WITN
Police investigate deadly shooting in Bethel
Woman wants Pitt County Animal Shelter to be held accountable after she says it killed her dog. Destiny Daniels says after ten days of being quarantined here at the Pitt County Animal Shelter, her dog, Kaos, was killed before she was able to pick him up. Updated: 4 hours ago.
wcti12.com
One killed in Pitt County shooting
BETHEL, Pitt County — Officers with the Bethel Police Department responded to a home on West Moore Drive in Bethel around 2:45 p.m. Friday Feb. 3, 2023. Officers said they found a 21-year-old man dead in the grass near the edge of the street. The case is still under...
cbs17
Roanoke Rapids police looking for masked, armed suspect in attempted robbery at Hardee’s
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police are looking for an armed person who tried to rob a Hardee’s restaurant. Police said Thursday that officers were sent to the restaurant on U.S. Route 158 at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday because a masked person entered the store and pointed a gun at the staff.
WRAL
Mistaken ID leads Rocky Mount police to charge innocent man
Rocky Mount police say officer error led to an innocent man being charged with multiple crimes - and facing the possibility of being named a sex offender. The police department and the Nash County district attorney have now cleared Mark Silver of all wrongdoing, but Silver says he wants justice.
North Carolina man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says
A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants.
rrspin.com
HCSO roundup: Fentanyl count; Man wanted in Wake Co. caught
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. On Wednesday Corporal G. Keel arrested Andrew Riley Hardin, 34, of Roanoke Rapids, on an outstanding probation violation order for arrest. During the arrest Keel discovered fentanyl in Hardin’s possession. In addition to the outstanding...
rrspin.com
Three face drug charges following Whitaker St. raid
Three people face methamphetamine and other drug charges following a raid Wednesday night on Whitaker Street in Roanoke Rapids, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Another man at the residence was arrested as a probation absconder. Sergeant A. Holland, C-squad deputies and assistance from the HCSO narcotics unit...
3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area, sheriff says
A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach.
Warrants: Former Granville sheriff had vehicles confiscated from crime scenes on his property
OXFORD, N.C. — Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins is serving 18 months in prison, but his legal problems keep building. On Wednesday, WRAL News obtained search warrants that show agents with the State Bureau of Investigation searched his farm and found various vehicles and equipment confiscated from Granville County crime scenes there. Some of the equipment dates to crimes committed years ago.
rrspin.com
Woman charged with larceny of more than $700 in merchandise
A Roanoke Rapids woman who police say stole more than $700 worth of merchandise from Walmart Tuesday was arrested and charged along with a man who had no involvement in the case but ran when he saw law enforcement. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said the events which led...
rrspin.com
Garysburg man faces weapon count following stop
A Garysburg man faces a convicted felon in possession of a weapon count following a stop by a Halifax County Sheriff’s Office deputy Wednesday night. Lieutenant Shane Guyant said Deputy C. Roberts observed the violation in the area of highways 158 and 48 and conducted a traffic stop. During...
NC Walmart reopens after SUV crashed into front doors; employee stopped SUV after driver had seizure
LOUISBURG, N.C. — A Walmart Supercenter reopened to customers Friday morning hours after an SUV crashed into its front doors. The red 2005 Ford Explorer crashed into the Louisburg store's entrance Thursday around 8 p.m. at 705 Retail Way. Authorities said a medical emergency caused the driver to drive...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Florida man sentenced to 10 years in prison, three years supervised release following shootout with North Carolina deputies
Jarred Javon Ford, 35, of St. Petersburg, Florida was sentenced January 4, 2023 to 10 years of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release for possession of a firearm by a felon after being involved in a shootout with Nash County deputies on I-95, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. “This is the statutory maximum sentence available for this offense. Ford also faces attempted murder charges in state court,” stated the release.
cbs17
Enfield woman charged with taking more than $700 worth of items from Walmart in Roanoke Rapids, police say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — An Enfield woman was arrested Tuesday after Roanoke Rapids police said she took hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Walmart. Around 6:43 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the store in regards to a woman that just took property without paying for it, police said. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with management and headed in the direction the female went with a cart full of Walmart property.
cbs17
Man busted in Nash County with $1 million worth of heroin, deputies say
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County authorities say they busted a Maryland man with $1 million worth of heroin in his truck. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Miguel Aburto Canela, 39, of Baltimore, is charged with trafficking heroin and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the purpose of narcotics.
cbs17
Traffic stop of suspicious vehicle in Chapel Hill lands 2 Henderson men in jail on fentanyl charges
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Henderson men are facing felony drug charges after an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle in Chapel Hill on Tuesday night. Shortly before midnight, a deputy saw a vehicle driving slowly behind Ram’s Plaza shopping center...
cbs17
Franklin County man charged in North Raleigh McDonald’s shooting that injured worker
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old Youngsville man has been arrested and charged in the Jan. 20 shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in North Raleigh. Mandrell Antonio Johnson was arrested Monday and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and four counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, according to warrants.
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Sheetz bomb threat; blotter entries
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Sunday shortly before 4 p.m officers responded to Sheetz after the store received a bomb threat. The caller said they planted a bomb in the men’s room. Police, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and fire...
Rocky Mount gang members get long prison terms for dealing heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, feds say
The U.S. Department of Justice says Benjamine Moss Jr., 31, and Dentrez Randell Thomas, 28, were sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III.
WRAL
SBI searches home of former Granville sheriff
SBI searches home of former Granville sheriff

The legal problems continue to pile up for Brindell Wilkins. Reporter: Cullen BrowderWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
