Former NY Giant Lee Rouson speaks on faith and football

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan United Methodist Church welcomed former New York Giants running back and two-time Super Bowl champion Lee Rouson as guest speaker at its men’s fellowship meeting last Saturday.

The event, which was open to all, commenced with a complimentary coffee and breakfast. Manasquan UMC parishioners and other community members alike filled the room to hear Mr. Rouson talk not only of his career in football, but also of his faith journey.

Following an introduction by Rev. Ray DuBois, Mr. Rouson said to the crowd, “You can’t really separate all the stories in my life from my faith journey. It’s not two different things– it’s all the same. It’s just a matter of when we recognize that God loves us and that we decide to love him back. It’s called a relationship.”

He began by recounting a moment in childhood, at just four years old, that he believed was a moment where God invested in his heart and mind. His family had moved to the predominantly white neighborhood in Greensboro, North Carolina, following the death of civil rights activist Malcom X, for whom his father was a bodyguard.

