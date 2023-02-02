ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

And then the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers became the Shantymen

GRAND CHUTE, WI – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have pushed the boundaries of their identity in celebrations of Wisconsin industry and heritage. Now, the Rattlers – the team that brought you Udder Tuggers, Brats, and Los Cascabeles – and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders unveil their Lake Winnebago Shantymen identity in conjunction with spearing season in the state of Wisconsin.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Wisconsin Herd Changes Name for Special Game Empowering Women

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Wisconsin Herd will change it’s name for a special game in Oshkosh. The game will be held Friday, February 3 to support women’s empowerment. The team’s name will be changed to the “Wisconsin HER” and players will wear one-of-a-kind “Wisconsin HER” jerseys...
OSHKOSH, WI
Green Bay Double Homicide Suspect Waives Extradition

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (WTAQ-WLUK) – Double-murder suspect Richard Sotka agreed to be returned to Wisconsin during his first court appearance Friday. Sotka admitting to authorities he killed Rhonda Cegeski and Paula O’Connor Sunday at a home on Green Bay’s east side before fleeing south. He was arrested Sunday afternoon in Mississippi County, Arkansas.
GREEN BAY, WI
Growing Bipartisan Support For Closing Green Bay Prison

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Momentum continues to build as a growing number of bipartisan elected leaders have pledged their support for closing the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI) and working with the Village of Allouez to transform the space into an economic engine benefiting Brown County. Prominent elected...
GREEN BAY, WI
Oshkosh Elementary School can Move Forward with New Name

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Oshkosh Area School District can name its new elementary school “Menominee,” the Menominee Tribal Legislature voted Thursday. The school will replace the current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School building, and is expected to open in fall, 20-24. “Menominee” led in voting...
OSHKOSH, WI
Penguin Feeding Experiences Return at the NEW Zoo

SUAMICO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The NEW Zoo has announced the return of a popular animal experience. The Penguin Feeding Experiences are a way to get up-close and personal with the animals. You’ll go behind-the-scenes into the Penguin Habitat, chat with an expert zookeeper and meet and feed the African penguins.
SUAMICO, WI
More CWD in Sheboygan County

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirms that a second wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the Town of Lyndon in Sheboygan County. The deer was a hunter-harvested 4-5 year-old doe taken during the 2022 gun deer season. As required by...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Verdict for Oshkosh Student Accused of Stabbing Police Officer

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The man who stabbed a police liaison officer while he was a student at Oshkosh West High School has been found guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Grant Fuhrman, now 20 years old, learned the verdict Friday evening for the December 2019 incident. Prosecutors say...
OSHKOSH, WI
Darrell Brooks In Milwaukee County Court For Other Cases

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The man sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack appeared in Milwaukee County court Thursday. Darrell Brooks was at a status hearing for pending cases. According to prosecutors, the cases involve his running over the mother of his child, later intimidating the same woman, and shooting at someone during a fight. In the first case mentioned, Brooks was released on $1,000 bond just before the parade attack.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Kaukauna Murder Suspect Wants Some Statements to Police Tossed Out

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Kaukauna murder suspect wants some of his statements to police disallowed, saying he didn’t knowingly and willingly waive his Miranda rights. Dontae Payne and Tanya Stammer are charged with first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery for the death of Brian Porsche at a home on W. Division Street on March 30, 2021.
KAUKAUNA, WI
One Person killed in Brown County Crash

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the Brown County town of Ledgeview. Crews responded to Glenmore Road, east of Interstate 43, at 12:32 p.m. Friday, according to a sheriff’s dept. news release. “Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Ice Fishing Derby to Benefit Little Suamico Fire Department

SOBIESKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — It’s an event that combines ice fishing and firefighters, and it’s hoping to raise some money for some new equipment. The idea was borne last year out of a firefighters’ ice fishing trip on the frozen waters off Geano Beach. “We were...
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
Domestic Violence Homicide Suspect Has A History

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – In his confession to police about what happened at an east Green Bay duplex last weekend, Richard Sotka said “I’m guilty of killing these girls.”. That is according to a criminal complaint, which also shows Sotka talked at length about his past,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wayman Gets Life Sentence, No Parole, for 2020 Murder

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After being sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 murder, Waylon Wayman had to be removed from the courtroom Friday after an outburst reacting to the judge saying he’ll never be eligible for parole. A jury previously convicted Wayman first-degree intentional homicide...
GREEN BAY, WI

