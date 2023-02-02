ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Michelle Gellar Confirms That Dolly Parton Was A Secret Producer Of ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’

By Brady Cox
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wO6G9_0ka8x9dx00

It’s long been rumored that Dolly Parton was a secret producer for the 1997-2003 show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Of course, it’s only been a rumor, until now.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who starred as Buffy Summers on the show, recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, and confirmed the rumors.

The 45-year-old told Fallon:

“Little known fact, the legend, Dolly Party, was a producer.”

However, Gellar admitted that the cast never saw her on set:

“We never saw her. We’d get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have her name, and I would think, ‘She doesn’t know who I am.”

Although she assumed that Dolly had no clue who she was, Gellar discovered:

“Then one day, someone asked her about it, and she complimented the show and my performance. And I was like, ‘Oh, I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I’m good.’”

According to the New York Post, Parton and the late Sandy Gallin co-founded Sandollar Productions back in 1986, which produced Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the spinoff series Angel, and also the original Buffy movie back in 1993, which starred Kristy Swanson.

Although Dolly was never on set for the show, it has to be cool to know that you were being produced by absolute country music royalty.

Gellar was also asked if she ever had any plans for a reboot, and even though she loved her time filming the show, she has no desire to kickstart the show again.

