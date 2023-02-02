ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotlighting Black-owned businesses across Houston area

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses across the Houston area. With nearly 23% of African Americans making Houston's population, Black culture is cemented throughout our city. That's why it's no surprise that you can find Black-owned businesses just about anywhere across the Houston area, including downtown, the museum district, and the many Black communities that make Houston, Houston.
Houston business owner helps families with light bills

HOUSTON — The word "lit" may not be as popular as it used to be, but one Houston business owner is keeping it in his vocabulary. Steven Rogers, a Black business owner in the Houston area, visited North Forest High School Thursday and announced he would be paying the light bills for families of students who attend the high school.
Grammy nominee and Houstonian Tobe Nwigwe talks about life in Houston

HOUSTON — The Grammy Awards are this Sunday on KHOU 11. Houstonian hip-hop artist and actor Tobe Nwigwe is up for Best New Artist, though he’s been at it for a while. Tobe will star in the new Transformer movie this summer and you can currently watch him on the hit Netflix series, Mo, which features fellow Houstonian and comedian Mo Amer.
HPD: Body found in north Houston with gunshot wounds

HOUSTON — Police are investigating the discovery of a body found shot to death in north Houston. The body was found Saturday just before 12 p.m. on Firnat St., which is near Tidwell Rd. and the Hardy Toll road. Police told KHOU 11 that the body was found with...
History in the making? All eyes on Beyoncé for 2023 Grammys. Here's why.

Houston's own Beyoncé has the chance to make Grammy history this year. She's up for nine Grammy Awards and only needs four to beat the record for most overall Grammy wins. "Because they give out a lot of awards at what they call the premiere ceremony before the show, it's very possible she could break the record before the show even starts," said Jem Aswad, Variety's deputy music editor.
Employee injured when car slams into southwest Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — A restaurant employee was injured when a car came crashing into the business in southwest Houston Friday afternoon, according to police. It happened around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Fondren and Harwin. The driver said she accidentally hit the gas, leading to the crash. Police say...
Bush IAH: Fire in Terminal C leading to smell of smoke, possible delays

HOUSTON — Fire in an employee laundry room at Bush Intercontinental Airport may lead to delays, according to airport officials. In a tweet, Bush IAH said the fire was in Terminal C and was put out by the Houston Fire Department. They say travelers may notice the smell of smoke and it could lead to delays for United passengers as things get back to normal.
Houston's Pierce Elevated could be turned into a 'Sky Park'

HOUSTON, Texas — With the McDonald's in Midtown permanently closing, and the Greyhound bus station property across the street up for sale, some are hoping these changes will pave the way for future projects that will make that section of Midtown look completely different -- including the Pierce Elevated.
HPD: 2 dead, 1 injured in shootings in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Two people are dead and one person was injured Saturday in separate shootings in southwest Houston, police said. These shootings happened within a three-minute walk from each other -- one on Buffalo Speedway near Darlinghurst Drive and the other on Fleetwell Drive near Heatherbloom Drive. These streets are in a residential area.
Have you seen Carlos? Houston teen missing for 2 weeks

HOUSTON — Houston police and Texas EquuSearch are asking for the public to keep their eyes open for a 14-year-old who has been missing for two weeks. Carlos Lugo was last seen on Jan. 21 in the 2000 block of Tidwell Road near the Hardy Toll Road. Carlos is...
Houston's own Beyonce announces 'Renaissance' world tour

HOUSTON — Before sunrise Wednesday, Queen Bey had the hive buzzing with a special announcement. Subtly on her Instagram, Beyonce announced her "Renaissance" world tour, which will make two stops in Texas, including Houston, of course. The tour kicks off May 10 in Sweeden. She will make a stop...
Bun B's Trill Burgers making a comeback at Houston rodeo

HOUSTON — Bun B is not only bringing his "trill' energy back to the Houston rodeo concert stage, but he's also bringing his Trill Burgers. The Houston rapper posted to his Instagram page on Monday that his Trill Burgers are making a comeback at the Houston Livestock and Rodeo from Feb. 28 to March 19. The burger stand will be located at Booth RP130 in Rodeo Plaza, near the Champion Wine Garden and NRG Astrodome.
