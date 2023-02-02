Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Senators push bill to specify lawmakers must meet in public
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of lawmakers is backing legislation to specify the Mississippi Legislature is subject to the state’s open meetings law and essentially prohibit the House Republican Caucus from conducting closed-door meetings, the Daily Journal reported. “I just think the government should be transparent,” Sen. Jason Barrett, a Republican from Brookhaven who authored […]
WLBT
House bill proposes to change how Jackson’s One Cent Sales Tax funds are spent
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi House passes a bill that will impact Jackson’s infrastructure, altering the city’s One Cent Sales Tax allocations. The focus would be on repairing the water system. But some residents, lawmakers, and a member of the commission are opposed to the plan that they weren’t the intent of the voters.
Questions remain about Arkansas Senate Bill 43
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The cold weather didn't stop state representatives from meeting at the Capitol on Wednesday— and Senate Bill 43 passed through a House Committee with a new amendment. Though there are still lots of questions about what the bill is trying to do. “We're trying...
Legislative wrap: The water week where no water bills passed
They designated the week as “Water Week,” but no major bills were heard. A bill that would ban cell phones in classrooms died in committee. Read more here.
Washington state senators propose a bill to ban drivers from making a "right turn on red" near certain facilities
Washington state senators proposed a bill that would prohibit drivers from making a right turn at a red light within 1,000 feet of certain places such as schools, parks, hospitals, and any other facility with high levels of pedestrian traffic. Crosswalks have been significantly less safe and less comfortable for pedestrians.
Why Are Women Now Required to Cover Their Arms in the Missouri State House?
Last week, lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives voted on a new rules package that would require women to cover their shoulders (while leaving the dress code for men unaltered). The previous dress code for women mandated “dresses or skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots." The implicit sexism of the addition was noted by many.
Metro News
Senate passes bill that would make vehicle inspections every 2 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Annual vehicle inspections could change to ever two years under a bill the Senate sent to the House on Friday. SB 254 changes the annual inspection to biannual and raises the sticker price from $3 to $6 to reflect that. The total price, including the sticker,...
Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate
CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
Washington lawmakers introduce 3 bills on firearm purchases
Washington Gov. Inslee said that over 800 Washingtonians die from gun-related injuries each year.
Metro News
Senators ask how $28 million in covid money went first to governor’s fund and then to baseball project
Senators are trailing the Justice administration’s transfer of the remaining $28 million in federal covid relief dollars to a fund controlled by the Governor’s Office, which then put millions of dollars from that transfer toward construction of Marshall University’s new baseball field. “Isn’t that money laundering?” asked...
Newell: Two state agencies could investigate Cantrell over pamphlet
WWL’s Newell Normand says those investigators would have to figure out if Cantrell’s mailer legitimately promotes the city government and her administration or if she crossed the line and used public funds for self-promotion.
Bill to classify drag shows as ‘adult-oriented businesses’ clears Arkansas Senate
Arkansas senators on Tuesday voted to classify drag shows as “adult-oriented businesses” under state law, advancing a bill meant to outlaw performances on public property or “where a minor can view” them. The measure, introduced earlier this month by Arkansas state Sen. Gary Stubblefield (R), passed Tuesday in an unexpected 29-6 vote along party lines.…
‘We have to come together’: Eviction reform bill would restore pre-pandemic protections
Lawmakers in Salem are hearing a bill Monday that would restore emergency protections for tenants from the pandemic.
KIMT
House passes bill to restore voting rights to people released from prison
Rep. Cedrick Frazier addresses the media Feb. 2 ahead of House Floor debate on HF28. The bill, which later passed the House, would restore voting rights to people convicted of a felony upon their release from incarceration. Photo by Catherine Davis/Session Daily. The Minnesota House passed a bill to restore...
Senate Bill 2299 is passed and heads to the State House
Catalytic converters are anti-pollution devices that contain rare earth metals, which is what makes them so valuable to thieves.
Opponent: Bill would revive law established when women were ‘husband’s property’
If your spouse cheats on you and you get a divorce, your pocketbook will suffer. With House Bill 204, Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, wants you to be able to recover financially. “This bill does one thing,” Phalen said. “It gives adulterated victims of divorce a means of recouping losses caused by the adultery.” Phalen, who […] The post Opponent: Bill would revive law established when women were ‘husband’s property’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Virginia Senate passes gun control bills
Virginia senators passed two bills nearly along party lines that impose new restrictions on guns, but neither is likely to make it through the Republican-led House of Delegates.
Indiana Senate passes bill to legalize throwing stars
Throwing stars are currently illegal in Indiana, but the bill would lift that ban for recreational use.
Session’s first bill passes the Senate on Day 11
The Georgia Senate passed its first bill on Day 11 of the legislative session. Senate Bill 11, called the “Georgia Fights Terrorism Act,” would allow the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to investigate allegations of terrorism, independently or collaboratively with other law enforcement agencies. The types of terrorism outlined in the bill include domestic, cyber, […] The post Session’s first bill passes the Senate on Day 11 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Commercial Dispatch
Senator: Pet insurance bill isn’t ‘ruff’ to understand
JACKSON — More Mississippi dogs, cats, reptiles and birds may soon be insured against costly medical bills thanks to legislation that passed in the state Senate Wednesday. Senate Bill 2228, by Sen. Walter Michel, a Republican from Ridgeland, would create “a comprehensive legal framework within which pet insurance may be sold” in Mississippi. The bill would amend Mississippi law to would allow health and life insurance agents to sell pet insurance, not just brokers licensed to sell property and casualty insurance.
