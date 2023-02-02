ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

WNEM

79-year-old Shiawassee Co. man found safe

SHIAWASEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said the missing Shiawassee County man has been found. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 about 12:30 p.m., the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jerry Dewolf, 79-years-old and suffering from dementia, was missing. The sheriff’s office said Dewolf had left the Bancroft area driving a 2010 gold or tan Chrysler Town and Country van. He was believed to be driving to Howell and had not been heard from for several hours.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman fled to Thailand after alleged hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable, feds say

(FOX 2) - An Oakland Township woman has fled the U.S. to avoid prosecution for a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Oakland County. Tubtim Howson is wanted in connection to a deadly crash after she allegedly struck a 22-year-old man on Jan. 1 while he was on holiday break from school. Later identified as Ben Kable of Shelby Township, he was walking on Rochester Road around 6 a.m. when he was struck.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Canton Police seek shooting suspects

Feb. 8, 2023 PLYMOUTH EAGLE. Canton Township police investigators are attempting to identify four individuals who may have been involved in a shooting that occurred in the area of 51074 Mott Road at about 11 p.m. Jan. 21. Police said multiple shots were fired into an occupied mobile home in...
CANTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Tips sought after woman murdered in Detroit last summer

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The murder of a 36-year-old woman in Detroit last summer is still unsolved. Karmen Marie Hogan was killed near the intersection of Van Dyke and Badger on the city's east side around 12:30 p.m. June 30, 2022. Hogan suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Crime Stoppers is offering...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 arrested in connection with string of Metro Detroit storage unit thefts

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Two people accused of breaking into storage units across Metro Detroit were arrested last week in Dearborn. Police said Ashlee Marie Fickel, 36, and Sam Thomas Kokenos Jr., 39, were stopped Sunday while leaving a storage unit in the 23000 block of Kean Street. Police said they recovered stolen property from the pair, as well as evidence from other burglaries.
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Assailant in hit-and-run crash killing MSU student charged with fleeing the country

Tubtim "Sue" Howson has been accused by federal authorities of fleeing the United States to avoid prosecution in relation to a Jan. 1 hit-and-run incident in Oakland Township, which resulted in the death of Michigan State University student Benjamin Kable, according to a press statement released by the Oakland County Sheriff's Department.Magistrate judge Anthony P. Patti of the U.S District Court signed a warrant Feb. 6 charging Howson with interstate flight to avoid prosecution, a five-year felony.Howson fled the scene of the crash after Kable was hit. Oakland County prosecutors also charged Howson on Feb. 2 with failure to stop...
EAST LANSING, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Former APS employee charged on five counts of CSC

James Baird, a former vision specialist in Wayne County schools and ex-employee of Allegan County schools, was charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The action was taken after suits were filed against Baird, Livonia Public Schools and Garden City Schools in 2021. Attorney...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

