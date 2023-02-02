Read full article on original website
wtaq.com
And then the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers became the Shantymen
GRAND CHUTE, WI – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have pushed the boundaries of their identity in celebrations of Wisconsin industry and heritage. Now, the Rattlers – the team that brought you Udder Tuggers, Brats, and Los Cascabeles – and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders unveil their Lake Winnebago Shantymen identity in conjunction with spearing season in the state of Wisconsin.
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Herd Changes Name for Special Game Empowering Women
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Wisconsin Herd will change it’s name for a special game in Oshkosh. The game will be held Friday, February 3 to support women’s empowerment. The team’s name will be changed to the “Wisconsin HER” and players will wear one-of-a-kind “Wisconsin HER” jerseys...
wtaq.com
Less than Ideal Ice Conditions Ahead of Lake Winnebago Weekend Fisheree
LAKE WINNEBAGO (WTAQ-WLUK) — Hopes are high for many people heading outdoors for some fun on the ice this weekend. The recent cold snap comes as good news, but is it enough to make up for a warm start to the season?. In nearly 50 years of plowing, ice...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Double Homicide Suspect Waives Extradition
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (WTAQ-WLUK) – Double-murder suspect Richard Sotka agreed to be returned to Wisconsin during his first court appearance Friday. Sotka admitting to authorities he killed Rhonda Cegeski and Paula O’Connor Sunday at a home on Green Bay’s east side before fleeing south. He was arrested Sunday afternoon in Mississippi County, Arkansas.
wtaq.com
Growing Bipartisan Support For Closing Green Bay Prison
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Momentum continues to build as a growing number of bipartisan elected leaders have pledged their support for closing the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI) and working with the Village of Allouez to transform the space into an economic engine benefiting Brown County. Prominent elected...
wtaq.com
Oshkosh Elementary School can Move Forward with New Name
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Oshkosh Area School District can name its new elementary school “Menominee,” the Menominee Tribal Legislature voted Thursday. The school will replace the current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School building, and is expected to open in fall, 20-24. “Menominee” led in voting...
wtaq.com
Penguin Feeding Experiences Return at the NEW Zoo
SUAMICO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The NEW Zoo has announced the return of a popular animal experience. The Penguin Feeding Experiences are a way to get up-close and personal with the animals. You’ll go behind-the-scenes into the Penguin Habitat, chat with an expert zookeeper and meet and feed the African penguins.
wtaq.com
More CWD in Sheboygan County
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirms that a second wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the Town of Lyndon in Sheboygan County. The deer was a hunter-harvested 4-5 year-old doe taken during the 2022 gun deer season. As required by...
wtaq.com
Verdict for Oshkosh Student Accused of Stabbing Police Officer
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The man who stabbed a police liaison officer while he was a student at Oshkosh West High School has been found guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Grant Fuhrman, now 20 years old, learned the verdict Friday evening for the December 2019 incident. Prosecutors say...
wtaq.com
Darrell Brooks In Milwaukee County Court For Other Cases
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The man sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack appeared in Milwaukee County court Thursday. Darrell Brooks was at a status hearing for pending cases. According to prosecutors, the cases involve his running over the mother of his child, later intimidating the same woman, and shooting at someone during a fight. In the first case mentioned, Brooks was released on $1,000 bond just before the parade attack.
wtaq.com
Kaukauna Murder Suspect Wants Some Statements to Police Tossed Out
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Kaukauna murder suspect wants some of his statements to police disallowed, saying he didn’t knowingly and willingly waive his Miranda rights. Dontae Payne and Tanya Stammer are charged with first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery for the death of Brian Porsche at a home on W. Division Street on March 30, 2021.
wtaq.com
‘Vietnam Remembered: 50 Years Later’ to Include Aircraft Displays, Activities at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — The people and aircraft that participated in the Vietnam War will be remembered 50 years after the end of direct hostilities during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023, which will be held July 24-30 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh. The 70th edition of the Experimental Aircraft...
wtaq.com
One Person killed in Brown County Crash
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the Brown County town of Ledgeview. Crews responded to Glenmore Road, east of Interstate 43, at 12:32 p.m. Friday, according to a sheriff’s dept. news release. “Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014...
wtaq.com
Woman Accused of Burglarizing De Pere Church on Christmas Pleads Not Guilty
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A woman accused of breaking into a church on Christmas Day pleaded not guilty Friday to burglary and theft charges. Mary Jo Pepin, 65, returns to court March 13 for a preliminary hearing. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to Our Lady of...
wtaq.com
Ice Fishing Derby to Benefit Little Suamico Fire Department
SOBIESKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — It’s an event that combines ice fishing and firefighters, and it’s hoping to raise some money for some new equipment. The idea was borne last year out of a firefighters’ ice fishing trip on the frozen waters off Geano Beach. “We were...
wtaq.com
Domestic Violence Homicide Suspect Has A History
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – In his confession to police about what happened at an east Green Bay duplex last weekend, Richard Sotka said “I’m guilty of killing these girls.”. That is according to a criminal complaint, which also shows Sotka talked at length about his past,...
wtaq.com
Wayman Gets Life Sentence, No Parole, for 2020 Murder
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After being sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 murder, Waylon Wayman had to be removed from the courtroom Friday after an outburst reacting to the judge saying he’ll never be eligible for parole. A jury previously convicted Wayman first-degree intentional homicide...
