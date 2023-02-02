Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Wichita police to step up traffic enforcement on Kellogg Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If your daily travels take you to Kellogg in Wichita on Thursday, you've been warned. Wichita police will be stepping up traffic enforcement. The department said on Facebook that the Patrol East Community Police team will conduct a traffic enforcement project on Thursday, the times of which were not shared.
Kan. deputies found pedestrian in critical condition on rural road
COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash. Just after 8p.m. Feb. 5, Cowley County Emergency Communications dispatched Arkansas City Fire/EMS to a critically injured pedestrian found laying in a ditch in the 31,000 block of 61st Road, according to Cowley County Sheriff Dave Faletti.
WIBW
Newton cyclist hospitalized after hit by juvenile attempting to park
NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A cyclist in Newton was sent to the hospital after he was hit by a juvenile attempting to park their minivan. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 2:10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, emergency crews were called to 431 Victoria Rd. in Newton with reports of a crash between a bicycle and a vehicle.
Crashes slowed down traffic on Kellogg downtown
Westbound Kellogg at Interstate 135 is down to two lanes due to a crash.
Pedestrian found in ditch after hit-and-run in southern Kansas
A pedestrian was found in a ditch after a hit-and-run Sunday in Cowley County.
kfdi.com
ATF investigating Wichita church fire
The ATF is helping with an investigation into a fire at a Wichita church from early Monday morning. Crews were called to Nu Heart Nu Start Ministries, in the 2000 block of West Jewell, near Meridian and Jewell. Heavy fire was coming from the church, but crews were able to search for anyone still inside. No injuries were reported and it’s not clear how the fire started.
KAKE TV
Patrol: 16-year-old boy dies 2 days after crash near Garden Plain
GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KAKE) - A 16-year-old boy has died two days after a crash in western Sedgwick County. The accident shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 54 at 263rd Street, which is just east of Garden Plain. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Chevy Silverado was heading north on 263rd Street and a semi was eastbound on the highway. The two vehicles entered the intersection at the same time and collided.
Kan. felon charged with murder for chase, crash that killed woman
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas felon accused in a high speed chase and crash that killed a woman passenger made a court appearance in the case Feb. 2. Harry Rediker, 22 of Wichita, was charged with 2nd degree murder, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, and drive while suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District attorney's office.
KAKE TV
Missing in Kansas: Search for teen who escaped vehicle returning to juvenile detention
A Kansas teenager escaped juvenile custody last week and there’s concern for his health. He might be hurt and is considered dangerous, Sedgwick County officials share. Leonard Crosby, III, was last seen on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, when he was being transported from Olathe back to the Juvenile Detention Facility in Wichita. He was restrained in handcuffs, a belly chain and shackles, the Sedgwick County Department of Corrections shares. Around 2 p.m. that day, the 15-year-old kicked the window out of the transport van, breaking the glass and dislodging the door. He fell out of the vehicle -- as it was moving -- and ran through traffic near Lincoln and I-135; he ran west toward Lincoln and Hydraulic. Corrections staff searched the area and could not locate the teenager. They notified law enforcement and the 18th Judicial Court issued an escapee warrant, the corrections staff shares.
KWCH.com
WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just looking at him, you wouldn’t know anything had happened to Wichita Police Officer Kyle Mellard. “It looks like nothing happened so it’s easy to kind of put it out of my mind when I don’t see a daily reminder of what happened,” Mellard said.
Alleged drunk driver strikes Cowley County deputy’s patrol car
It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday on 85th Road about one-mile northeast of Arkansas City.
KAKE TV
Teen shot during robbery in south Wichita, police say
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a 16-year-old boy was shot during the commission of a robbery on the city's south side on Sunday. Officers responded just before 2 p.m. to the report of a shooting in the 1400 block of South Seneca. They arrived to find the teen with several gunshot wounds to his upper body.
KAKE TV
Standoff ends after man barricades himself inside Wichita McDonald's for 8 hours
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a standoff at a local McDonald's has ended peacefully after about eight hours. Officers responded at around 3:30 p.m. Monday to a "citizen in distress" call at the McDonald's near Douglas and Seneca in Delano. Police say a 44-year-old man was having a mental health crisis and had locked himself in the bathroom.
KAKE TV
Warning from Wichita pet owner after dog finds, eats meth in park
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Alexander Holiday's family dog, Daisy, is clinging to life after a freak accident no one could have predicted. "I have a three-year-old daughter, and that's her best friend," said Holiday. It all started Monday night. "I was just taking her for some laps, for a run,...
KAKE TV
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are asking for the public's help in their search for Elijah Wolfe. Wolfe is 14 years old and was last seen in the 2400 block of the east Wassall area at around 1:15 pm. Police say he:. Is black. 5'5 tall. Weighs 150 lbs.
The Sedgwick County Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help in finding an escaped juvenile.
Wichita police surrounded the McDonald’s restaurant at Douglas and Seneca after a man locked himself inside a bathroom.
Grandparents scam reported in Wichita area
The Consumer Protection Division is warning Sedgwick County residents to be on the lookout for the “Grandparent Scam.”
WIBW
Man injured in car accident in Sedgwick County
SEDGWICK, Co. (WIBW) - A Wichita man suffered minor injuries after the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle on I235 at South Gold St. Bridge, northbound in Sedgwick County, around 12:20 am, Saturday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Ford Escape was...
