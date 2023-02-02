A Kansas teenager escaped juvenile custody last week and there’s concern for his health. He might be hurt and is considered dangerous, Sedgwick County officials share. Leonard Crosby, III, was last seen on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, when he was being transported from Olathe back to the Juvenile Detention Facility in Wichita. He was restrained in handcuffs, a belly chain and shackles, the Sedgwick County Department of Corrections shares. Around 2 p.m. that day, the 15-year-old kicked the window out of the transport van, breaking the glass and dislodging the door. He fell out of the vehicle -- as it was moving -- and ran through traffic near Lincoln and I-135; he ran west toward Lincoln and Hydraulic. Corrections staff searched the area and could not locate the teenager. They notified law enforcement and the 18th Judicial Court issued an escapee warrant, the corrections staff shares.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO