Newark, DE

firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Man Killed In Newark Accident Friday

NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Two dead in two crashes three hours apart

NEWARK, DE
townsquaredelaware.com

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Friday night in the Newark area. On February 3, 2023, at approximately 6:46 p.m., a 2014 Cadillac SRX was traveling eastbound on New Linden Hill Road, approaching the intersection of Chadd Road. At the time, a 2015 Toyota Rav-4 was leaving Polly Drummond Shopping Center, attempting to drive southbound through the intersection to Chadd Road. The Toyota entered the intersection and drove directly into the path of travel of the Cadillac. The front of the Cadillac then struck the passenger side of the Toyota.
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Detail Friday’s Fatal Accident In Newark

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Friday night in the Newark area. Officials said on February 3, 2023, at approximately 6:46 p.m., a 2014 Cadillac SRX was traveling eastbound on New Linden Hill Road, approaching the intersection of Chadd Road. At the time, a 2015 Toyota Rav-4 was leaving Polly Drummond Shopping Center, attempting to drive southbound through the intersection to Chadd Road. The Toyota entered the intersection and drove directly into the path of the Cadillac according to police. The front of the Cadillac struck the passenger side of the Toyota.
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

6-Year-Old Dead, Newborn, Mom In Critical Condition After Newport Crash

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Friday night in the Wilmington area. Officials said on February 3, 2023, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a 2016 silver Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound in the left lane of West Newport Pike (Route 4) approaching Gregg Avenue. At the time, a 2006 white Buick Rendezvous was traveling westbound in the left lane of Route 4, when it crossed over into oncoming traffic said police. The two vehicles collided in a head-on impact. The Toyota rotated in a clockwise direction after impact where it came to final rest in the left lane of Route 4 westbound. The Buick came to final rest in the left lane of Route 4 eastbound.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

One Dead, Two Seriously Wounded In Triple Shooting Saturday

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 4:32 p.m. in the 300 block of East 23rd Street. Police located three gunshot victims; a 29-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. A 31-year-old male gunshot victim was...
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Mercedes crashes into Milton-area garage; driver critically injured

A 20-year-old Milton man is in critical condition after police say he crashed his Mercedes-Benz into an attached garage Feb. 4 south of Milton. The crash happened about 12:30 a.m. when the man was speeding southbound on Route 5 north of Diamond Farm Road and failed to negotiate a gradual curve in the road, said Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell of the Delaware State Police.
MILTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Driver critically injured when car slams into Milton-area home's garage

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after his car slammed into the garage attached to a downstate house early Saturday morning. The victim was speeding as he drove southbound along Harbeson Road near Diamond Farm Road in the Milton area around 12:30 a.m., according to Delaware State Police. He...
MILTON, DE
CBS Philly

Man shot, killed in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Friday night in West Philadelphia, according to police.Officers arrived at 40th and Market Streets after reports of gunshots and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the face and neck.Paramedics soon arrived and took the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m.The suspect was wearing a mask, gloves and all-black clothing, police say.Homicide detectives are investigating. No arrests have been made.A motive has not been determined.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man, 21, shot and killed inside Philadelphia grocery store

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man was shot to death Friday night inside a Philadelphia grocery store. Officers were called to the 4000 block of Market Street around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his face and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

UPDATE- Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision, Verbena Drive

(Newark, Del.-19711) The New Castle County Division of Police, Traffic Services Unit, continues to investigate the fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lane in Hitchens Farms. Investigators have identified the victim as Patrick Regan, a 69-year-old man from Newark. The initial investigation...
NEWARK, DE

