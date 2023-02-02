Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Heartbeats in the Heartland: A Local Love StoryRakshit ShahRockville, MD
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
Honeymoon Travels, Valentine's day specialRakshit ShahRockville, MD
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Related
theburn.com
Ted’s Bulletin opens this coming week in Ashburn
The new Ted’s Bulletin restaurant has been under construction for months in Ashburn’s One Loudoun center. Now the regional restaurant brand has announced the new location’s opening date. The Ted’s Bulletin at One Loudoun will officially open this coming Wednesday, February 8. It will be one of...
thezebra.org
Look What’s Coming Your Alexandria Neighborhood
Spring is working hard to get here but don’t be fooled, the rest of February and March are still coming to get us. But, the good news is that the sun is now setting after 5:30 pm!!! As always, Alexandria is abuzz with good food and drink and the Foodie Newz has all the details.
Inside Nova
Water's End Brewery expanding into Loudoun at revamped food hall
Prince William County-based Water's End Brewery is expanding into Loudoun with a new brewery in a food hall at the Village at Leesburg. The food hall, previously called Chefscape, will change its name to The Dell: Food & Brew Hall, according to a news release. The brewery is being built inside the front door, next to the customer seating area.
ffxnow.com
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Feb 3, 2023
Good Friday evening! Today we published 6 articles that were read a total of 10869 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Feb 3, 2023)…. Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
restonnow.com
Live Fairfax: Exploring the newest restaurants in Fairfax County
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. Are you an inspired foodie like me?. If so, I am sure you are ready to experience some of the newest restaurants in...
ffxnow.com
Vienna Town Council cuts pickleball hours at Glyndon Park, urging use of quieter paddles
Getting court time at Glyndon Park in Vienna may be tougher going forward for pickleball players. In the hopes of alleviating noise complaints from nearby residents, the Vienna Town Council approved a significant reduction in playing time for the increasingly popular sport at the 11-acre park’s four courts during its Monday (Jan. 23) meeting.
ffxnow.com
Artwork by Fairfax County students now on display at Dulles Airport
Before enduring the indignities of modern airport security, people flying out of Dulles can now calm their nerves by taking in the artistic talents of Fairfax County’s students. A youth art exhibition from the McLean Project for the Arts (MPA) is now on display in the check-in area of...
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Fire Department Gets Grant for Cancer Screenings — The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department recently got a $450,000 grant from FEMA to support free cancer screenings for all workers, some of whom are currently diagnosed. Firefighters face a 9% higher risk of getting cancer, and one Fairfax County firefighter died last year. [FCFRD, NBC4]
ffxnow.com
New study analyzes potential Tysons-Maryland transit connections on Beltway’s south side
The Fairfax Board of Supervisors recently got a preview of what future transit connections between Tysons and Maryland could look like. At a transportation committee meeting on Tuesday (Jan. 31), Todd Horsley, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation’s director of Northern Virginia Transit Programs, presented a study of how transit could make use of the I-495 Express Lanes being extended from Springfield across the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.
ffxnow.com
Most and least expensive homes sold in Fairfax County (Jan-Feb 2023)
This past week saw 145 homes sold in Fairfax County. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $152,500 while the most expensive was $4,250,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 262 single-family homes were sold. Let’s take a look at...
American Red Cross helping more than 60 people after 3-alarm apartment fire in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Crews knocked out a fire at an apartment building in the Annandale area that sent a person to the hospital early Sunday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that crews went to the apartments, located in the 7400 block of Little River Turnpike, shortly before 1:40 a.m. The fire […]
Falls Church News-Press
Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants
The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
Falls Church News-Press
Statement on the passing of Falls Church Realtor Merelyn Kaye
“I am saddened to report that longtime Falls Church business leader, humanitarian and realtor Merelyn Kaye passed away last night. She was highly respected and a beloved cornerstone of the Falls Church community that the News-Press has always cherished as a founding business supporter, placing advertising in the very first edition of the paper in 1991 and in every single subsequent edition for over 30 years. Our deepest condolences to her family and friends.”
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Police investigating overnight shooting in front of Columbia Pike lounge
(Updated at 1 p.m.) A man was shot in front of a lounge on Columbia Pike early this morning, continuing a string of violent incidents. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in front of Caspi, located at the corner of Columbia Pike and S. Walter Reed Drive, next to the Arlington Cinema Drafthouse. It followed a dispute inside the lounge, according to police.
ffxnow.com
Tysons Galleria dine-in movie theater CMX CinéBistro is now open
CMX CinéBistro (2001 International Drive, Suite 1700U) has officially opened at Tysons Galleria after a couple of delays last fall. The dine-in movie theater, which features a full bar and lounge, is located on the third floor of the mall’s redeveloped Macy’s wing. CMX Cinemas announced on...
Driver crashed through fence, became trapped in car in Fairfax
A driver became trapped in their car on Thursday morning when they drove through a fence in a neighborhood in Fairfax.
mocoshow.com
Five “Hottest” New Restaurants in MoCo
Restaurant news is a staple here at The MoCoShow and TasteMoCo (our food division that “shows you the dish”). Below we’ve created a list of five recently opened restaurants across Montgomery County that have created the most buzz on our social media accounts and website. Check them out below, listed below in no specific order:
The story behind Fairfax County's first public high school for Black students
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — It is officially Black History Month and we are bringing you some quick Black history facts about the DMV!. Did you know that during the Jim Crow era, Fairfax County had only one high school for Black students to attend? According to the Fairfax County website, Luther Jackson High School opened in 1954 after many community members pushed for a school in the county.
WTOP
How long should winter break be? Fairfax Co. school board expected to vote on calendar next week
Virginia’s largest school system is scheduled to vote on a future calendar at its meeting next week, after a weekslong process that included community feedback. It’s unclear, though, whether Fairfax County Public School board members will support just a calendar for 2023-24, or a multiyear plan as some have advocated for.
theburn.com
The Dell Food & Brew Hall headed to the Village at Leesburg
Regular readers will recall when The Burn reported two weeks ago about a new brewery coming to the Village at Leesburg. Now the official name of the project has been announced — it will be called The Dell Food & Brew Hall. The brewery is going into the spot...
Comments / 0