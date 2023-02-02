Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Brick and Bones to Open in GarlandSteven DoyleGarland, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Try Dim Sum at Garden Restaurant for an Authentic ExperienceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Days before city vote, citizens learn more about the proposed Universal park in Frisco at community meet and greet event
John McReynolds brought a measuring stick to the center stage of the Collin College Frisco Campus conference center. “I want you to take the idea of mega parks, of huge entertainment resorts, like Universal Orlando, pull it out of your mind and throw it out,” he said to the crowd.
starlocalmedia.com
City of Allen addresses city's pending shift from growth to maintenance mode
The city of Allen is crossing a threshold from a growing to an established community. As the community ages, the city has reached a point where it needs to revisit its policies, according to City of Allen Community Enhancement Director Lee Battle.
Blue Ridge ISD Superintendent Matt Kimball announces school closure with skiing video
School is canceled again today in the Blue Ridge district where Superintendent Matt Kimball is getting a lot of love on his Facebook page where he’s posting unusual videos announcing his decisions about school closings.
CandysDirt.com
Frisco Land Use Advisory Committee Gets to Shape The Future of This Fast-Growing City
The City of Frisco is accepting applications through Feb. 10 to serve on what might be one of the most important volunteer boards in the booming municipality’s immediate future. City planners are updating Frisco’s comprehensive land use plan, specifically looking at the best use for 16 percent of the...
Some local schools to remain closed Friday, others plan delayed opening
Two school districts serving southern Denton County will remain closed Friday, while the other two are planning to open on a delay. The National Weather Service forecast calls for temperatures to dip below the freezing point again Thursday night, likely leading to refreezing of water and slush on roads and sidewalks, potentially causing hazardous travel conditions (black ice) early Friday morning. Drivers are urged to use caution when driving until the ice melts Friday. The forecast calls for drier and warmer weather for the next several days. Generally, primary roadways are in better shape than side streets and neighborhoods.
No School Friday: DFW Area School Closures/Delays On February 3
We’ve begun to thaw out from this week’s winter weather event as the temperatures are rising. But, with some lingering precipitation, a few area power outages and roads still hazardous in some areas, some local school districts have decided to remain closed tomorrow. We will continue to update this story as we receive official word from local districts.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco to move forward on Grand Park visioning process
City of Frisco staff is gearing up to work with a consultant that will help guide the city through developing a vision and framework for the buildout of Grand Park. The move comes after the city opened a small morsel of the sprawling Grand Park property in the form of a walking trail in November.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Public Library postpones opening date for new location
Frisco will have to wait a little longer before visiting its brand new public library location. The Frisco Public Library is in the midst of a move from its previous location at the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center to its new home at 8000 Dallas Parkway.
1 local school district gets an A in academic performance, 3 others get Bs
The 2021-22 Texas Academic Performance Reports (TAPR) were released last month, and all school districts serving southern Denton County passed, though one got the best grade available. TAPR pulls together a wide range of information on the performance of students in each school and district in Texas every year, such...
Trash collection rescheduled for southern Denton County towns
One of the delays caused by this week’s ice storm has been trash and recycling pickup, and the different collection service providers are handling the delays differently. The following is the latest information provided by each town about when their trash/recycling service providers will collect waste this week. In...
texasmetronews.com
Frisco ISD teacher quit after student’s online posts. Schools need to learn how to respond
A Frisco teacher quit her job late last year after claiming that her school’s leadership failed to protect her from student threats. It’s a shameful story, but sadly just one among many stories about a growing throng of educators who have had enough with kids whose bad behavior doesn’t seem to lead to any consequences. Schools have got to find solutions for this right away and keep it from devolving into the next culture war debate.
Racial slurs allegedly hurled at South Oak Cliff cheerleaders, basketball players, Dallas ISD trustee says
DALLAS — Administrators with Dallas Independent School District are working to address a racialized incident that allegedly happened during a recent sporting event. According to school district staff and witnesses, the inappropriate behavior happened during a varsity basketball game between the Woodrow Wilson Wildcats and South Oak Cliff Golden Bears on Jan. 27.
dallasexpress.com
Highway 380 Widening Project Begins
A project to add additional lanes to US 380 in Frisco to facilitate the region’s rapid growth will continue to move forward in 2023. The widening of the highway has partially already begun at US 380 in Frisco and Denton County between Teel Parkway and Mahard Drive, with that phase of construction expected to be completed by 2025.
CandysDirt.com
Suburb Sunday: Plano Homes With Parkside Appeal
Each year, The Trust for Public Land maps park access across 14,000 cities and neighborhoods around the country. They rank these areas in an annual ParkScore index based on access, investment, acreage, amenities, and equity. In last year’s index, the organization found that Plano placed 15th in the entire country.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano leaders discuss potential public-private partnership for pharmaceutical research
After sitting empty for four years, plans are in the works to potentially transform Plano’s EDS headquarters into a pharmaceutical manufacturing and research space, according to City of Plano Special Projects Director Peter Braster. The project would call for a $3.6 billion investment from the property owner, NexPoint.
starlocalmedia.com
Baylor Scott & White expected to bring new hospital to north Frisco
Construction on a new Baylor Scott & White hospital in north Frisco could start as early as March, according to state documentation. An architectural barriers project details page indicates plans to construct a Baylor Scott & White hospital at the northeast corner of PGA Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway. The project was registered on Jan. 26.
starlocalmedia.com
Little Elm police announce murder charges following death of 19-year-old
The Little Elm Police Department has announced murder charges against two suspects in connection with the death of a 19-year-old resident. According to a series of statements from the police department, officers responded to a shooting call on the 1600 block of Knight Trail at approximately 1 p.m. Feb. 3. Officers cleared the scene at 5:30 p.m.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco to resume trash and recycling collection on Friday
Icy alleyways are forcing the City of Frisco’s solid waste contractor to revise its schedule for collecting trash and recycling following four days of inclement weather. Beginning Friday, Feb. 3, both trash and recycling will be collected – starting with Thursday route customers. Both trash and recycling carts should be placed out for collection by 7 a.m.
H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
cbs19.tv
Family raising funds to accomplish bucket list for North Texas teen diagnosed with terminal disorder
WYLIE, Texas — Fundraisers on sites like GoFundMe are common now for families in dire need: medical emergencies, family disasters and funerals. One North Texas family is also asking you to consider the value of helping them create one final good memory. At a home in Wylie, the one...
Comments / 0