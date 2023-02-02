ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

lynnwoodtimes.com

Pump track coming to Jennings Nature Park in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash., February 4, 2023—Want to get the deets about the pump track coming to Marysville this year? Come to an open house February 9 to review design plans and talk with staff. Thursday, Feb. 9, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Jennings Park Barn, 6915 Armar Rd. A pump track consists of...
MARYSVILLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Charges dropped, investigation ongoing against Lake Stevens teacher

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., February 1, 2023—Snohomish County prosecutors dropped all charges on Monday against Mark Warren Hein, a Lake Stevens High School teacher, who was arrested last week for sexual misconduct with a minor. Lake Stevens PD is continuing its investigation and is working with the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KING 5

Arlington pastor living 'double life' arrested for drug trafficking

ARLINGTON, Wash. — An Arlington man who was known as a pastor who provided resources to those dealing with addiction was arrested in January on drug trafficking charges. Steve Parker, 57, was arrested on Jan. 19 in Mount Vernon on three charges of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a counterfeit substance, maintaining a premise for drug trafficking, money laundering and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
ARLINGTON, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Possible second victim of Lake Stevens High School teacher comes forward

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 3, 2023—A second victim of Lake Stevens High School teacher, Mark Hein, has been identified by Detective Kirstin Parnell through her month-long investigation of his alleged “grooming” and sexual misconduct toward a student, which could explain why prosecutors dropped all charges earlier this week while the investigation is ongoing.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Family found to be dealing drugs from Lake Stevens restaurant

A woman found guilty of dealing drugs from her Lake Stevens restaurant, will now spend 10 years in prison. Prosecutors said Laura Rodriguez-Moreno also got her teen son involved in the drug trafficking ring. In her plea agreement, Rodriguez-Moreno admitted to distributing over two pounds of fentanyl pills. Her husband...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
OnlyInYourState

The Most Unique Campground In Washington That’s Pure Magic

Here in Washington, we love to get out and enjoy the bountiful beauty of the state we call home. Snowcapped mountains, glistening waterways, and lush forests call out to us just waiting to be explored. Washingtonians don’t let the changing seasons slow them down. Camping is a year-round activity in the Evergreen State and we’ve found the most magical campground of all.
OAK HARBOR, WA
whatcom-news.com

Bellingham store employee threatened with weapon during robbery

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police were dispatched to a reported theft at a retail store on January 30th, arrived to learn store staff had been threatened with a weapon when attempting to stop a subject who was leaving the store with unpaid products. According to an affidavit prepared by...
BELLINGHAM, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Downtown thrift store to close by the end of February

Downtown Blaine thrift store Mulder’s Fundraiser Charity Boutique is closing at the end of the month. Mulder’s Fundraiser Charity Boutique owner Deanna Mulder said the store, formerly Wildbird Charity Boutique, will close for business by the end of February. The building is not yet sold. “I want to...
BLAINE, WA

