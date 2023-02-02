ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

'Epic' Texas Ice Storm Kills at Least 8 and Leaves 400,000 Without Power

The prolonged storm, which has featured an icy mix of precipitation, has resulted in repeated rounds of winter weather over Texas since Monday A massive winter storm stretching across the southern U.S. is entering its fourth day, after widespread power outages, downed trees and icy highways have resulted in the deaths of at least eight people. From West Texas to Tennessee and even into Kentucky, a mixture of sleet, freezing rain and ice has impacted travel and created havoc, canceling hundreds of flights and school for most of this week. On Wednesday, as...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Mount Washington records coldest wind chill ever in US

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — History unfolded at the Mount Washington Observatory Friday. The air temperature there reached 45 degrees below zero, which is just a few degrees shy of the record at that site. However, winds gusted to over 100 mph which made that -45 degree temperature feel much colder.
ARKANSAS STATE
KWTX

Thousands of Central Texans on night three with no power

(KWTX) - A large number of Central Texans are bracing for night three in the dark, as crews across the area continue to work to restore power. Customers, like 80-year-old Hugh Wilson in Marlin, have gone days without power. For Wilson, that is posing a challenge as he was recently handicapped from an accident.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Videos show icy conditions across Texas due to winter storm

A winter storm system that moved through parts of Texas this week caused icy roads, flight delays, power disruptions and downed trees. While many Texans dealt with the effects and frustrations of icy conditions, some were quick to make the most out of a chilly situation. Videos posted on social...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed. Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning. “We made the decision...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

North Texans without power are finding ways to stay warm

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - ERCOT says it's ready for this winter weather system, with enough supply to meet forecasted demand. However, you may be seeing some localized power outages. Oncor is reporting almost 19,000 customers are affected right now. The majority of these occurring in east Texas. For the last 24 hours, Andrew Ventura's truck has served as a second home. A place to keep warm and power up his phone. "The power outages have been pretty bad around here," Venutra said. "It started last night around 6 p.m., 7 p.m... and then it lasted throughout the night until about 4 or 5 a.m....
TEXAS STATE
CW33

How to avoid most common winter weather roadside emergencies

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — During winter storms, many Texas drivers find themselves stranded and in need of emergency roadside service. Here are some Tips from AAA Texas on how to avoid the most common winter weather roadside emergencies. According to AAA Texas, more than 800 Dallas/Fort...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
