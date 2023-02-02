Read full article on original website
A Valentine's Day love story that enduresCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark SideCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be metCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housingCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSET
Owners of old Speedway on Lakeside Drive selling property
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Williams Development Group is the owner of what was previously a Speedway on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The gas station has recently been under construction, with all gas tanks removed. ABC13 spoke with a representative with Williams Development Group who said that they intend to...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke celebrates Transit Equity Day with free bus rides for the first time
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A civil rights leader is being celebrated here at home and around the nation. The Roanoke community celebrated Rosa Parks Saturday for Transit Equity Day, a national day of action to honor Rosa Parks’ birthday and her actions. “It means celebration of life, it means...
WDBJ7.com
Ambulance transportation company cutting operations in three hometowns
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -LifeCare Medical Transports announced it’s cutting back operations in Danville, Martinsville, and Roanoke. “And it’s just it’s just not right,” said Robert Shelton. Shelton started working for LifeCare Medical Transports in 2018. Wednesday, he found out it was his last day. “And so...
WSLS
Danville crash on U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina cleared
DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. According to the Danville Police Department, the crash has been cleared, and the road is now open. A single-vehicle crash has closed the U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina, according to the Danville Police Department. The crash happened on U.S. 29S near West...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late February 5, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on February 5, 2023.
WSET
Save some money! Discount Treasures opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Discount Treasures held its grand opening off of Waterlick Road on Wednesday. One of the store's owners, Stephen Kozikowski, said that the goal is to save you money. "We are a liquidation discount store," Kozikowski explained. "So basically what we do is we go out...
WDBJ7.com
Fiber cut affects some Verizon service
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fiber cut Thursday led to an interruption in Verizon service for some customers in southwest Virginia, according to the company. As of 4:30 p.m., the company says, “Our engineers have been working hard to identify the issues and restore service this afternoon. As of 4p ET, engineers have restored many of the sites, and work continues to bring the reminder back online as soon as possible. Customers along I-77 from Fort Chiswell to Lambsburg remain most impacted at this time.”
WSLS
Shamrock Shake to return to McDonald’s on Feb. 20
ROANOKE, Va. – The luck of the Irish is heading back to McDonald’s sooner than you might think. Officials said that the iconic Shamrock Shake will be making a return to McDonald’s on Feb. 20 along with another treat – the OREO Shamrock McFlurry. And the...
wina.com
Verizon Wireless service out areawide
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
btw21.com
Verizon customers experiencing outage, towers down blamed
MARTINSVILLE, VA – Verizon customers are experiencing an outage in Martinsville. An employee at the Verizon store on Commonwealth Boulevard West in Martinsville told customers that were rushing inside that "all the towers on the east coast are down." At the store on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville, an employee...
Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark Side
Last summer a man came up to me as I was pumping gas at Go-Mart on Williamson Road. He lifted his shirt, pointed at his side, and said he was a Christian who had just gotten out of the hospital and was homeless and hungry. I was sure this was a scam and now I know it was. This morning, as I sat at the red light on Williamson at Hardee's' my window, was cracked and I recognized this same man telling the same tale to those standing at the bus stop and lifting up his shirt.
WDBJ7.com
Construction continues at Tyson Foods facility in Danville, set to open in August
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Construction continues at the future Tyson Foods facility at the Cane Creek Centre industrial park in Danville. Tyson Foods began construction on its 325,000-square-foot facility in 2021. The $300 million investment will create around 400 jobs. “Anytime you bring a name, like Tyson Foods to the...
WSLS
Roanoke Housing Authority hosts first community cookout of the year
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is cooking up something to try and address the ongoing issue of gun violence in the city. Greg Goodman is the Director of Community Support Services for the authority. He said this is the first cookout in a series they will have throughout the year.
wfxrtv.com
LIVE from Gobbler's Knob
WFXR's Amanda Kenney and Charmayne Brown chat with WTAJ's Joe Murgo ahead of Punxsutawney Phil's prediction!. WFXR's Amanda Kenney and Charmayne Brown chat with WTAJ's Joe Murgo ahead of Punxsutawney Phil's prediction!. Local Colors joins the Taubman Museum of Art to celebrate …. Local Colors joins the Taubman Museum of...
WSLS
Two crashes, one involving pedestrian, close I-581 South in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. The area is now clear, according to VDOT. Two separate crashes have closed I-581 South in Roanoke, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said one of the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. between Orange Ave. Elm St. One crash involved two vehicles and the other crash involved a pedestrian, according to State Police.
cardinalnews.org
Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg could be potential tech hubs, studies say
Three cities in Virginia – Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg – would make good candidates for one of the 20 “regional technology hubs” that the federal government will designate for a share of $10 billion in research dollars. That’s the conclusion of two separate reports that attempt...
Franklin News Post
Community meeting set for proposed solar farm in Wirtz
A little over a year after scrapping plans for a solar farm in Westlake, Energix US is proposing one at a new location in Wirtz. The company will be holding a community meeting Feb. 7 at the Westlake Library to hear from the public. Named Mountain Brook Solar, the project...
WSLS
New, gently used blanket donations needed for blanket drive for foster kids in Virginia
A foster care agency in Virginia is looking to wrap foster kids in love with its winter blanket drive. From now until Feb. 17, Braley & Thompson of Virginia will be collecting new and gently used blanket donations at locations across the Commonwealth. “At Braley & Thompson, we’re committed to...
wfxrtv.com
What is the history of Roanoke’s Mills Mountain Star?
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It sits 88 feet tall on Mill Mountain and looks over the Roanoke Valley. Each of its five points brightens the Roanoke sky every night. The Roanoke Star, also known as the ‘Mill Mountain Star’ has become a local area staple. History. The...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Vinton Dollar General now open
Dollar General recently announced that its store at 10624 Stewartsville Road in Vinton is now open. Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app. The new store also features an assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables, including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, and salad mixes. The produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80 percent of produce categories most grocery stores carry.
