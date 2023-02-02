Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Top Burgers in Dallas 2023Steven DoyleDallas, TX
Brick and Bones to Open in GarlandSteven DoyleGarland, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Business hits: Registration to open for gala
The Allen/Fairview Chamber of Commerce's Annual Volunteer Recognition Gala is scheduled for Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Courtyard by Marriott/Allen Event Center in The Village at Allen. Come in your best boots and bling. Wear denim, diamonds or both. Businesses also have the opportunity to leverage their brand by...
CandysDirt.com
Suburb Sunday: Plano Homes With Parkside Appeal
Each year, The Trust for Public Land maps park access across 14,000 cities and neighborhoods around the country. They rank these areas in an annual ParkScore index based on access, investment, acreage, amenities, and equity. In last year’s index, the organization found that Plano placed 15th in the entire country.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano residents, workers can expect progress on Assembly Park offices this year
Development company Triten Real Estate Partners is bringing a new kind of office experience to property east of US 75. Triten Real Estate Partners has moved into its next step of construction for the upcoming Assembly Park, located at 1717 East Spring Creek Parkway.
texasmetronews.com
Black Business Spotlight: Smoking Jacket Cigar Lounge
Smoking Jacket is an upscale Cigar Lounge. The environment is just right for “The Elite Smokers”. The atmosphere is relaxing and cozy, and customers can bring beverages of their choice. There are relaxing and comfortable chairs to unwind and have a great conversation with good people. They believe smoking cigars is a lifestyle. They are open Mon-Thu 3-10 pm Fri & Sat 3-12 am and Sun 12-10 pm.
fox4news.com
Grocery stores struggling to meet demand as North Texans venture out to restock pantries
DALLAS - Days of being pent-up at home must have emptied a lot of fridges and pantries. Grocery stores across North Texas were extremely busy, leaving empty shelves that usually hold the staples. Friday, shoppers in Dallas felt safe grabbing groceries following this week’s winter storm. But some were met...
tourcounsel.com
Alliance Town Center | Shopping mall in Fort Worth, Texas
We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Texas for shopping, and if you are looking for a place with very good prices, offers and discounts on daily service, we recommend you visit Alliance Town Center. This shopping complex offers multiple shops, restaurants and social areas.
keranews.org
Arlington's food deserts, pedestrian safety take center stage in new city pilot program
Arlington received a $50,000 grant from the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the American Beverage Foundation for a Healthy America. The city placed second in its size category in the 2023 Childhood Obesity Prevention and Environmental Health and Sustainability Awards for the proposal. It was one of nine cities to receive funding.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano leaders discuss potential public-private partnership for pharmaceutical research
After sitting empty for four years, plans are in the works to potentially transform Plano’s EDS headquarters into a pharmaceutical manufacturing and research space, according to City of Plano Special Projects Director Peter Braster. The project would call for a $3.6 billion investment from the property owner, NexPoint.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco to move forward on Grand Park visioning process
City of Frisco staff is gearing up to work with a consultant that will help guide the city through developing a vision and framework for the buildout of Grand Park. The move comes after the city opened a small morsel of the sprawling Grand Park property in the form of a walking trail in November.
Shoppers upset about new paid parking spots at Fort Worth's University Park Center
FORT WORTH, Texas — The next time you visit University Park Village shopping center in Fort Worth, you’ll notice a change: Paid parking spaces have moved in. The shopping center has rolled out paid parking, known as Up Front Plus Parking spots, in its parking lot along South University Drive. While most of the lot remains free, nine of the parking spaces spread throughout the lot have begun an hourly charge.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Public Library postpones opening date for new location
Frisco will have to wait a little longer before visiting its brand new public library location. The Frisco Public Library is in the midst of a move from its previous location at the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center to its new home at 8000 Dallas Parkway.
H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
papercitymag.com
One of Fort Worth’s Landmark Mansions Sells For $6.1 Million — Inside the Baldridge House
The Baldridge Home is one Fort Worth mansion many have peeked around the hedges to get a glimpse at through the years. One historic home along Fort Worth’s famous Crestline sits on a coveted 1.49 acre lot where it has presided over the neighborhood for more than 110 years. The cattle baron-era mansion has been on the market for a few years now, just waiting for new caretaker to arrive. Now the historic estate, located at 5100 Crestline Road, has been sold, passing along more than a century’s worth of stories and its pedigree to a new owner.
WDW News Today
Traffic Analysis Released, Revealing Attendance Expectations and Operating Hours for Universal’s New Texas Theme Park
Former Walt Disney Imagineer Jim Shull has done some digging into Universal’s new family-focused theme park coming to Frisco, Texas, and shared his findings on Twitter. There will be a public “meet & greet” with Universal Parks & Resorts representatives this weekend at Collin College Frisco Camp, Conference Center, 9700 Wade Blvd. The meeting is on Saturday, February 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. If you’re a local, you can register in advance to attend the meeting by clicking here.
starlocalmedia.com
City of Allen addresses city's pending shift from growth to maintenance mode
The city of Allen is crossing a threshold from a growing to an established community. As the community ages, the city has reached a point where it needs to revisit its policies, according to City of Allen Community Enhancement Director Lee Battle.
Trash collection rescheduled for southern Denton County towns
One of the delays caused by this week’s ice storm has been trash and recycling pickup, and the different collection service providers are handling the delays differently. The following is the latest information provided by each town about when their trash/recycling service providers will collect waste this week. In...
dallasexpress.com
Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes
A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
With winter storm passing, school districts expect to open Feb. 6
Highways in Denton County remained frozen early Feb. 3, but temperatures are expected to rise throughout the day. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) The winter storm that arrived in North Texas last week is passing, but local school districts decided to remain closed on Feb. 3. Officials plan for school doors to...
dallasexpress.com
Highway 380 Widening Project Begins
A project to add additional lanes to US 380 in Frisco to facilitate the region’s rapid growth will continue to move forward in 2023. The widening of the highway has partially already begun at US 380 in Frisco and Denton County between Teel Parkway and Mahard Drive, with that phase of construction expected to be completed by 2025.
Frisco eatery CraftWay Kitchen offers fine, yet casual, dining experience
Blue Cheese Chips ($11) feature smoked bacon, chives, blue cheese crumbles and dressing. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Mike Hutchinson said when he and co-owner Troy Cooper opened CraftWay Kitchen in Frisco, they brought decades of industry experience to the table. They originally met years ago when they both worked for Rockfish Seafood Grill.
Comments / 0