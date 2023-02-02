No. 2 Tennessee (18-4, 7-2 SEC) looks to get back on track Saturday afternoon inside of Thompson-Boling Arena following this past Wednesday's road loss to Florida. The Vols will look to get back to their winning ways against a familiar face when they welcome former coach Bruce Pearl and No. 25 Auburn (17-5, 7-2 SEC) back to Knoxville. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. ET.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO