Roanoke Rapids, NC

WITN

Police investigate deadly shooting in Bethel

Woman wants Pitt County Animal Shelter to be held accountable after she says it killed her dog. Destiny Daniels says after ten days of being quarantined here at the Pitt County Animal Shelter, her dog, Kaos, was killed before she was able to pick him up. Updated: 4 hours ago.
BETHEL, NC
wcti12.com

One killed in Pitt County shooting

BETHEL, Pitt County — Officers with the Bethel Police Department responded to a home on West Moore Drive in Bethel around 2:45 p.m. Friday Feb. 3, 2023. Officers said they found a 21-year-old man dead in the grass near the edge of the street. The case is still under...
BETHEL, NC
WRAL

Mistaken ID leads Rocky Mount police to charge innocent man

Rocky Mount police say officer error led to an innocent man being charged with multiple crimes - and facing the possibility of being named a sex offender. The police department and the Nash County district attorney have now cleared Mark Silver of all wrongdoing, but Silver says he wants justice.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
rrspin.com

HCSO roundup: Fentanyl count; Man wanted in Wake Co. caught

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. On Wednesday Corporal G. Keel arrested Andrew Riley Hardin, 34, of Roanoke Rapids, on an outstanding probation violation order for arrest. During the arrest Keel discovered fentanyl in Hardin’s possession. In addition to the outstanding...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

Three face drug charges following Whitaker St. raid

Three people face methamphetamine and other drug charges following a raid Wednesday night on Whitaker Street in Roanoke Rapids, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Another man at the residence was arrested as a probation absconder. Sergeant A. Holland, C-squad deputies and assistance from the HCSO narcotics unit...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WRAL News

Warrants: Former Granville sheriff had vehicles confiscated from crime scenes on his property

OXFORD, N.C. — Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins is serving 18 months in prison, but his legal problems keep building. On Wednesday, WRAL News obtained search warrants that show agents with the State Bureau of Investigation searched his farm and found various vehicles and equipment confiscated from Granville County crime scenes there. Some of the equipment dates to crimes committed years ago.
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

Woman charged with larceny of more than $700 in merchandise

A Roanoke Rapids woman who police say stole more than $700 worth of merchandise from Walmart Tuesday was arrested and charged along with a man who had no involvement in the case but ran when he saw law enforcement. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said the events which led...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

Garysburg man faces weapon count following stop

A Garysburg man faces a convicted felon in possession of a weapon count following a stop by a Halifax County Sheriff’s Office deputy Wednesday night. Lieutenant Shane Guyant said Deputy C. Roberts observed the violation in the area of highways 158 and 48 and conducted a traffic stop. During...
GARYSBURG, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Florida man sentenced to 10 years in prison, three years supervised release following shootout with North Carolina deputies

Jarred Javon Ford, 35, of St. Petersburg, Florida was sentenced January 4, 2023 to 10 years of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release for possession of a firearm by a felon after being involved in a shootout with Nash County deputies on I-95, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. “This is the statutory maximum sentence available for this offense. Ford also faces attempted murder charges in state court,” stated the release.
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Enfield woman charged with taking more than $700 worth of items from Walmart in Roanoke Rapids, police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — An Enfield woman was arrested Tuesday after Roanoke Rapids police said she took hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Walmart. Around 6:43 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the store in regards to a woman that just took property without paying for it, police said. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with management and headed in the direction the female went with a cart full of Walmart property.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
cbs17

Man busted in Nash County with $1 million worth of heroin, deputies say

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County authorities say they busted a Maryland man with $1 million worth of heroin in his truck. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Miguel Aburto Canela, 39, of Baltimore, is charged with trafficking heroin and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the purpose of narcotics.
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Franklin County man charged in North Raleigh McDonald’s shooting that injured worker

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old Youngsville man has been arrested and charged in the Jan. 20 shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in North Raleigh. Mandrell Antonio Johnson was arrested Monday and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and four counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, according to warrants.
RALEIGH, NC
rrspin.com

RRPD roundup: Sheetz bomb threat; blotter entries

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Sunday shortly before 4 p.m officers responded to Sheetz after the store received a bomb threat. The caller said they planted a bomb in the men’s room. Police, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and fire...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC

