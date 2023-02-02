Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Related
Reser’s Tournament of Champions 2023 Day 1 recap: Newberg leads team race, Saturday championship matchups set
By René Ferrán The Newberg wrestling team opened defense of its Reser’s Tournament of Champions title Friday night at Liberty High School in Hillsboro by grabbing the overnight lead and placing five wrestlers into Saturday evening’s finals. The Tigers amassed 154 points on the first day of ...
'He can definitely shoot': Evergreen basketball player unites fans with unforgettable shot
VANCOUVER, Wash. — At Evergreen High School in Vancouver, boys varsity basketball coach Brett Henry is big on drawing up the right plays for his team. "It's bigger than basketball," Henry said. "It's bigger than the wins and losses." In that same vein, Henry's players know they’re more than...
kptv.com
Longtime Century HS basketball coach celebrates 400 wins while battling stage 4 cancer
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Celebrating a milestone decades in the making all while battling cancer, FOX 12 met up with Century High School’s longtime boys basketball head coach Scott Kellar who has always called Hillsboro home. Legend and longevity tend to go together, Century High School has known just...
kptv.com
Lake Oswego hosts charity swim for beloved alum with ALS
LAKE OSWEGO Ore. (KPTV) - Swimming for a good cause at Lake Oswego High Friday night as the Lakers’ swim and football teams came together to raise money for a legendary alum who serves as an inspiration to so many. The Lake Oswego High School swim team hosted its...
Wrestling: Newberg showcases state championship potential with team win at Reser’s Tournament of Champions
All season Newberg, the two-time reigning OSAA Class 6A wrestling team champions have been seen as the favorite in the 2022-23 season to win it all. And with a dominant showing at the Reser’s Tournament of Champions on Friday and Saturday at Liberty High School, the Tigers showed how tough they can be this season.
West Linn boys basketball holds off furious Tualatin rally for 60-54 win
Jackson Shelstad admitted he was a little tired during the second half of the West Linn High School boys basketball matchup at home with Tualatin on Thursday night.
Portland State football coach Bruce Barnum on recruiting, ‘Phil the shoe guy’ and preserving the secret of his best fishing holes: Sports by Northwest podcast
Portland State football coach Bruce Barnum is known for everyman persona and the occasional gimmick that feels (for good reason) right out of the playbook of his Vikings predecessor Pokey Allen. But when his newest recruiting class was rated after signing day as the best in the Big Sky Conference and third overall in the Football Championship Subdivision, that suggested something more is underway on the Park Blocks.
CBS renews Portland-set ‘So Help Me Todd’ for a second season
The CBS network has renewed the Portland-set series “So Help Me Todd” for a second season. The show, which blends comedy and drama, was created by Scott Prendergast, a former Portlander. Stars include Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin, who play a mother and son who work together at her law firm.
tourcounsel.com
Cedar Hills Crossing | Shopping mall in Beaverton, Oregon
Cedar Hills Crossing, formerly Beaverton Mall, is a retail shopping center in the city of Beaverton, Oregon, United States. The center is notable in that it was the prior site of a historic airport, Bernard's Airport, where many of the early aircraft innovations of the 1920s and 1930s occurred. Cedar...
WWEEK
They Left: Portland Is Losing Some of Its Biggest Fans
The old saying is a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In Portland, many liberals are dodging stray bullets, losing catalytic converters to thieves, and sidestepping tents. Then they open their tax bills. Maybe they aren’t voting Republican. But some are voting with their feet, getting the hell...
Yahoo!
Meet Rocky, a Keizer pit bull that rescued a child from drowning at the Oregon Coast
A pit bull saves a toddler from drowning in the surf on the Oregon Coast. It should have made front-page headlines. But those involved didn't blast what happened on social media, and no bystanders captured video of the dog sprinting across a Lincoln City beach, dunking his head in the ocean, grabbing the child's shirt with his teeth, and dragging her to safety.
Gladstone High School cheer team crowned national champions ahead of upcoming state tournament
Oregon City High School to host teams statewide; Las Vegas competition focuses on school spirit, showmanship, crowd involvement and cheer skills
kptv.com
Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man wanted after reports that he attacked his brother with a machete in Amity was found in Portland Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to an assault call in Amity at the 300 block...
KVAL
Remains found near Longview dock in 2020 identified as missing Oregon man through DNA
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Investigators identified human remains found buried near a dock in Longview, Washington as an Oregon man who went missing in 2017, thanks to DNA testing and genetic genealogy. In February of 2020, a longshoreman found a nearly complete human skeleton buried in thick blackberry bushes at...
foodgressing.com
SEA Crab House Beaverton OR opening on Friday, February 3rd
The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch its newest location in Beaverton Oregon on Friday, February 3rd, 2023. This will be the first of four other planned openings planned for 2023 including Seattle, Portland, Bellevue, and Tacoma. The SEA Crab House Beaverton...
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice by police in 3 days says it’s an example of broader racial bias
A state lawmaker from Portland who was stopped by police twice in three days during his commute home from the Capitol in Salem said Thursday the frequency of those incidents is a concrete example of how law enforcement disproportionately targets Black motorists. Rep. Travis Nelson, a Democrat and registered nurse,...
‘Incredible stop’: Giant SE Portland fire limited to garage
A fire ravaged a home in Southeast Portland and spread to cars in the driveway in the early hours of Saturday.
tourcounsel.com
Bridgeport Village | Shopping mall in Tualatin, Oregon
Bridgeport Village is a lifestyle center located in Tualatin and Tigard, Oregon, United States, operated by CenterCal Properties. The center opened on May 19, 2005 and is located in one of the Portland metropolitan area's most affluent areas. The center has a variety of services, including valet service, restaurant reservations,...
Portland area preschool taxes and predatory tactics: Steve Duin column
Nate Gelbard has been living in Multnomah County since 2001, most recently in Arbor Lodge. He has an uncomplicated, uncompromising approach to paying taxes. “I pay my property taxes every year because they send me a bill,” says Gelbard, who just left Oracle – where he spent eight years providing cloud security – to work for a tech firm based in Holland.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Oregon Is Worth A Trip To The Country
If you’re hungry and find yourself looking for a meal that tastes like something your grandma would make for you, then you should head on out to the country to check out The Country Restaurant and Lounge. This country restaurant in Oregon is located in Estacada and is less than an hour from downtown Portland, but you’ll really feel like you got away from it all when you pay it a visit. It’s the perfect place for you and your family to have a relaxing meal. Read on to learn more about this special spot.
Comments / 0