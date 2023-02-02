Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of DelawareEden ReportsNewark, DE
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itselfRoger MarshElkton, MD
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Man Killed In Newark Accident Friday
The Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal accident that occurred in Newark on February 3, 2023, as Patrick Marchioni, 57, of Newark. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Friday night in the Newark area. Officials said on February...
fox29.com
Woman, 29, killed in Wilmington triple shooting; 2 men injured, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - A 29-year-old woman is dead and two men are injured after someone opened fire on them in Wilmington. According to authorities, the shooting happened late Saturday afternoon, just after 4:30, on the 300 block of East 23rd Street. Police and medics arrived to find two of the...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify, Charge Woman In Fatal Newport Accident With Vehicular Homicide
Delaware State Police arrested Ariel Williams, 19, OF Wilmington, for vehicular homicide and related charges following a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Friday night police said Sunday. Officials said on February 3, 2023, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a 2016 silver Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound in the left lane...
WDEL 1150AM
Two dead in two crashes three hours apart
A 57-year-old Newark resident was killed in a car-versus-SUV crash outside the Polly Drummond Shopping Center Friday, February 3, 2023. The SUV pulled into the path of a car traveling eastbound on New Linden Hill Road at the Chadd Road intersection at about 6:45 p.m, Delaware State Police said. The...
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Friday night in the Newark area. On February 3, 2023, at approximately 6:46 p.m., a 2014 Cadillac SRX was traveling eastbound on New Linden Hill Road, approaching the intersection of Chadd Road. At the time, a 2015 Toyota Rav-4 was leaving Polly Drummond Shopping Center, attempting to drive southbound through the intersection to Chadd Road. The Toyota entered the intersection and drove directly into the path of travel of the Cadillac. The front of the Cadillac then struck the passenger side of the Toyota.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Detail Friday’s Fatal Accident In Newark
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Friday night in the Newark area. Officials said on February 3, 2023, at approximately 6:46 p.m., a 2014 Cadillac SRX was traveling eastbound on New Linden Hill Road, approaching the intersection of Chadd Road. At the time, a 2015 Toyota Rav-4 was leaving Polly Drummond Shopping Center, attempting to drive southbound through the intersection to Chadd Road. The Toyota entered the intersection and drove directly into the path of the Cadillac according to police. The front of the Cadillac struck the passenger side of the Toyota.
firststateupdate.com
6-Year-Old Dead, Newborn, Mom In Critical Condition After Newport Crash
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Friday night in the Wilmington area. Officials said on February 3, 2023, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a 2016 silver Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound in the left lane of West Newport Pike (Route 4) approaching Gregg Avenue. At the time, a 2006 white Buick Rendezvous was traveling westbound in the left lane of Route 4, when it crossed over into oncoming traffic said police. The two vehicles collided in a head-on impact. The Toyota rotated in a clockwise direction after impact where it came to final rest in the left lane of Route 4 westbound. The Buick came to final rest in the left lane of Route 4 eastbound.
firststateupdate.com
One Dead, Two Seriously Wounded In Triple Shooting Saturday
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 4:32 p.m. in the 300 block of East 23rd Street. Police located three gunshot victims; a 29-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. A 31-year-old male gunshot victim was...
Cape Gazette
Mercedes crashes into Milton-area garage; driver critically injured
A 20-year-old Milton man is in critical condition after police say he crashed his Mercedes-Benz into an attached garage Feb. 4 south of Milton. The crash happened about 12:30 a.m. when the man was speeding southbound on Route 5 north of Diamond Farm Road and failed to negotiate a gradual curve in the road, said Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell of the Delaware State Police.
Man and 5-year-old son shot in Northeast Philadelphia
A man and his small child were shot on Saturday night in Northeast Philadelphia.
WDEL 1150AM
Driver critically injured when car slams into Milton-area home's garage
A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after his car slammed into the garage attached to a downstate house early Saturday morning. The victim was speeding as he drove southbound along Harbeson Road near Diamond Farm Road in the Milton area around 12:30 a.m., according to Delaware State Police. He...
Man shot, killed in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Friday night in West Philadelphia, according to police.Officers arrived at 40th and Market Streets after reports of gunshots and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the face and neck.Paramedics soon arrived and took the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m.The suspect was wearing a mask, gloves and all-black clothing, police say.Homicide detectives are investigating. No arrests have been made.A motive has not been determined.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 21, shot and killed inside Philadelphia grocery store
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man was shot to death Friday night inside a Philadelphia grocery store. Officers were called to the 4000 block of Market Street around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his face and...
Triple shooting in Wilmington, Delaware leaves 1 person dead
A triple shooting on Saturday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware has left a man dead.
Daily Local News
Driver in car stolen in Chester County injures woman and her child in wrong-way crash
A stolen car driven the wrong way on Washington Street, with police in pursuit, collided with another car, injuring a woman and her 4-year-old son child during the Thursday afternoon rush as its driver tried to evade police, Reading police said. An officer came upon the crash just before 5...
nccpdnews.com
UPDATE- Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision, Verbena Drive
(Newark, Del.-19711) The New Castle County Division of Police, Traffic Services Unit, continues to investigate the fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lane in Hitchens Farms. Investigators have identified the victim as Patrick Regan, a 69-year-old man from Newark. The initial investigation...
fox29.com
Video: Man, 78, knocked unconscious, robbed in Center City, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify suspects accused of attacking a man and robbing him in Center City. The Central Detective Division says the robbery occurred on January 2 at 4:18 p.m. on the 100 block of North Broad Street. According to authorities, a...
1 teen dead, 15-year-old injured in separate Philadelphia shootings
"The fact that this victim was shot multiple times by gunfire, it appears that the 17-year-old was the intended target," Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The teen was shot and killed near his Point Breeze home.
fox29.com
Officials: SEPTA train evacuated, service temporarily shut down after car slips off tracks
PHILADELPHIA - A ride home took an unexpected turn for several SEPTA passengers after an incident onboard a train late Saturday night. SEPTA officials say one of six train cars partially slipped off the tracks between 2nd and Girard streets as service was coming to an end around midnight. Lines...
Woman stabbed to death inside North Philadelphia Rite Aid
A woman was stabbed to death inside a Rite Aid store in North Philadelphia.
Comments / 0