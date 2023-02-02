Read full article on original website
California governor takes aim at concealed carry, Fresno DA
In response to recent deadly shootings in the state, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new legislation this week that would make obtaining concealed carry permits more difficult. Likewise, he engaged in a war of words with the Fresno County District Attorney over the case of a Central Valley police officer whom a gunman shot and killed on Tuesday.
Caltrans Reports US 395 Open Through Mono County as of Feb 5 8:30AM
ATTN DRIVERS: U.S. 395 is now fully open throughout Mono County. Check Quickmap.dot.ca.gov for the latest on road conditions and chain controls on the California State Highway System.
'She should be ashamed of herself' Newsom responds to DA Smittcamp following Selma officer killing
Gov. Gavin Newsom has responded to a critical statement by Fresno County DA Lisa Smittcamp following the death of a Selma police officer.
Bishop Lady Broncos Soccer Team Hosted California City Ravens on Thursday February 2. Finished Season Undefeated in League Play
On Thursday, February 2, 2023 the Bishop Lady Broncos hosted the California City Ravens. Senior JuliAnna Jackson started off senior night in a ceremonial start when she pass the ball to injured senior Larissa Simpson who kicked the ball out of bounds. The Broncos started off slow until Alyssa Buchholz...
