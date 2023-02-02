Read full article on original website
Whatcom County is a ‘strong community’
SUMAS — In May 2022, Patricia Mullett moved from Colorado to Whatcom County to serve as then Washington State Sen. Simon Sefzik’s communications director.
Want to spend the night in a brewery? Now you can in this Whatcom AirBnb
The rental in Bellingham allows visitors to stay in a craft brewery while enjoying their own private rooms, kitchen and bathroom.
Cheers! This Bellingham beer rates among the 20 best in global craft beer ranking
The neighborhood brewery and cafe is known for its beers and European-style street foods.
Pump track coming to Jennings Nature Park in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash., February 4, 2023—Want to get the deets about the pump track coming to Marysville this year? Come to an open house February 9 to review design plans and talk with staff. Thursday, Feb. 9, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Jennings Park Barn, 6915 Armar Rd. A pump track consists of...
KING Question: Is it legal to hunt migrating snow geese in Skagit Valley?
SKAGIT, Wash. — It's time for Friday's "KING Question," where we get your questions answered about what's going on in your community. Is it legal to use a shotgun during hunting season to shoot down migrating snow geese in Skagit Valley?. THE SOURCES. THE ANSWER. Janet from Skagit Valley...
What’s with the silent disco at Taylor Dock? Blame it on this licensed ‘Groove Facilitator’
This Whatcom County dance instructor will help you meet your New Year’s resolutions and get your body moving in fun, family-friendly classes.
New pizza restaurant and wellness store open, local meal subscription comes to Whatcom
Subscriber exclusive: Your guide to Whatcom County’s latest retail news, such as a farm reopening, a new pizza shop and a new health store.
Charges dropped, investigation ongoing against Lake Stevens teacher
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., February 1, 2023—Snohomish County prosecutors dropped all charges on Monday against Mark Warren Hein, a Lake Stevens High School teacher, who was arrested last week for sexual misconduct with a minor. Lake Stevens PD is continuing its investigation and is working with the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s...
These two Bellingham auto dealerships purchased by a Canadian company
The acquisition is the first in the U.S. for the Canadian company, with a hope to extend its reach further internationally.
Who makes the best pancakes in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll
Our poll will be open until midnight on Wednesday, Feb. 8, so go vote now for your favorite.
This unique Whatcom County food truck offers forest views and Asian-inspired cuisine
The food truck recently opened and makes Asian-inspired cuisine like loco moco, caramel pork sandwiches and coconut chicken bowls.
Need a pick-me up? This Bellingham coffee shop is named one of the top 25 in the country
The coffee shop is the only shop in Washington state to rank.
Arlington pastor living 'double life' arrested for drug trafficking
ARLINGTON, Wash. — An Arlington man who was known as a pastor who provided resources to those dealing with addiction was arrested in January on drug trafficking charges. Steve Parker, 57, was arrested on Jan. 19 in Mount Vernon on three charges of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a counterfeit substance, maintaining a premise for drug trafficking, money laundering and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
Possible second victim of Lake Stevens High School teacher comes forward
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 3, 2023—A second victim of Lake Stevens High School teacher, Mark Hein, has been identified by Detective Kirstin Parnell through her month-long investigation of his alleged “grooming” and sexual misconduct toward a student, which could explain why prosecutors dropped all charges earlier this week while the investigation is ongoing.
Family found to be dealing drugs from Lake Stevens restaurant
A woman found guilty of dealing drugs from her Lake Stevens restaurant, will now spend 10 years in prison. Prosecutors said Laura Rodriguez-Moreno also got her teen son involved in the drug trafficking ring. In her plea agreement, Rodriguez-Moreno admitted to distributing over two pounds of fentanyl pills. Her husband...
The Most Unique Campground In Washington That’s Pure Magic
Here in Washington, we love to get out and enjoy the bountiful beauty of the state we call home. Snowcapped mountains, glistening waterways, and lush forests call out to us just waiting to be explored. Washingtonians don’t let the changing seasons slow them down. Camping is a year-round activity in the Evergreen State and we’ve found the most magical campground of all.
Bellingham store employee threatened with weapon during robbery
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police were dispatched to a reported theft at a retail store on January 30th, arrived to learn store staff had been threatened with a weapon when attempting to stop a subject who was leaving the store with unpaid products. According to an affidavit prepared by...
Downtown thrift store to close by the end of February
Downtown Blaine thrift store Mulder’s Fundraiser Charity Boutique is closing at the end of the month. Mulder’s Fundraiser Charity Boutique owner Deanna Mulder said the store, formerly Wildbird Charity Boutique, will close for business by the end of February. The building is not yet sold. “I want to...
Anger follows this Whatcom panel’s rejection of an anti-vaccine applicant
Health Director Erika Lautenbach, whose agency guided the pandemic response, interrupted Councilman Byrd, saying that he was out of line.
