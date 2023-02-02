ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego Channel

1,500 Sharp Grossmont Hospital workers vote to unionize

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Healthcare workers at Sharp Grossmont Hospital have voted to join the SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West union, according to a press release from the union. The union says it's made up of more than 100,000 healthcare workers across the state, and the election at Sharp Grossmont...
LA MESA, CA
kusi.com

SANDAG denies El Cajon sub-committee representation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied a seat on any committees. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because El Cajon is the dumping ground for thousands of homeless and as such, the rest of the board wants to give them as little voice as possible.
EL CAJON, CA
KYMA News 11

2 California teens held in killings over illegal vape sale

Two Southern California teenagers have been arrested in connection with the killings of two young men last month during a meeting involving the illegal sale of vape products, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. The post 2 California teens held in killings over illegal vape sale appeared first on KYMA.
SAN MARCOS, CA
triton.news

Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Trolley in Mission Hills

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a trolley near Kurtz Street and Noell Street in Mission Hills shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, February 3rd, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The person was pronounced deceased at the scene, Officer Darius (DJ) Jamsetjee said in an email...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Join Us For the High Desert Medical College Open House in Temecula!

Join the 99.1 KGGI Street Team at the High Desert Medical College Open House on Thursday, February 16th from 10a-12p at the Temecula campus! There will be program demos, free healthcare vital checks, and free food and giveaways! Thursday, February 16th from 10a-12p with High Desert Medical College at 31625 De Portola Road in Temecula and 99.1 KGGI!
TEMECULA, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Cup of Chisme: Why It’s Important to Know Who Covid Killed

Like a true San Diegan, Dale Campbell cheered for the Padres. Patrick Keating was a funny, opinionated man who loved to consume news. Teresa Torres could pull off a fur coat like no other. Michael Arthur Jackson was an aspiring businessman who designed his own clothing. Chester Banaag liked playing pickleball.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Former San Diego TV anchor, Sandra Maas suing KUSI

SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego television news anchor, Sandra Maas is suing local KUSI saying she was paid far less than her male counterpart. Maas also worked at CBS 8 from 1990-2001 before taking taking the job at KUSI. "It's humiliating to share everything that happened to me...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Rescued retired K-9: Chula Vista firefighters talk about the rescue

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Indy’s rescuers spoke to CBS 8 about how they lifted the 9-year-old German Shepherd out of a 50-foot hole. “It was a great feeling when we were able to haul him up,” said Lee Petry, firefighter, and paramedic for Chula Vista Fire. “We were all nervous that maybe he’d fall off and fall back down again or get hurt again, and so once we saw him come out of the hole and everybody had hands on him, that’s when a sigh of relief kind of kicked in.”
CHULA VISTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy