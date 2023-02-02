Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas ShoppersC. HeslopTexas State
This Houston woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
The Chicago Bears were the Houston Texans in 1969Larry E LambertChicago, IL
Related
Spotlighting Black-owned businesses across Houston area
HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses across the Houston area. With nearly 23% of African Americans making Houston's population, Black culture is cemented throughout our city. That's why it's no surprise that you can find Black-owned businesses just about anywhere across the Houston area, including downtown, the museum district, and the many Black communities that make Houston, Houston.
Houston business owner helps families with light bills
HOUSTON — The word "lit" may not be as popular as it used to be, but one Houston business owner is keeping it in his vocabulary. Steven Rogers, a Black business owner in the Houston area, visited North Forest High School Thursday and announced he would be paying the light bills for families of students who attend the high school.
'A bit of everything' | Champions of Magic brings multiple acts, massive production to Hobby Center
HOUSTON — When Champions of Magic arrives at The Hobby Center in Houston next week, it's delivering "grand-scale magic," according to Richard Young. "We've got dangerous escapes, loads and loads of pyrotechnics, confetti, 160 moving lights," he added. The show, which has been touring through arenas and 2,000-seat Broadway...
Man hoping to find dog its forever home after it was left tied up to pole in southeast Houston
HOUSTON — A man said he caught someone on camera abandoning a dog at a gas station in southeast Houston on Friday. Jason Hutchinson recorded a video where you can see a dog tied to a pole with a leash. He posted it to social media and the video has since gone viral with more than 11 million views on TikTok.
Houston man arrested in connection to woman found dead at newly built home in La Marque
LA MARQUE, Texas — A Houston man was arrested Thursday in connection to the woman who was found dead in a newly built home in La Marque. Evidence thrown away in a dumpster identified Carlos Lara-Balcazar, 34, as the suspected killer, police said. The dumpster is about seven minutes away from Lara-Balcazar's home.
KHOU
Grammy nominee and Houstonian Tobe Nwigwe talks about life in Houston
HOUSTON — The Grammy Awards are this Sunday on KHOU 11. Houstonian hip-hop artist and actor Tobe Nwigwe is up for Best New Artist, though he’s been at it for a while. Tobe will star in the new Transformer movie this summer and you can currently watch him on the hit Netflix series, Mo, which features fellow Houstonian and comedian Mo Amer.
HPD: Body found in north Houston with gunshot wounds
HOUSTON — Police are investigating the discovery of a body found shot to death in north Houston. The body was found Saturday just before 12 p.m. on Firnat St., which is near Tidwell Rd. and the Hardy Toll road. Police told KHOU 11 that the body was found with...
KHOU
Houston's own Grammy-nominated Robert Glasper talks high school, love of music
HOUSTON — The Grammy Awards are this Sunday on KHOU 11 and Houston will be in the building. Among the nominees is Jazz, R&B pianist, producer and songwriter, Robert Glasper. He is up for best R&B album and best-engineered album for his 2022 release of “Black Radio III.”
KHOU
History in the making? All eyes on Beyoncé for 2023 Grammys. Here's why.
Houston's own Beyoncé has the chance to make Grammy history this year. She's up for nine Grammy Awards and only needs four to beat the record for most overall Grammy wins. "Because they give out a lot of awards at what they call the premiere ceremony before the show, it's very possible she could break the record before the show even starts," said Jem Aswad, Variety's deputy music editor.
Employee injured when car slams into southwest Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — A restaurant employee was injured when a car came crashing into the business in southwest Houston Friday afternoon, according to police. It happened around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Fondren and Harwin. The driver said she accidentally hit the gas, leading to the crash. Police say...
3 hurt in shooting at southwest Houston event hall, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police said three people are expected to be OK after a shooting at an event hall late Saturday night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at Taylor's of Houston on S. Post Oak Rd. near W. Orem Dr. in southwest Houston. Police said they received a...
Bush IAH: Fire in Terminal C leading to smell of smoke, possible delays
HOUSTON — Fire in an employee laundry room at Bush Intercontinental Airport may lead to delays, according to airport officials. In a tweet, Bush IAH said the fire was in Terminal C and was put out by the Houston Fire Department. They say travelers may notice the smell of smoke and it could lead to delays for United passengers as things get back to normal.
Houston's Pierce Elevated could be turned into a 'Sky Park'
HOUSTON, Texas — With the McDonald's in Midtown permanently closing, and the Greyhound bus station property across the street up for sale, some are hoping these changes will pave the way for future projects that will make that section of Midtown look completely different -- including the Pierce Elevated.
HPD: 2 dead, 1 injured in shootings in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Two people are dead and one person was injured Saturday in separate shootings in southwest Houston, police said. These shootings happened within a three-minute walk from each other -- one on Buffalo Speedway near Darlinghurst Drive and the other on Fleetwell Drive near Heatherbloom Drive. These streets are in a residential area.
Multiple explosive devices found at Arkansas home of man with Houston ties, FBI says
HOUSTON — A man who used to work at a Houston company is wanted by the FBI. Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, is wanted after federal investigators said they searched his Fort Smith, Arkansas, home last month and found multiple explosive devices. Mehta is facing an unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device charge, the FBI said.
Have you seen Carlos? Houston teen missing for 2 weeks
HOUSTON — Houston police and Texas EquuSearch are asking for the public to keep their eyes open for a 14-year-old who has been missing for two weeks. Carlos Lugo was last seen on Jan. 21 in the 2000 block of Tidwell Road near the Hardy Toll Road. Carlos is...
KHOU
Meet The Floral Artist & Owner Of Fulshear Floral Design + Get Expert Flower Arrangement Tips
To learn more about Fulshear Floral Design and to place an order visit their website for more details. Plus, stay connected with Ace Berry and give him a follow on social media:. @aceinfullbloom or @fulshearfloraldesign on Instagram or @AceinFullBloom on TikTok.
Houston's own Beyonce announces 'Renaissance' world tour
HOUSTON — Before sunrise Wednesday, Queen Bey had the hive buzzing with a special announcement. Subtly on her Instagram, Beyonce announced her "Renaissance" world tour, which will make two stops in Texas, including Houston, of course. The tour kicks off May 10 in Sweeden. She will make a stop...
Meet 'Mattress Mack,' the newest K-9 officer working in Harris County Precinct 4
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — There's a new sheepdog on the streets but his name sounds very familiar. "Mattress Mack" is the newest K-9 with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office. Jim McIngvale's monicker and alter ego perfectly fit the 4-year-old Belgian Malinois. "Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale has always...
Bun B's Trill Burgers making a comeback at Houston rodeo
HOUSTON — Bun B is not only bringing his "trill' energy back to the Houston rodeo concert stage, but he's also bringing his Trill Burgers. The Houston rapper posted to his Instagram page on Monday that his Trill Burgers are making a comeback at the Houston Livestock and Rodeo from Feb. 28 to March 19. The burger stand will be located at Booth RP130 in Rodeo Plaza, near the Champion Wine Garden and NRG Astrodome.
KHOU
Houston, TX
66K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0