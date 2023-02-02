SHIAWASEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said the missing Shiawassee County man has been found. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 about 12:30 p.m., the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jerry Dewolf, 79-years-old and suffering from dementia, was missing. The sheriff’s office said Dewolf had left the Bancroft area driving a 2010 gold or tan Chrysler Town and Country van. He was believed to be driving to Howell and had not been heard from for several hours.

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO