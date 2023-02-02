ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herndon, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theburn.com

Ted’s Bulletin opens this coming week in Ashburn

The new Ted’s Bulletin restaurant has been under construction for months in Ashburn’s One Loudoun center. Now the regional restaurant brand has announced the new location’s opening date. The Ted’s Bulletin at One Loudoun will officially open this coming Wednesday, February 8. It will be one of...
ASHBURN, VA
thezebra.org

Look What’s Coming Your Alexandria Neighborhood

Spring is working hard to get here but don’t be fooled, the rest of February and March are still coming to get us. But, the good news is that the sun is now setting after 5:30 pm!!! As always, Alexandria is abuzz with good food and drink and the Foodie Newz has all the details.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Water's End Brewery expanding into Loudoun at revamped food hall

Prince William County-based Water's End Brewery is expanding into Loudoun with a new brewery in a food hall at the Village at Leesburg. The food hall, previously called Chefscape, will change its name to The Dell: Food & Brew Hall, according to a news release. The brewery is being built inside the front door, next to the customer seating area.
LEESBURG, VA
ffxnow.com

FFXnow Daily Debrief for Feb 3, 2023

Good Friday evening! Today we published 6 articles that were read a total of 10869 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Feb 3, 2023)…. Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
restonnow.com

Live Fairfax: Exploring the newest restaurants in Fairfax County

Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. Are you an inspired foodie like me?. If so, I am sure you are ready to experience some of the newest restaurants in...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

Fire Department Gets Grant for Cancer Screenings — The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department recently got a $450,000 grant from FEMA to support free cancer screenings for all workers, some of whom are currently diagnosed. Firefighters face a 9% higher risk of getting cancer, and one Fairfax County firefighter died last year. [FCFRD, NBC4]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

New study analyzes potential Tysons-Maryland transit connections on Beltway’s south side

The Fairfax Board of Supervisors recently got a preview of what future transit connections between Tysons and Maryland could look like. At a transportation committee meeting on Tuesday (Jan. 31), Todd Horsley, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation’s director of Northern Virginia Transit Programs, presented a study of how transit could make use of the I-495 Express Lanes being extended from Springfield across the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Falls Church News-Press

Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants

The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Falls Church News-Press

Statement on the passing of Falls Church Realtor Merelyn Kaye

“I am saddened to report that longtime Falls Church business leader, humanitarian and realtor Merelyn Kaye passed away last night. She was highly respected and a beloved cornerstone of the Falls Church community that the News-Press has always cherished as a founding business supporter, placing advertising in the very first edition of the paper in 1991 and in every single subsequent edition for over 30 years. Our deepest condolences to her family and friends.”
FALLS CHURCH, VA
ffxnow.com

Tysons Galleria dine-in movie theater CMX CinéBistro is now open

CMX CinéBistro (2001 International Drive, Suite 1700U) has officially opened at Tysons Galleria after a couple of delays last fall. The dine-in movie theater, which features a full bar and lounge, is located on the third floor of the mall’s redeveloped Macy’s wing. CMX Cinemas announced on...
TYSONS, VA
mocoshow.com

Five “Hottest” New Restaurants in MoCo

Restaurant news is a staple here at The MoCoShow and TasteMoCo (our food division that “shows you the dish”). Below we’ve created a list of five recently opened restaurants across Montgomery County that have created the most buzz on our social media accounts and website. Check them out below, listed below in no specific order:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

The story behind Fairfax County's first public high school for Black students

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — It is officially Black History Month and we are bringing you some quick Black history facts about the DMV!. Did you know that during the Jim Crow era, Fairfax County had only one high school for Black students to attend? According to the Fairfax County website, Luther Jackson High School opened in 1954 after many community members pushed for a school in the county.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

The Dell Food & Brew Hall headed to the Village at Leesburg

Regular readers will recall when The Burn reported two weeks ago about a new brewery coming to the Village at Leesburg. Now the official name of the project has been announced — it will be called The Dell Food & Brew Hall. The brewery is going into the spot...
LEESBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy