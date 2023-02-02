Effective: 2023-02-05 11:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 23:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lowndes; Monroe The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was 15.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CST Sunday was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LOWNDES COUNTY, MS ・ 5 HOURS AGO