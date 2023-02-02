ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Millions won in Pa lottery Powerball

(WTAJ) — Grab your tickets, Powerball numbers have been drawn for the estimated $700 million jackpot and one lucky Pennsylvanian hit big! The winning numbers for Saturday, Feb. 4 are 02,08,15,19,58 and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play was 2x. While nobody claimed the jackpot, one lucky Pennsylvanian matched all five numbers and won […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In Pennsylvania

A Powerball ticket from the Saturday night, Feb. 4 drawing good for $1 million was sold in Pennsylvania.Given that no tickets matched all of the winning numbers, the Monday, Feb. 6 jackpot will climb to $747 million, according to lottery officials.The $1 million winner matched all five white balls …
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

10 amusement parks to visit in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of thrills when it comes to roller coasters and thrill rides. abc27 has put together 10 of the Keystone State’s amusement parks that will cater to any thrill seeker, young and old!. Waldameer -Erie, Pa. Opening in 1896, Waldameer is the nation’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at abc27’s list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb. Adventureland (2009) “Adventureland,” starring...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
playpennsylvania.com

PA Lottery Now Offering Subscriptions To Popular Draw Games

A new feature available on the PA Lottery website and mobile app brings your tickets to you, automatically. The draw games subscription feature is the latest step in the lottery’s modernization efforts that aim to make lottery games more convenient for players. With the PA Lottery’s new subscriptions feature,...
WOLF

$653M Powerball jackpot set for tonight's drawing

PA - (WOLF) — The Powerball jackpot is now offering an estimated annuity value of $653 million, or $350.5 million cash, for the next drawing tonight. “This $653 million jackpot prize is now the 8th largest jackpot in Powerball’s more than 30-year history,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

This Week In Pennsylvania: Dawn Keefer

(WHTM) — On This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how the war of words is escalating in the gridlocked state house between current and former speakers. He will also speak on how State Representatives aren’t getting any things accomplished in Harrisburg, but they are getting paid.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pa. Treasurer announces return of over $211M of unclaimed property in 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced on the first day of national Unclaimed Property Month, Feb. 1, that the Pennsylvania Treasury returned more than $211 million in unclaimed property in 2022. The treasury also returned 90 military decorations and memorabilia to veterans or their families. “National Unclaimed Property Month is the perfect […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bethany Latham

Skepticism Over the Rumored Ames Department Stores’ Return Has Fact Checkers on the Case

Residents of Pennsylvania got a holiday surprise late last year when it was announced that the defunct Ames department stores were making a comeback. Stores in PA and surrounding states haven't been open since the early 2000s when the company declared bankruptcy. Now the old Ames website has posted an announcement that the stores are coming back, but some people are skeptical that the whole thing might be a hoax.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Maryland woman arrested for three PA bank robberies, $15,000 found at home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Maryland woman has been taken into custody and had her house searched after a string of robberies in South Central Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, Maryland robbed two Franklin County banks. The first robbery took...
HAGERSTOWN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy