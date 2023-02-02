ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocala-news.com

Huey Lee Ketcham Jr.

Huey Lee Ketcham, Jr. of Ocala, FL, loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2023 at AdventHealth Ocala at the age of 73. Lee was born in Ocala to Huey and Mary Ketcham on July 10, 1949. Lee graduated from Ocala High School in 1968 and went on to study Accounting at Central Florida Community College and continued his education at Saint Leo University. Lee spent 20 years at Mid-State Federal where he advanced to Assistant Vice President, Bank Manager before retiring. He loved people, family gatherings, and had an infectious sense of humor. He was a music enthusiast, guitarist, and enjoyed bird watching, and sports – especially the Florida Gators. He was baptized and a member at Highlands Baptist, Trinity Baptist, First Baptist and Oakcrest Baptist Church in Ocala, Florida.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Brent Conrad Soth

Brent Conrad Soth, 77, of Belleview, Florida passed away January 31, 2023, at Ocala Regional Medical Center, Ocala, Florida. He was the husband of Kathryn E. Soth for 32 years. Brent was born in Baltimore, Maryland, a son of the late Henry and Doris Soth. He was a Veteran of...
BELLEVIEW, FL
ocala-news.com

Lawrence K. Sauey

Ocala – Lawrence K. Sauey, 91, peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. He was born in Phillips, Wisconsin on May 31, 1931. He moved his family to Ocala from Baraboo, WI in 1974. In Baraboo he worked for a family company Flambeau Plastics in sales. When he moved to Florida he was the Vice President of Sales for Closet Maid Corporation also a family owned company at that time. Thereafter he formed an independent manufactures sales representation firm called L.K.S. Associates, Inc. from which he retired a number of years ago. He was a member of many organizations including the Elks Club, Kiwanis, Masons and Shriners. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and had fun playing golf until shortly before his death. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Ocala civic activist dies

Sylvia Jones, a longtime and devoted civic activist, passed away unexpectedly in Ocala on Feb. 1 at the age of 72. Jones, who was an educator and former speech writer for Gov. Bob Graham, was active in many areas of the community and was always keen on improving the quality of life for others. In fact, her daughter Trellis N. Williams said on Friday that the last conversation she had with her mother was about a recent gun show in West Ocala at the ED Croskey Community Center. The city of Ocala-owned center is in a neighborhood in which six people were shot on Jan. 1 and two of them died.
OCALA, FL
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Ocala activist Sylvia Jones dead at 72

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala activist Sylvia Jones, 72, died on Wednesday. A family member posted on her Facebook account thanking the community for support during their time of loss. They also say a celebration of life is being planned. Jones is an Ocala High graduate and known for her...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Kayla Renee Wright-Pinder

Kayla Renee Wright was born on July 6, 2000, in Gainesville, Florida to the parents, Daphanie Felton and Divencey Wright. She attended the Marion County Public Schools and attended Forest High School in Ocala, Florida. While in school, she was a member of the Band and played the clarinet. Kayla...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Isaiah N. Cogdell Jr.

Mr. Isaiah N. Cogdell Jr., 86 transitioned to be with his heavenly father on January 25, 2023, at HCA Ocala Regional Medical Center. He was a graduate of Howard Academy High School (Class of 1954). He served in The United States Army and was a proud member of Wesley United Methodist Church now known as Wesley United Community Church, Ocala, Florida.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Sunset At Letty Towles Dog Park In Ocala

The sun was setting after an afternoon of canine activity at Letty Towles Dog Park in Ocala. Thanks to Hailey Miron for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Eugene Ross Jr.

Retired Captain Eugene Kenneth Ross of the Gainesville Police Department passed away Jan. 28, 2023. Eugene was born on August 11, 1942, to Eugene Ross and Lottie Lee Williams Ross, in Waldo, Florida. He received his education in the Alachua County School System in Gainesville. He furthered his education at Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville and the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida.
GAINESVILLE, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Leesburg teacher crowned Ms. Elite Lake County

Brittany Montgomery, an English language teacher at Carver Middle School in Leesburg, was crowned Ms. Elite Lake County last Saturday at the 10th annual Miss Lake County pageant. She was the reigning 2021-2022 Mrs. Lake County. “As one of the older women, it’s my job to help mentor the younger...
LEESBURG, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis announces broadband awards for Gainesville, Archer, Micanopy, and Newberry

MILTON, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the first set of awards through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program to expand access to broadband internet for Florida’s underserved communities. More than $144 million was awarded for 58 projects in 41 Florida counties for broadband internet expansion that will impact nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business, and community locations.
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Gazette

Florida Gun Expo draws crowd

The Florida Gun Expo, organized by Edward Valetin out of Boca Raton, was held Jan. 28 and 29 at the ED Croskey Center, a city-owned community center usually used for games, community meetings and concerts. Adjacent to the center is the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex, a 24-acre park...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Who pays for the entertainment at the squares?

I don’t think anyone should have to show ID at the squares. However, I believe that the Villagers pay for the entertainment through part of their amenity fee. Sumter County does not pay for it… is that correct?!. Dawn Cullen. Village of Bonita.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Traffic crash in Marion County temporarily shuts down highway

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A vehicle crash near Silver Springs blocked the east and westbound lanes of Highway 40 in Marion County early Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that an R.V., a Ford sedan, and a van collided around 7:47 p.m. near 183 Avenue Road Friday night.
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy