Chris Stapleton Adds Tons Of New Dates To 2023 ‘All American Road Show’ Tour

By Casey Young
 3 days ago

Chris Stapleton’s a busy man in 2023.

He’s slated to perform the national anthem at Super Bowl 57 next weekend, and he just added a TON of new dates to his All American Road Show Tour.

The full run will kick off in April in El Paso and run though August ending in Alpharetta, Georgia, with some great openers including Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Margo Price, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty:

“JUST ANNOUNCED: New 2023 All-American Road Show dates. Tickets on sale Friday, February 10th.

Featuring special guests Allen Stone, Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Margo Price, Marty Stuart, Nikki Lane, and The War & Treaty.

Visit chrisstapleton.com/tour for VIP packages and information on respective dates for special guests. Sign up for exclusive pre-sale access at StapletonFanClub.com.”

Tickets for the new dates go on sale next Friday:

In addition to his own tour dates, Chris will be opening quite a few stadium shows for George Strait, and now I’m just wondering when we might finally get a new album from the man…

2023 All American Road Show tour dates:
(newly added dates are in bold)

March 16—Houston, TX—RodeoHouston
March 17—Durant, OK—Choctaw Grand Theater
March 18—Durant, OK—Choctaw Grand Theater
April 26—El Paso, TX—UTEP Don Haskins Center*
April 27—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater*
April 29—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday
April 30—Indio, CA—Stagecoach
May 6—Glendale, AZ—State Farm Stadium†
May 27—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest
June 1—Moline, IL—Vibrant Arena at The MARK‡
June 2—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena‡
June 3—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field†
June 8—Syracuse, NY—St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview+
June 9—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center+
June 15—Spokane, WA—Spokane Arena§
June 16—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater§
June 17—Seattle, WA—Lumen Field†
June 22—Des Moines, IA—Wells Fargo Arena§
June 23—Wichita, KS—INTRUST Bank Arena§
June 24—Denver, CO—Empower Field at Mile High†
July 6—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater§
July 8—Cavendish, PEI—Cavendish Beach Music Festival
July 13—Charleston, SC—Credit One Stadium#
July 14—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater#
July 15—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena#
July 19—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center**
July 20—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**
July 21-22—Cullman, AL—Rock the South
July 28—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium†
July 29—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium†
August 5—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium†
August 10—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**
August 11—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**
August 17—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage‡
August 19—Montreal, QC—Lasso Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
August 25—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre††

*with special guests Margo Price and Nikki Lane
†with George Strait and special guests Little Big Town
‡with special guests Marcus King and The War and Treaty
+with special guests Charley Crockett and The War and Treaty
§with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Allen Stone
#with special guests Margo Price and Allen Stone
**with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty
††with special guests Marcus King and Allen Stone

