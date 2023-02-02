Folk-pop artist Noah Kahan to make tour stop at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. − Folk-pop artist with over 1 billion streams, Noah Kahan, will be performing on March 25 at Purdue University's Elliott Hall of Music.

Kahan, originally from Vermont, has two sold-out dates in Indianapolis this year. But luckily, fans can still see him perform on campus.

Kahan has released two full length albums, "Busyhead" (2019) and "I Was / I am" in 2021. In the midst of the pandemic, Kahan also released an EP, "Cape Elizabeth." His 2022 single, "Stick Season," features a fast-paced yet melancholy guitar-beat and vocals.

Tickets may be purchased online at convocations.org.

Purdue also stated that current members of Friends of Convocations are able to purchase a limited supply of presale tickets through 5 p.m. Friday.

"Friends of Convocations orders will be seated in order of Priority Points status. Friends of Convocations may place their presale order by contacting the Stewart Center Box Office at 765-494-3933, while supplies last," the release states.

General public tickets will range from $35-$60 and went on sale 10 a.m. Thursday. Orders are limited to six tickets. General admission tickets are also available through convocations.org.