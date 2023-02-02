ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Renee Bateman
3d ago

Praying for the family, friends and co-workers. Greenbrier Police Officers are the best. So sorry for your loss.

Teresa Ann Doss
3d ago

so sorry to family, friends, and his co workers. May God wrap his loving arms around each with his comfort

Harold Hoffman
2d ago

God bless you and your family 🙏💯 and friends and fellow officers very sad and thank you for your honorable 5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ service you will never be forgotten about

lootpress.com

Summers County Sheriff’s Department searching for juvenile

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Summers County Sheriff’s Department needs help locating a runaway juvenile. Summers County Sheriff Justin Fairs says that foot searches will continue today and that anyone interested in assisting in the search efforts can meet at the staging area at Bluestone Baptist Church after 9 am. Someone will be there to coordinate with you in the search process.
lootpress.com

Mercer County Deputy cleared of any wrongdoing after dog attack

MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mercer County Deputy has been cleared of any wrongdoing involving an incident at his home. According to WV State Police, on Sunday, January 29, 2023, in the evening hours, Deputy Matt Horn was at his residence in an off-duty status. Deputy Horn had exited his residence with his two small dogs and went to his mailbox, which is located at the end of his driveway that intersects with the main roadway. His dogs remained within the boundaries of his property and close to the residence. As Deputy Horn returned to his driveway, the neighbor’s dog darted across the main road from the residence of its owners and onto Deputy Horn’s property. Deputy Horn reports hearing something approaching him from behind. As he turned, he saw the German Shepard, that he knew to be his neighbor’s dog, approaching him quickly and in an aggressive manner, barking, growling, and with its teeth showing. Deputy Horn retreated further into his property, actually running into the front of one of his vehicles, and drew his firearm from its concealed carry position. The dog then directed its attack to that of Deputy Horn’s dogs. Deputy Horn fired a shot which struck the German Shepard and stopped the attack. The shot that was fired was a fatal shot.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police asking for help identifying alleged harassment suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an alleged harassment investigation. They say the alleged incident happened on Jan. 25, at the Kanawha County Public Library on Capitol Street. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Criminal Investigation […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Deputy of the year and Deputy of the Quarter announced

HINTON, (Hinton News) - The Summers County Sheriff's Office recently announced the 2022 Deputy of the Year and the new Deputy of the Quarter recipients. Both officers received certificates for their achievements. Deputy John Ward was named the 2022 Deputy of the Year, and Deputy David Lester was awarded the year's first Officer of the Quarter honor. The announcement states, "Give these men a round of applause. We are grateful to have them within our ranks as they continue to serve the people of Summers County. We could not be more proud of them." The post Deputy of the year and Deputy of the Quarter announced appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha County grand jury hands down indictments in arson, endangerment and DUI cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A grand jury in Kanawha County handed down dozens of indictments Friday, including arson, endangerment and DUI cases. Brian William Sanders, 42, of Winfield, has been indicted for kidnapping, malicious wounding, attempted strangulation, domestic battery and strangulation. Sanders was apprehended by Kanawha County deputies in December 2022 after a female victim reported she was held against her will and attacked by her boyfriend.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Juvenile Missing in the Jumping Branch area

UPDATE: We have received unconfirmed reports that the boy has been found, safe.   BREAKING NEWS: JUMPING BRACH, (Hinton News) - An 11-year-old boy has been missing in the Jumping Branch area since last night. The Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating the juvenile. Anyone interested in joining the search efforts is asked to check in at the established command post inside the Bluestone Baptist Church. The boy was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket in the area of Will Dodd Road. If you have any information on the potential whereabouts of the child, contact Summers County 911 at 304-466-3333. This is an ongoing situation and Hinton News will provide more information as it becomes available. The post Juvenile Missing in the Jumping Branch area appeared first on The Hinton News.
JUMPING BRANCH, WV
Lootpress

Fire crews battle structure fire in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayette County 911 dispatchers tell LOOTPRESS that fire crews are currently on the scene battling a structure fire on Summerlee Road in Oak Hill. Dispatchers say the call came in around 10:28 PM and the Oak Hill, Fayetteville, and Mount Hope Fire Departments all responded.
OAK HILL, WV
WDTV

Couple says off duty deputy killed their German Shepherd

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Sophia and Jay Kelly say their dog Zero was killed by their neighbor after the dog went outside to use the bathroom. They say he was house-trained, so they routinely let him out to go, but on a recent occasion, it was anything but routine when Zero left their porch.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County, West Virginia, man arrested for allegedly attempting to break into a church

MINK SHOALS, WV (WOWK) — A Kanawha County man was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly attempting to break into a church in Mink Shoals, West Virginia. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, while patrolling the area, they received a tip of suspicious activity at the Great Community Fellowship Church on Pennsylvania Avenue. Deputies say […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Missing West Virginia man found safe

Editor’s Note: The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office originally released Travis Sigman’s last name as “Sigmon.” This article has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of “Sigman.” UPDATE (5:40 P.M. Feb. 2, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Travis Sigman, 29, has been found safe. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Ohio man arrested in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Ohio man is facing extradition from Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. This morning, February 2, 2023, deputies received notification for a welfare check on two males unconscious inside a vehicle parked in a private driveway in Victor. Upon arrival, deputies and EMS personnel were able to wake the individuals, where one proceeded to throw drug paraphernalia in a trash can before fleeing on foot toward Ansted. Deputies apprehended the individual, who ended up being wanted on Ohio felony warrants for “Dangerous Drugs.”
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Virginian Review

Kyle Matt Moore Launches His Campaign For Sheriff Of Alleghany County-Covington

Kyle Matt Moore, who retired with the rank of sergeant from the Virginia State Police on Jan. 1, after serving 26 years in Alleghany County, has launched his campaign for sheriff of Alleghany County-Covington. Not many people get to marry their high school sweetheart, serve 29 years in the U.S. Army before retiring as a Master Sergeant and retire as a lawman after 26 years of service. Moore, who was born in Clintwood, Va. in 1970, graduated from Ervinton High School near Clintwood in 1988. “I left for basic training right after I graduated from high school, and right after basic training, I...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Additional inmates overdose at Southern Regional Jail

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two more inmates were treated after experiencing a drug overdose at Southern Regional Jail. According to West Virginia Department of Commerce Communication Director Andy Malinoski, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, two inmates at Southern Regional Jail gave the appearance of experiencing a drug overdose. The...
BEAVER, WV

