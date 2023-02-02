ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Owners of old Speedway on Lakeside Drive selling property

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Williams Development Group is the owner of what was previously a Speedway on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The gas station has recently been under construction, with all gas tanks removed. ABC13 spoke with a representative with Williams Development Group who said that they intend to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Ambulance transportation company cutting operations in three hometowns

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -LifeCare Medical Transports announced it’s cutting back operations in Danville, Martinsville, and Roanoke. “And it’s just it’s just not right,” said Robert Shelton. Shelton started working for LifeCare Medical Transports in 2018. Wednesday, he found out it was his last day. “And so...
ROANOKE, VA
Danville crash on U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina cleared

DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. According to the Danville Police Department, the crash has been cleared, and the road is now open. A single-vehicle crash has closed the U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina, according to the Danville Police Department. The crash happened on U.S. 29S near West...
DANVILLE, VA
Save some money! Discount Treasures opens in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Discount Treasures held its grand opening off of Waterlick Road on Wednesday. One of the store's owners, Stephen Kozikowski, said that the goal is to save you money. "We are a liquidation discount store," Kozikowski explained. "So basically what we do is we go out...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Fiber cut affects some Verizon service

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fiber cut Thursday led to an interruption in Verizon service for some customers in southwest Virginia, according to the company. As of 4:30 p.m., the company says, “Our engineers have been working hard to identify the issues and restore service this afternoon. As of 4p ET, engineers have restored many of the sites, and work continues to bring the reminder back online as soon as possible. Customers along I-77 from Fort Chiswell to Lambsburg remain most impacted at this time.”
LAMBSBURG, VA
Shamrock Shake to return to McDonald’s on Feb. 20

ROANOKE, Va. – The luck of the Irish is heading back to McDonald’s sooner than you might think. Officials said that the iconic Shamrock Shake will be making a return to McDonald’s on Feb. 20 along with another treat – the OREO Shamrock McFlurry. And the...
ROANOKE, VA
Verizon Wireless service out areawide

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Verizon customers experiencing outage, towers down blamed

MARTINSVILLE, VA – Verizon customers are experiencing an outage in Martinsville. An employee at the Verizon store on Commonwealth Boulevard West in Martinsville told customers that were rushing inside that "all the towers on the east coast are down." At the store on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville, an employee...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark Side

Last summer a man came up to me as I was pumping gas at Go-Mart on Williamson Road. He lifted his shirt, pointed at his side, and said he was a Christian who had just gotten out of the hospital and was homeless and hungry. I was sure this was a scam and now I know it was. This morning, as I sat at the red light on Williamson at Hardee's' my window, was cracked and I recognized this same man telling the same tale to those standing at the bus stop and lifting up his shirt.
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke Housing Authority hosts first community cookout of the year

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is cooking up something to try and address the ongoing issue of gun violence in the city. Greg Goodman is the Director of Community Support Services for the authority. He said this is the first cookout in a series they will have throughout the year.
ROANOKE, VA
LIVE from Gobbler's Knob

WFXR's Amanda Kenney and Charmayne Brown chat with WTAJ's Joe Murgo ahead of Punxsutawney Phil's prediction!. WFXR's Amanda Kenney and Charmayne Brown chat with WTAJ's Joe Murgo ahead of Punxsutawney Phil's prediction!. Local Colors joins the Taubman Museum of Art to celebrate …. Local Colors joins the Taubman Museum of...
ROANOKE, VA
Two crashes, one involving pedestrian, close I-581 South in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. The area is now clear, according to VDOT. Two separate crashes have closed I-581 South in Roanoke, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said one of the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. between Orange Ave. Elm St. One crash involved two vehicles and the other crash involved a pedestrian, according to State Police.
ROANOKE, VA
Community meeting set for proposed solar farm in Wirtz

A little over a year after scrapping plans for a solar farm in Westlake, Energix US is proposing one at a new location in Wirtz. The company will be holding a community meeting Feb. 7 at the Westlake Library to hear from the public. Named Mountain Brook Solar, the project...
WIRTZ, VA
What is the history of Roanoke’s Mills Mountain Star?

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It sits 88 feet tall on Mill Mountain and looks over the Roanoke Valley. Each of its five points brightens the Roanoke sky every night. The Roanoke Star, also known as the ‘Mill Mountain Star’ has become a local area staple. History. The...
ROANOKE, VA
Vinton Dollar General now open

Dollar General recently announced that its store at 10624 Stewartsville Road in Vinton is now open. Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app. The new store also features an assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables, including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, and salad mixes. The produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80 percent of produce categories most grocery stores carry.
VINTON, VA

