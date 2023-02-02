Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ocala-news.com
Huey Lee Ketcham Jr.
Huey Lee Ketcham, Jr. of Ocala, FL, loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2023 at AdventHealth Ocala at the age of 73. Lee was born in Ocala to Huey and Mary Ketcham on July 10, 1949. Lee graduated from Ocala High School in 1968 and went on to study Accounting at Central Florida Community College and continued his education at Saint Leo University. Lee spent 20 years at Mid-State Federal where he advanced to Assistant Vice President, Bank Manager before retiring. He loved people, family gatherings, and had an infectious sense of humor. He was a music enthusiast, guitarist, and enjoyed bird watching, and sports – especially the Florida Gators. He was baptized and a member at Highlands Baptist, Trinity Baptist, First Baptist and Oakcrest Baptist Church in Ocala, Florida.
ocala-news.com
Brent Conrad Soth
Brent Conrad Soth, 77, of Belleview, Florida passed away January 31, 2023, at Ocala Regional Medical Center, Ocala, Florida. He was the husband of Kathryn E. Soth for 32 years. Brent was born in Baltimore, Maryland, a son of the late Henry and Doris Soth. He was a Veteran of...
ocala-news.com
Lawrence K. Sauey
Ocala – Lawrence K. Sauey, 91, peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. He was born in Phillips, Wisconsin on May 31, 1931. He moved his family to Ocala from Baraboo, WI in 1974. In Baraboo he worked for a family company Flambeau Plastics in sales. When he moved to Florida he was the Vice President of Sales for Closet Maid Corporation also a family owned company at that time. Thereafter he formed an independent manufactures sales representation firm called L.K.S. Associates, Inc. from which he retired a number of years ago. He was a member of many organizations including the Elks Club, Kiwanis, Masons and Shriners. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and had fun playing golf until shortly before his death. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Ocala civic activist dies
Sylvia Jones, a longtime and devoted civic activist, passed away unexpectedly in Ocala on Feb. 1 at the age of 72. Jones, who was an educator and former speech writer for Gov. Bob Graham, was active in many areas of the community and was always keen on improving the quality of life for others. In fact, her daughter Trellis N. Williams said on Friday that the last conversation she had with her mother was about a recent gun show in West Ocala at the ED Croskey Community Center. The city of Ocala-owned center is in a neighborhood in which six people were shot on Jan. 1 and two of them died.
ocala-news.com
Marion County’s 2023 Teacher of the Year announced at Golden Apple Gala
The annual Golden Apple Gala culminated at the Reilly Arts Center this weekend with the announcement of Marion County’s Teacher of the Year. During Saturday’s event, Lindsey Bigelow of Ocala Springs Elementary School was recognized as the 2023 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year. Bigelow teaches first grade...
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
WCJB
Ocala activist Sylvia Jones dead at 72
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala activist Sylvia Jones, 72, died on Wednesday. A family member posted on her Facebook account thanking the community for support during their time of loss. They also say a celebration of life is being planned. Jones is an Ocala High graduate and known for her...
ocala-news.com
Kayla Renee Wright-Pinder
Kayla Renee Wright was born on July 6, 2000, in Gainesville, Florida to the parents, Daphanie Felton and Divencey Wright. She attended the Marion County Public Schools and attended Forest High School in Ocala, Florida. While in school, she was a member of the Band and played the clarinet. Kayla...
ocala-news.com
Isaiah N. Cogdell Jr.
Mr. Isaiah N. Cogdell Jr., 86 transitioned to be with his heavenly father on January 25, 2023, at HCA Ocala Regional Medical Center. He was a graduate of Howard Academy High School (Class of 1954). He served in The United States Army and was a proud member of Wesley United Methodist Church now known as Wesley United Community Church, Ocala, Florida.
ocala-news.com
Sunset At Letty Towles Dog Park In Ocala
The sun was setting after an afternoon of canine activity at Letty Towles Dog Park in Ocala. Thanks to Hailey Miron for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Eugene Ross Jr.
Retired Captain Eugene Kenneth Ross of the Gainesville Police Department passed away Jan. 28, 2023. Eugene was born on August 11, 1942, to Eugene Ross and Lottie Lee Williams Ross, in Waldo, Florida. He received his education in the Alachua County School System in Gainesville. He furthered his education at Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville and the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Leesburg teacher crowned Ms. Elite Lake County
Brittany Montgomery, an English language teacher at Carver Middle School in Leesburg, was crowned Ms. Elite Lake County last Saturday at the 10th annual Miss Lake County pageant. She was the reigning 2021-2022 Mrs. Lake County. “As one of the older women, it’s my job to help mentor the younger...
click orlando
Marion County fire chief makes heartfelt plea after department loses 2 members to suicide in just weeks
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Central Florida community came together Saturday to honor a fallen member of Marion County Fire Rescue. The department has lost two members to suicide this year, according to the fire chief. Funeral services for paramedic Allen Singleton were Saturday morning in Ocala, according to...
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis announces broadband awards for Gainesville, Archer, Micanopy, and Newberry
MILTON, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the first set of awards through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program to expand access to broadband internet for Florida’s underserved communities. More than $144 million was awarded for 58 projects in 41 Florida counties for broadband internet expansion that will impact nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business, and community locations.
Florida Gun Expo draws crowd
The Florida Gun Expo, organized by Edward Valetin out of Boca Raton, was held Jan. 28 and 29 at the ED Croskey Center, a city-owned community center usually used for games, community meetings and concerts. Adjacent to the center is the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex, a 24-acre park...
click orlando
‘It was just magical:’ Nonprofit school founder celebrates new location on former Lake County golf course
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Nicole Duslak dream has come true. She’s celebrating the opening of the new location for her school, CREATE Conservatory, in Lake County. The private nonprofit school sits on the grounds of a former mini golf course in Mount Dora. “I dreamed about that moment...
usf.edu
Florida blimp executive, and relative of a former state lawmaker, is sentenced in pandemic fraud
A federal judge has sentenced the CEO of Airsign Airship Group to more than five years in prison for defrauding the government over $7.8 million meant to help average Americans during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is the brother-in-law of a former Florida lawmaker who resigned after he was accused of federal fraud, too.
villages-news.com
New Yorker fined after caught with marijuana on golf course in The Villages
A visitor from New York has been fined after being caught with marijuana at a golf course in The Villages. Naya Kamree Boyd, 21, of the Bronx, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was ordered to pay $550 in fines and court costs.
villages-news.com
Who pays for the entertainment at the squares?
I don’t think anyone should have to show ID at the squares. However, I believe that the Villagers pay for the entertainment through part of their amenity fee. Sumter County does not pay for it… is that correct?!. Dawn Cullen. Village of Bonita.
WCJB
Traffic crash in Marion County temporarily shuts down highway
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A vehicle crash near Silver Springs blocked the east and westbound lanes of Highway 40 in Marion County early Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that an R.V., a Ford sedan, and a van collided around 7:47 p.m. near 183 Avenue Road Friday night.
