roots, Future, Lil Wayne, and many others in a tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop’s inception. (Glorilla is also nominated for the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for her breakout hit, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”) Check out the new “Internet Trolls” music video, directed by Troy Roscoe, below.
The Tallest Man on Earth Announces New Album Henry St., Shares Video for New Song: Watch
The Tallest Man on Earth has announced his new album, Henry St., with a video for the new song “Every Little Heart.” Kristian Matsson’s first album of originals since 2019’s I Love You. It’s a Fever Dream., the new LP is due out April 14 via Anti-. Watch the Jeroen Dankers–directed video for “Every Little Heart” below.
Y La Bamba Announce Tour and New Album Lucha, Share New Song: Listen
Y La Bamba—the group led by vocalist and producer Luz Elena Mendoza Ramos—have announced a new album: Lucha arrives April 28 via Tender Loving Empire. Today, the group has shared lead single “Dibujos de Mi Alma,” which was written for Mendoza Ramos’ romantic partner right before the onset of the pandemic. “It’s a song of longing for this person but at the same time trying to detach myself from the unhealthy parts of connection,” Mendoza Ramos explained. Hear the song below and scroll down for the LP artwork and tracklist and the band’s tour itinerary.
Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Song for “The Heart Part 5” at the 2023 Grammys
Kendrick Lamar has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rap Song with “The Heart Part 5.” The 2022 single, which preceded the rapper’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, took home the award over entries from fellow nominees DJ Khaled (“God Did”), Future (“Wait for U”), Gunna (“Pushin P”), and Jack Harlow (“Churchill Downs”).
Brandi Carlile Wins Best Rock Song for “Broken Horses” at 2023 Grammys
Brandi Carlile has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Song with “Broken Horses.” The track took home the award over other songs from Ozzy Osbourne (“Patient Number 9”), Red Hot Chili Peppers (“Black Summer”), Turnstile (“Blackout”), and the War on Drugs (“Harmonia’s Dream”).
Future, Drake, and Tems Win Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Wait for U” at 2023 Grammys
Future, Drake, and Tems have won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance with “Wait for U.” The 2022 track won out over songs from other artists including Jack Harlow (“First Class”), Kendrick Lamar (“Die Hard”), Latto (“Big Energy (Live)”), DJ Khaled (“Beautiful”).
Steve Lacy Wins Best Progressive R&B Album at 2023 Grammys
Steve Lacy has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Progressive R&B Album for Gemini Rights. He emerged victorious over Tank and the Bangas (Red Balloon), Terrace Martin (Drones), Moonchild (Starfruit), and Cory Henry (Operation Funk). This is Steve Lacy’s first-ever victory at the Grammy Awards. The musician received two...
Death Cab for Cutie Pay Tribute to Low’s Mimi Parker With Cover of “The Plan”: Listen
Death Cab for Cutie’s take on “The Plan” will appear as the closing entry on a new acoustic version of Asphalt Meadows. Also featured is an acoustic version of “Pepper,” which you can hear below, too. The new album, Asphalt Meadows Acoustic, is out March 10.
“Mojik (Your Waves)”
Fatima Al Qadiri’s “Mojik (Your Waves)” explores a languorous, conceptual melancholia, a direction catalyzed by her work scoring Mati Diop’s 2019 film, Atlantics. The track opens with phantasmic peals of brassy synths, which quickly cede to the piercing vocals of Gumar, the Kuwaiti vocalist from whom her forthcoming Gumar EP takes its title. (Gumar is Arabic for “moon.”) Informed by formal training in Arabic lamentation singing, Gumar repeats a chilling verse that translates to “your waves, your waves have killed me, oh sea” in a meditation on unrequited love. Clear swells of bass pull the song into the depths as Gumar’s pitch and tone darken to match; the track’s final reverberant moans float away like soft froths of seafoam. “Mojik (Your Waves)” expands the insular universe of Medieval Femme into a space ripe for collaboration and frames isolation as a communal, eternal refrain.
Jack White Announced as SNL Musical Guest of Woody Harrelson–Hosted Episode
Jack White is going to be the musical guest on the February 25 episode of Saturday Night Live. Woody Harrelson will host the episode, which will mark White’s first appearance on the NBC program since 2020. White’s appearance will follow 2023 SNL performances from Sam Smith, Lil Baby, and Coldplay.
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album for Patient Number 9 at 2023 Grammys
Ozzy Osbourne has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with Patient Number 9. He won the honor over the Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & the Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout), and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa). Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on his behalf, giving shoutouts to the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album.
Unknown Mortal Orchestra Detail New Album V, Share Video for New Song “Layla”: Watch
Last year, Unknown Mortal Orchestra shared the song “I Killed Captain Cook” and promised that a double album would land in 2023. The band has now revealed the project’s title and release date: V arrives March 17 via Jagjaguwar. Unknown Mortal Orchestra have also released the new single “Layla,” along with a music video directed by Vira-Lata. The visual is first part of a two-part series documenting the adventures of two young women. Watch it below.
Wet Leg Win Best Alternative Music Album at 2023 Grammys
Wet Leg have won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album with their self-titled debut. The trophy was awarded to Wet Leg over fellow nominees Arcade Fire (WE), Big Thief (Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You), Björk (Fossora), and Yeah Yeah Yeahs (Cool It Down). Wet Leg also won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Performance for “Chaise Lounge.”
Boldy James Shares New Video for “Another Bando”: Watch
Boldy James has shared a new video for his song “Another Bando.” The Jai Imani–featuring track landed on Indiana Jones, James’ new collaborative release with producer RichGains, one half of the production duo Blended Babies, which was released in January. Check out the video below. Days...
Muni Long Wins Best R&B Performance for “Hrs & Hrs” at 2023 Grammys
Best New Artist nominee Muni Long has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance with “Hrs & Hrs.” She was given the award over fellow nominees Beyoncé (“Virgo’s Groove”), Jazmine Sullivan (“Hurt Me So Good”), Lucky Daye (“Over”), and Mary J. Blige (“Here With Me”).
Duval Timothy Shares New Video for “First Rain”: Watch
Duval Timothy has shared a new video capturing a live performance of his 2018 song “First Rain.” The clip was filmed in different parts of Freetown, Sierra Leone—his father’s home country. Footage of Timothy playing was shot at the artist’s own Carrying Colour Studio. Check out the Edem Wornoo–directed visual below.
Beyoncé Wins Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul” at 2023 Grammys
Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording. The song was given the award over Bonobo’s “Rosewood,” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue),” Diplo and Miguel’s “Don’t Forget My Love,” Kaytranada and H.E.R.’s “Intimidated,” and Rüfüs Du Sol’s “On My Knees.”
PinkPantheress and Ice Spice Share New “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2”: Listen
PinkPantheress has teamed up with Bronx rapper Ice Spice for a new remix. “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” is a remix of “Boy’s a Liar,” a track that originally appeared on PinkPantheress’ Take Me Home EP last year. Check out the official video for the remix, which features PinkPantheress and Ice Spice traveling around New York, below.
Coldplay Perform “The Astronaut” and “Fix You” on SNL: Watch
Coldplay were the musical guests on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. They began by playing the English version of “The Astronaut,” a song they co-wrote with BTS’ Jin. For the second performance, Chris Martin was joined by a choir to sing Music of the Spheres’ “Human Heart.” The rest of Coldplay then joined in to do X&Y’s “Fix You.” Watch the performances below.
8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Young Fathers, the Men, Raye, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from Young Fathers, the Men, Raye, Sunny War, Loscil & Lawrence English, Kassem Mosse, Toumba, and Robert Forster. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
