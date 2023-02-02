ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, TX

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Some local schools to remain closed Friday, others plan delayed opening

Two school districts serving southern Denton County will remain closed Friday, while the other two are planning to open on a delay. The National Weather Service forecast calls for temperatures to dip below the freezing point again Thursday night, likely leading to refreezing of water and slush on roads and sidewalks, potentially causing hazardous travel conditions (black ice) early Friday morning. Drivers are urged to use caution when driving until the ice melts Friday. The forecast calls for drier and warmer weather for the next several days. Generally, primary roadways are in better shape than side streets and neighborhoods.
Focus Daily News

No School Friday: DFW Area School Closures/Delays On February 3

We’ve begun to thaw out from this week’s winter weather event as the temperatures are rising. But, with some lingering precipitation, a few area power outages and roads still hazardous in some areas, some local school districts have decided to remain closed tomorrow. We will continue to update this story as we receive official word from local districts.
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco to move forward on Grand Park visioning process

City of Frisco staff is gearing up to work with a consultant that will help guide the city through developing a vision and framework for the buildout of Grand Park. The move comes after the city opened a small morsel of the sprawling Grand Park property in the form of a walking trail in November.
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco Public Library postpones opening date for new location

Frisco will have to wait a little longer before visiting its brand new public library location. The Frisco Public Library is in the midst of a move from its previous location at the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center to its new home at 8000 Dallas Parkway.
texasmetronews.com

Frisco ISD teacher quit after student’s online posts. Schools need to learn how to respond

A Frisco teacher quit her job late last year after claiming that her school’s leadership failed to protect her from student threats. It’s a shameful story, but sadly just one among many stories about a growing throng of educators who have had enough with kids whose bad behavior doesn’t seem to lead to any consequences. Schools have got to find solutions for this right away and keep it from devolving into the next culture war debate.
WFAA

Racial slurs allegedly hurled at South Oak Cliff cheerleaders, basketball players, Dallas ISD trustee says

DALLAS — Administrators with Dallas Independent School District are working to address a racialized incident that allegedly happened during a recent sporting event. According to school district staff and witnesses, the inappropriate behavior happened during a varsity basketball game between the Woodrow Wilson Wildcats and South Oak Cliff Golden Bears on Jan. 27.
dallasexpress.com

Highway 380 Widening Project Begins

A project to add additional lanes to US 380 in Frisco to facilitate the region’s rapid growth will continue to move forward in 2023. The widening of the highway has partially already begun at US 380 in Frisco and Denton County between Teel Parkway and Mahard Drive, with that phase of construction expected to be completed by 2025.
CandysDirt.com

Suburb Sunday: Plano Homes With Parkside Appeal

Each year, The Trust for Public Land maps park access across 14,000 cities and neighborhoods around the country. They rank these areas in an annual ParkScore index based on access, investment, acreage, amenities, and equity. In last year’s index, the organization found that Plano placed 15th in the entire country.
starlocalmedia.com

Baylor Scott & White expected to bring new hospital to north Frisco

Construction on a new Baylor Scott & White hospital in north Frisco could start as early as March, according to state documentation. An architectural barriers project details page indicates plans to construct a Baylor Scott & White hospital at the northeast corner of PGA Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway. The project was registered on Jan. 26.
starlocalmedia.com

Little Elm police announce murder charges following death of 19-year-old

The Little Elm Police Department has announced murder charges against two suspects in connection with the death of a 19-year-old resident. According to a series of statements from the police department, officers responded to a shooting call on the 1600 block of Knight Trail at approximately 1 p.m. Feb. 3. Officers cleared the scene at 5:30 p.m.
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco to resume trash and recycling collection on Friday

Icy alleyways are forcing the City of Frisco’s solid waste contractor to revise its schedule for collecting trash and recycling following four days of inclement weather. Beginning Friday, Feb. 3, both trash and recycling will be collected – starting with Thursday route customers. Both trash and recycling carts should be placed out for collection by 7 a.m.
CBS DFW

H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023.  The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
