Millions won in Pa lottery Powerball
(WTAJ) — Grab your tickets, Powerball numbers have been drawn for the estimated $700 million jackpot and one lucky Pennsylvanian hit big! The winning numbers for Saturday, Feb. 4 are 02,08,15,19,58 and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play was 2x. While nobody claimed the jackpot, one lucky Pennsylvanian matched all five numbers and won […]
$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In Pennsylvania
A Powerball ticket from the Saturday night, Feb. 4 drawing good for $1 million was sold in Pennsylvania.Given that no tickets matched all of the winning numbers, the Monday, Feb. 6 jackpot will climb to $747 million, according to lottery officials.The $1 million winner matched all five white balls …
More than $221M claimed from Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-offs in January
(WTAJ) — More than $221 million was claimed in January from Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off tickets, including a $5 million claim. In all, a total of $221,726,066 was claimed in January, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported. The $5 million ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Philadelphia while the four $1 million tickets were sold at these […]
abc27.com
10 amusement parks to visit in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of thrills when it comes to roller coasters and thrill rides. abc27 has put together 10 of the Keystone State’s amusement parks that will cater to any thrill seeker, young and old!. Waldameer -Erie, Pa. Opening in 1896, Waldameer is the nation’s...
Powerball rises to $700 million. Here’s when the next drawing is
MIDDLETOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Powerball jackpot is on the rise again and you could be the next lucky winner. Ahead of the Saturday, Feb. 4, drawing, the Powerball jackpot is an estimated $700 million in an annuity or $375.7 million in cash. If the jackpot is hit, the winner will become the sixth-largest Powerball […]
abc27.com
25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at abc27’s list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb. Adventureland (2009) “Adventureland,” starring...
playpennsylvania.com
PA Lottery Now Offering Subscriptions To Popular Draw Games
A new feature available on the PA Lottery website and mobile app brings your tickets to you, automatically. The draw games subscription feature is the latest step in the lottery’s modernization efforts that aim to make lottery games more convenient for players. With the PA Lottery’s new subscriptions feature,...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering circle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Narbeth reported watching and photographing a hovering, shiny, circle-shaped object at 10:57 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WOLF
$653M Powerball jackpot set for tonight's drawing
PA - (WOLF) — The Powerball jackpot is now offering an estimated annuity value of $653 million, or $350.5 million cash, for the next drawing tonight. “This $653 million jackpot prize is now the 8th largest jackpot in Powerball’s more than 30-year history,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko.
Mega Millions ticket worth $4M bought at N.J. convenience store
The $4 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in New Jersey for Tuesday’s lottery drawing was sold at a convenience store in Camden County. The winner bought the second-prize ticket at One Stop Shoppe on the Whitehorse Pike in Atco, New Jersey Lottery officials announced Wednesday. The Mega Millions ticket...
phl17.com
PA Auditor General Questioning Property Tax Increases For 12 School Districts
We head back to Harrisburg with a focus on property tax increase. Pennsylvania’s auditor general is questioning property tax increases for twelve school districts including some in our area. Dennis Owens has the story.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennsylvania Lottery apologizes for emails threatening to take customers' accounts
This was a tough week for lottery players who use electricity. First, PPL Corp. hit some customers with big bills, and then the lottery threatened to take players' money before they had a chance to lose it the old-fashioned way. PPL has since apologized, and now the lottery has, too.
abc27.com
This Week In Pennsylvania: Dawn Keefer
(WHTM) — On This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how the war of words is escalating in the gridlocked state house between current and former speakers. He will also speak on how State Representatives aren’t getting any things accomplished in Harrisburg, but they are getting paid.
Pa. Treasurer announces return of over $211M of unclaimed property in 2022
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced on the first day of national Unclaimed Property Month, Feb. 1, that the Pennsylvania Treasury returned more than $211 million in unclaimed property in 2022. The treasury also returned 90 military decorations and memorabilia to veterans or their families. “National Unclaimed Property Month is the perfect […]
Skepticism Over the Rumored Ames Department Stores’ Return Has Fact Checkers on the Case
Residents of Pennsylvania got a holiday surprise late last year when it was announced that the defunct Ames department stores were making a comeback. Stores in PA and surrounding states haven't been open since the early 2000s when the company declared bankruptcy. Now the old Ames website has posted an announcement that the stores are coming back, but some people are skeptical that the whole thing might be a hoax.
Pennsylvania police find suspected burglar thanks to snowy footprints | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Watch live-streams of bald eagle nests in Pennsylvania
Once again, you can catch a glimpse of bald eagles in action in Pennsylvania. Two live webcams are focused on nests in Pennsylvania Farm Country in an undisclosed location in central Pennsylvania and near Codorus State Park outside Hanover, York County. Typically, bald eagles lay their eggs in February. Bald...
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
local21news.com
Maryland woman arrested for three PA bank robberies, $15,000 found at home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Maryland woman has been taken into custody and had her house searched after a string of robberies in South Central Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, Maryland robbed two Franklin County banks. The first robbery took...
