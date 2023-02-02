Read full article on original website
What to expect from next week’s weather in North Texas after icy start to February
DALLAS (KDAF) — After an icy week and start to February the weekend weather in North Texas will be cool with a pleasant feel alongside a gradual warm-up. After a cold start, Saturday will eventually warm-up to the mid-50s in the region alongside sunny skies and Sunday will see highs ranging around the 60s with mostly sunny skies.
'Epic' Texas Ice Storm Kills at Least 8 and Leaves 400,000 Without Power
The prolonged storm, which has featured an icy mix of precipitation, has resulted in repeated rounds of winter weather over Texas since Monday A massive winter storm stretching across the southern U.S. is entering its fourth day, after widespread power outages, downed trees and icy highways have resulted in the deaths of at least eight people. From West Texas to Tennessee and even into Kentucky, a mixture of sleet, freezing rain and ice has impacted travel and created havoc, canceling hundreds of flights and school for most of this week. On Wednesday, as...
Texas cold snap creates roads fit for ice skating
The wintry conditions have left much of the state dealing with the fallout of the unusually low temperatures. The post Texas cold snap creates roads fit for ice skating appeared first on Talker.
Icy conditions, severe crashes slam Central Texas
With a Winter Storm Warning in effect through early Thursday, icy conditions have cropped up throughout Central Texas, causing slick roadways and crashes along major thoroughfares, highways and local roads.
Mount Washington records coldest wind chill ever in US
NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — History unfolded at the Mount Washington Observatory Friday. The air temperature there reached 45 degrees below zero, which is just a few degrees shy of the record at that site. However, winds gusted to over 100 mph which made that -45 degree temperature feel much colder.
Thousands of Central Texans on night three with no power
(KWTX) - A large number of Central Texans are bracing for night three in the dark, as crews across the area continue to work to restore power. Customers, like 80-year-old Hugh Wilson in Marlin, have gone days without power. For Wilson, that is posing a challenge as he was recently handicapped from an accident.
North Texas winter storm continues as ice makes for dangerous travel through early Thursday: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) – The winter weather is here for another day in North Texas as ice is causing dangerous travel through Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth. Simply put, the weather center is urging North Texans to stay home and avoid traveling as...
Videos show icy conditions across Texas due to winter storm
A winter storm system that moved through parts of Texas this week caused icy roads, flight delays, power disruptions and downed trees. While many Texans dealt with the effects and frustrations of icy conditions, some were quick to make the most out of a chilly situation. Videos posted on social...
Freezing Texas temperatures leave more than 340,000 without power
More than 340,000 people were without power during the near-freezing temperatures in Texas on Wednesday.
Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed. Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning. “We made the decision...
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
NWS Fort Worth: ‘Dangerous travel, stay home!’ Winter Storm Warning extended in North Texas as ice accumulations worsen roads
The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth is encouraging North Texans to stay home due to dangerous travel from the winter storm the region is experiencing.
When is allergy season in Texas? It depends on where you live
When exactly allergy season begins can be difficult to pin down, especially in Texas.
North Texans without power are finding ways to stay warm
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - ERCOT says it's ready for this winter weather system, with enough supply to meet forecasted demand. However, you may be seeing some localized power outages. Oncor is reporting almost 19,000 customers are affected right now. The majority of these occurring in east Texas. For the last 24 hours, Andrew Ventura's truck has served as a second home. A place to keep warm and power up his phone. "The power outages have been pretty bad around here," Venutra said. "It started last night around 6 p.m., 7 p.m... and then it lasted throughout the night until about 4 or 5 a.m....
Texas Power Outage Map, Update as Big Freeze Affects Over 400,000 People
Texas was one of many states warned of "extensive" wintry conditions that could bring sleet, snow and ice to the region.
How to avoid most common winter weather roadside emergencies
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — During winter storms, many Texas drivers find themselves stranded and in need of emergency roadside service. Here are some Tips from AAA Texas on how to avoid the most common winter weather roadside emergencies. According to AAA Texas, more than 800 Dallas/Fort...
Groundhog? Here’s The Real East Texas Forecast for 6 More Weeks
The Groundhog is Cute and All, But... Punxsutawney Phil may be furry, cuddly, and charming (as far as rodents go), but the boy is not much for forecasting accuracy. When it comes to his powers of winter prognostication, that old woodchuck should stick to chucking wood, if he could chuck wood.
What it is like for first responders when severe weather hits Texas?
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to AAA Texas, an average of 24 emergency responders are struck and killed by vehicles while working at the roadside each year. We talked to first responders in San Angelo about what it is like for them when severe weather hits.
Tips For Quickly Defrosting Frozen Cars During Texas' Icy Weather
Here's how to make your cold mornings move a little quicker.
Central Texans may be responsible for electrical repairs from ice damage
TEXAS, USA — Though power companies are out and about working on repairs caused by damage from this week's ice storm, the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation (TDLR) said Friday that some of those repairs may fall on Texans. According to TDLR, these repairs involve any electrical transformers...
