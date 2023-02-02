Read full article on original website
California Slavery Reparations Task Force Debates Eligibility for Compensation
The California reparations task force concluded two days of public hearings in San Diego last week, making some key decisions and inching closer to their July deadline for their final set of recommendations. The task force agreed on to recommend that the state create the California African American Freedmen Affairs...
SD County awards $29 million for affordable and supportive housing
SD County awards $29 million for affordable and supportive housing. Nine developments received funding.
Physically disabled College Area women pleading with city to fix potholes near Alvarado Hospital
SAN DIEGO — A College Area woman submitted 30 requests for nearly a decade, requesting road repairs on the City's Get it Done app, but despite some patchwork done, she said it's simply not enough. Typically, nine city crews are assigned to fill potholes across San Diego County. The...
San Diego Channel
1,500 Sharp Grossmont Hospital workers vote to unionize
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Healthcare workers at Sharp Grossmont Hospital have voted to join the SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West union, according to a press release from the union. The union says it's made up of more than 100,000 healthcare workers across the state, and the election at Sharp Grossmont...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas delivered State of the County speech
San Diego County Board of Supervisors Nora Vargas made history Wednesday night as the first woman of color, first immigrant, first fronteriza, and the first Latina serving as Chairwoman to deliver the State of the County speech. During her first State of the County Address, Vargas spoke on the County’s...
This San Diego beach town made Forbes’ ‘Best Places to Travel in 2023’ list
A North County beach town has earned some bragging rights as the only city in California to make Forbes Advisor Magazine’s “Best Places to Travel in 2023" list.
eastcountymagazine.org
SHERIFF UNVEILS SWEEPING CHANGES TO REDUCE JAIL DEATHS, IMPROVE HEALTH AND SAFETY IN COUNTY DETENTION FACILITIES
February 4, 2023 (San Diego) -- San Diego County jails have in recent years had the highest number of jail deaths of any major county in California. Many of those deaths have been due to drug overdoses, including Fentanyl. That’s prompted an investigation by the state auditor and calls for reforms from politicians.
kusi.com
SANDAG denies El Cajon sub-committee representation
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied a seat on any committees. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because El Cajon is the dumping ground for thousands of homeless and as such, the rest of the board wants to give them as little voice as possible.
2 California teens held in killings over illegal vape sale
Two Southern California teenagers have been arrested in connection with the killings of two young men last month during a meeting involving the illegal sale of vape products, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. The post 2 California teens held in killings over illegal vape sale appeared first on KYMA.
triton.news
Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Trolley in Mission Hills
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a trolley near Kurtz Street and Noell Street in Mission Hills shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, February 3rd, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The person was pronounced deceased at the scene, Officer Darius (DJ) Jamsetjee said in an email...
iheart.com
Join Us For the High Desert Medical College Open House in Temecula!
Join the 99.1 KGGI Street Team at the High Desert Medical College Open House on Thursday, February 16th from 10a-12p at the Temecula campus! There will be program demos, free healthcare vital checks, and free food and giveaways! Thursday, February 16th from 10a-12p with High Desert Medical College at 31625 De Portola Road in Temecula and 99.1 KGGI!
Notice to remove roadside memorial to fallen troops in Jamul sparks confusion
A notice appeared near a roadside memorial in Jamul for fallen troops demanding it is taken down, sparking anger and confusion.
Voiceof San Diego
Cup of Chisme: Why It’s Important to Know Who Covid Killed
Like a true San Diegan, Dale Campbell cheered for the Padres. Patrick Keating was a funny, opinionated man who loved to consume news. Teresa Torres could pull off a fur coat like no other. Michael Arthur Jackson was an aspiring businessman who designed his own clothing. Chester Banaag liked playing pickleball.
Military training rocks San Diego County with explosions and rumbling helicopters
SAN DIEGO — Loud booms and low-flying helicopters rocked several communities around San Diego County as the United States Army conducted "realistic environment" training. "Are you aware of several helicopters and loud explosions in the North Clairemont area," a viewer called into the CBS 8 newsroom to report. Loud...
'Remember him for how he lived, not how he died' | Skateboarding community gathers in Encinitas to honor Tyre Nichols
SAN DIEGO — Instead of replaying the video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police, a local non-profit and skateboard brand united together so that the 29-year-old can be remembered for something he loved: skateboarding. Encinitas4Equality, a non-profit focused on racial justice, and Elenex, a skateboarding brand, hosted...
National City taco stand goes viral after TikTok influencer leaves $1,000 tip
Blue Fire Bliss, a National City taco stand goes viral after a TikTok influencer leaves $1,000 tip.
"I kill [Black people] for a living." A look at SDPD's newly released police misconduct files
Newly released investigations reveal a number of accusations of racial discrimination against SDPD officers. Law enforcement agencies throughout California continue to release police officer misconduct investigations as part of a 2022 law aimed at improving transparency in law enforcement agencies. For the San Diego Police Department, many of the newly...
Fire in Imperial Beach Destroys 2 Apartment Units and Parked Car
Two apartment units were heavily damaged and a parked car was destroyed Saturday in a fire in Imperial Beach, officials said. The fire broke out just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Emory Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The fire was put out in less than 30 minutes, Sgt. Anthony Portillo said.
Former San Diego TV anchor, Sandra Maas suing KUSI
SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego television news anchor, Sandra Maas is suing local KUSI saying she was paid far less than her male counterpart. Maas also worked at CBS 8 from 1990-2001 before taking taking the job at KUSI. "It's humiliating to share everything that happened to me...
Rescued retired K-9: Chula Vista firefighters talk about the rescue
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Indy’s rescuers spoke to CBS 8 about how they lifted the 9-year-old German Shepherd out of a 50-foot hole. “It was a great feeling when we were able to haul him up,” said Lee Petry, firefighter, and paramedic for Chula Vista Fire. “We were all nervous that maybe he’d fall off and fall back down again or get hurt again, and so once we saw him come out of the hole and everybody had hands on him, that’s when a sigh of relief kind of kicked in.”
