16-month-old found in ditch lived in ‘deplorable’ conditions prior to death, police report says
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI – Weeks prior to his body being found in a ditch along a Genesee County road, a 16-month-old boy spent many of his nights sleeping in a closet on the second floor of a house in disrepair. The living situations in the Mt. Morris Township...
fox2detroit.com
Video: Wyandotte police make life-saving rescue after fiery crash by suspect
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A dangerous driver got into a fiery crash during a police chase in Wyandotte - and moments later -- a heroic rescue was caught on body cam last Thursday. "Get a fire extinguisher," the officer said on video."Get him out of the car." It was...
WNEM
79-year-old Shiawassee Co. man found safe
SHIAWASEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said the missing Shiawassee County man has been found. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 about 12:30 p.m., the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jerry Dewolf, 79-years-old and suffering from dementia, was missing. The sheriff’s office said Dewolf had left the Bancroft area driving a 2010 gold or tan Chrysler Town and Country van. He was believed to be driving to Howell and had not been heard from for several hours.
fox2detroit.com
Family ‘crossing fingers’ after suspect in death of Ben Kable flees to Thailand
OAKLAND TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff is getting help from federal officials to arrest the person they said hit and killed Michigan State student Ben Kable on New Year's Day after she fled the country just days after he was killed. Tubtim ‘Sue’ Howson has been...
fox2detroit.com
Woman fled to Thailand after alleged hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable, feds say
(FOX 2) - An Oakland Township woman has fled the U.S. to avoid prosecution for a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Oakland County. Tubtim Howson is wanted in connection to a deadly crash after she allegedly struck a 22-year-old man on Jan. 1 while he was on holiday break from school. Later identified as Ben Kable of Shelby Township, he was walking on Rochester Road around 6 a.m. when he was struck.
FBI says driver wanted for deadly hit-and-run of Michigan State student in Oakland Township fled to Thailand
An Oakland County woman accused in a New Year’s Day crash that killed a Michigan State University student has fled the country to Bangkok Thailand.
Police report sheds light on ‘suspicious death’ of Michigan deputy
JACKSON, MI -- Jackson County sheriff’s detectives have been investigating the death of Bryan Wickham for more than a year, unable to determine if it was an accident or homicide. In that time, investigators left a paper trail of their investigation. MLive has obtained numerous documents in connection with...
plymouthvoice.com
Canton Police seek shooting suspects
Feb. 8, 2023 PLYMOUTH EAGLE. Canton Township police investigators are attempting to identify four individuals who may have been involved in a shooting that occurred in the area of 51074 Mott Road at about 11 p.m. Jan. 21. Police said multiple shots were fired into an occupied mobile home in...
fox2detroit.com
9-year-old girl records video threat with kitchen knife to classmate
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A video of a 9-year-old girl who recorded herself with a large kitchen knife describing how she was going to hurt a classmate, caught the attention of the district and police. "Here is what I am going to do with you," says the girl, then swiping...
WILX-TV
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks family of found goat
CAMBRIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for the family of a goat that was found in Cambria Township. According to authorities, the goat was found near the intersection of Alpine Court and Hickory Drive. Anyone who owns the goat, or anyone who knows the owner is asked to...
Monroe police investigating after teenager found dead in vehicle
Detectives are continuing to looking into what led to the death of a 17-year-old boy who was discovered unresponsive in his vehicle on Wednesday morning.
Teen identified in fatal Lansing house fire
The Lansing Fire Department has identified the person who died on Monday morning in a house fire
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police said rappers shot multiple times before dumped in apartment, murders not random
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities investigating the triple murder of three men who were found in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park last week after their disappearance say the investigation was not random. "The investigation is continuing and detectives are making progress and we believe we may have...
fox2detroit.com
Tips sought after woman murdered in Detroit last summer
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The murder of a 36-year-old woman in Detroit last summer is still unsolved. Karmen Marie Hogan was killed near the intersection of Van Dyke and Badger on the city's east side around 12:30 p.m. June 30, 2022. Hogan suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Crime Stoppers is offering...
fox2detroit.com
2 arrested in connection with string of Metro Detroit storage unit thefts
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Two people accused of breaking into storage units across Metro Detroit were arrested last week in Dearborn. Police said Ashlee Marie Fickel, 36, and Sam Thomas Kokenos Jr., 39, were stopped Sunday while leaving a storage unit in the 23000 block of Kean Street. Police said they recovered stolen property from the pair, as well as evidence from other burglaries.
fox2detroit.com
'Bonnie and Clyde' bank robber pleads guilty to 2018 Metro Detroit crimes
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Waterford man who robbed banks while his wife drove the getaway car pleaded guilty to bank robbery and weapons charges last week. After being caught, David Johnson's wife allegedly said the crimes were exciting and compared herself and Johnson to Bonnie and Clyde.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
Assailant in hit-and-run crash killing MSU student charged with fleeing the country
Tubtim "Sue" Howson has been accused by federal authorities of fleeing the United States to avoid prosecution in relation to a Jan. 1 hit-and-run incident in Oakland Township, which resulted in the death of Michigan State University student Benjamin Kable, according to a press statement released by the Oakland County Sheriff's Department.Magistrate judge Anthony P. Patti of the U.S District Court signed a warrant Feb. 6 charging Howson with interstate flight to avoid prosecution, a five-year felony.Howson fled the scene of the crash after Kable was hit. Oakland County prosecutors also charged Howson on Feb. 2 with failure to stop...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Former APS employee charged on five counts of CSC
James Baird, a former vision specialist in Wayne County schools and ex-employee of Allegan County schools, was charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The action was taken after suits were filed against Baird, Livonia Public Schools and Garden City Schools in 2021. Attorney...
