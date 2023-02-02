Read full article on original website
KCJJ
California man convicted of trafficking meth to Cedar Rapids
A California man who trafficked hundreds of pounds of meth to Iowa over the course of several years was convicted this week. The Gazette reports that 37-year-old David Poitier Belton of Compton California pleaded to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth and one count of being a felon and drug user in possession of a firearm in federal court Wednesday.
KCRG.com
Protestors call for arrest in fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing
KCJJ
Second suspect arrested in robbery of jewelry from Iowa City residence
A second suspect has been arrested for an incident in which tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry was allegedly stolen from an Iowa City residence. According to police, the victim reported about $20,000 in jewelry being stolen from her South Park Drive residence on November 17th. The home was undergoing a renovation project where two workers reportedly conspired to take the jewelry and sell it for profit.
KCJJ
Arrest made in Cedar Rapids murder case
Cedar Rapids police have made an arrest in a murder case from last month. On the evening of January 8th, officers responded to the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW after receiving a report of an individual being shot. Officers located a vehicle off the roadway in the 5600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW with an unresponsive male driver suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The male victim, 22-year-old Mohammed Tawfik, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
cbs2iowa.com
Group calling for arrest of Devonna Walker's killer spread message on busy roads
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Man Arrested In Deadly Shooting
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of assaulting three women in overnight altercation
An Iowa City man was arrested early Friday morning after an alleged altercation with three women in the downtown area. Police say the incident occurred at around 1:45 am near the intersection of Linn and College Streets. According to the arrest report, 34-year-old Sean Sires of South Johnson Street got into a verbal argument with two females and started punching them, causing injuries. While the fight was going on, a friend of the women tried to stop the fight, and was reportedly slapped by Sires.
KCRG.com
Linn County Attorney issues statement on investigation into the death of Devonna Walker
Riverside County woman sentenced for stealing over $1.1 million in unemployment benefits scheme
A Riverside County woman was sentenced to federal prison for stealing over $1.1 million in unemployment benefits. Catrina Gipson, 47, from Moreno Valley, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison and was ordered to pay $1,106,282 in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Gipson was found guilty of organizing and leading “an extensive conspiracy […]
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in January homicide
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of stealing from convenience store and drinking beer in front of police
An Iowa City man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly helping himself to several items at a South Gilbert Street convenience store. An officer responded to the Kum & Go at approximately 9:50 am on reports from staff that 35-year-old Todd Brodie of the Quarters Apartment Complex on Highway 6 E had stolen multiple items. He reportedly located Brodie in the parking area by the dumpsters with an open Budweiser in his hand.
yourfortdodge.com
Arrest Made in Fort Dodge Cold Case
An arrest has been made in a 6 year old Fort Dodge murder case. On Thursday a Cedar Rapids man has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder in the cold case of Fort Dodge resident Donald Preston. 49 year old Christopher Johnson is accused of killing Preston in...
Iowa surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine.
Woman set on fire in Riverside County, suspect at large
Police are searching for a man who allegedly set a woman on fire in Riverside County on Friday. The suspect, Nicholas Norman, 38, from Beaumont, is wanted for attempted murder, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Officers were contacted by a woman who said her friend had been doused with lighter fluid and set on […]
iheart.com
Mountain Lion Shot, Killed In Eastern Iowa
(Swisher, IA) -- A mountain lion has been shot and killed by hunters near Swisher in Eastern Iowa. The Department of Natural Resources says the female cat weighed 116 pounds and had been spotted on trail cameras several times. There have been more than 2,000 mountain lion sightings reported in Iowa in the past 20 years.
368 arrested in Southern California task force human trafficking operation
A multi-agency task force in Southern California targeting human trafficking resulted in 368 arrests and the rescue of 131 victims, authorities said Wednesday.
KCRG.com
One injured, one arrested in Waterloo shooting
A decision this weekend will determine if Iowa loses its first-in-the-nation status for the Democratic caucuses. Donations help Cedar Rapids homeless through the winter. In addition to blankets Willis Dady could also use donations of winter coats, hats and gloves. Make-A-Wish Iowa is sending Dubuque teen to the Super Bowl.
Arrest made in 2016 murder case of man found in Iowa field
An arrest has been made in the 2016 murder of a man whose body was found in a Webster County field.
Eldridge police seize $33,000 from Madison Russo bank accounts
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Scott County authorities have seized over $33,000 of money and property from bank accounts belonging to Madison Russo and a family member, according to court documents filed on Feb. 2. The document, a petition for forfeiture filed by Assistant Scott County Attorney Robert Cusack, shows that...
KCJJ
Iowa City man facing domestic charges after allegedly threatening woman with knife
An Iowa City man was arrested early Wednesday morning after allegedly breaking into a woman’s room and assaulting her. Police say the incident occurred at about 5am at the home of 27-year-old Christopher Moore. The victim called 911 on Moore for breaking into her room. She stated that once in the room, he began arguing with her. The victim stated she just needed her home keys and told Moore to leave the apartment. He responded by punching her.
