WJTV 12

Senators push bill to specify lawmakers must meet in public

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of lawmakers is backing legislation to specify the Mississippi Legislature is subject to the state’s open meetings law and essentially prohibit the House Republican Caucus from conducting closed-door meetings, the Daily Journal reported. “I just think the government should be transparent,” Sen. Jason Barrett, a Republican from Brookhaven who authored […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

House bill proposes to change how Jackson’s One Cent Sales Tax funds are spent

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi House passes a bill that will impact Jackson’s infrastructure, altering the city’s One Cent Sales Tax allocations. The focus would be on repairing the water system. But some residents, lawmakers, and a member of the commission are opposed to the plan that they weren’t the intent of the voters.
JACKSON, MS
THV11

Questions remain about Arkansas Senate Bill 43

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The cold weather didn't stop state representatives from meeting at the Capitol on Wednesday— and Senate Bill 43 passed through a House Committee with a new amendment. Though there are still lots of questions about what the bill is trying to do. “We're trying...
ARKANSAS STATE
Vogue Magazine

Why Are Women Now Required to Cover Their Arms in the Missouri State House?

Last week, lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives voted on a new rules package that would require women to cover their shoulders (while leaving the dress code for men unaltered). The previous dress code for women mandated “dresses or skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots." The implicit sexism of the addition was noted by many.
MISSOURI STATE
Wyoming News

Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate

CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
WYOMING STATE
Daily Montanan

Opponent: Bill would revive law established when women were ‘husband’s property’

If your spouse cheats on you and you get a divorce, your pocketbook will suffer. With House Bill 204, Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, wants you to be able to recover financially. “This bill does one thing,” Phalen said. “It gives adulterated victims of divorce a means of recouping losses caused by the adultery.” Phalen, who […] The post Opponent: Bill would revive law established when women were ‘husband’s property’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

Session’s first bill passes the Senate on Day 11

The Georgia Senate passed its first bill on Day 11 of the legislative session.   Senate Bill 11, called the “Georgia Fights Terrorism Act,” would allow the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to investigate allegations of terrorism, independently or collaboratively with other law enforcement agencies. The types of terrorism outlined in the bill include domestic, cyber, […] The post Session’s first bill passes the Senate on Day 11 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Senator: Pet insurance bill isn’t ‘ruff’ to understand

JACKSON — More Mississippi dogs, cats, reptiles and birds may soon be insured against costly medical bills thanks to legislation that passed in the state Senate Wednesday. Senate Bill 2228, by Sen. Walter Michel, a Republican from Ridgeland, would create “a comprehensive legal framework within which pet insurance may be sold” in Mississippi. The bill would amend Mississippi law to would allow health and life insurance agents to sell pet insurance, not just brokers licensed to sell property and casualty insurance.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

