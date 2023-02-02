ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop, CA

calcoastnews.com

California governor takes aim at concealed carry, Fresno DA

In response to recent deadly shootings in the state, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new legislation this week that would make obtaining concealed carry permits more difficult. Likewise, he engaged in a war of words with the Fresno County District Attorney over the case of a Central Valley police officer whom a gunman shot and killed on Tuesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE

