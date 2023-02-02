Read full article on original website
Terrible Episodes of Barbarianism Including the Evisceration and Utilization of a 14-Year-Old Happened in JamestownSafa FarooqJamestown, NY
A large number of migrants might "overwhelm" services in a rural New York town.Sherif SaadJamestown, NY
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersJamestown, NY
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in New YorkBryan DijkhuizenLakewood, NY
wpsu.org
'Wilds are Working' project brought remote workers to Kane and Bellefonte in 2022. How did it go?
Last year, Bellefonte and Kane, Pennsylvania, each hosted groups of remote workers for a few weeks through a program called “The Wilds are Working: A Remote Lifestyle Experience.” The project was created by the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, and other partners. Abbi Peters, the Chief Operations Officer at the Center, and Kate Kennedy, the Director of the Kane Area Development Center, talked with WPSU’s Emily Reddy about the project.
venangoextra.com
Welcome to River Roots Redevelopment
Here we are, a month into 2023 already, and time shows no signs of slowing down! You may have noticed that our column has taken a break over the last few months (though work certainly hasn’t!) and now we are back, with a new look, a new broader focus, and some new people behind the scenes.
yourdailylocal.com
West Forest Seniors Learning about Income Taxes in Consumer Math Class
TIONESTA, Pa. – West Forest seniors in Mrs. Banner’s Consumer Math class, are currently learning about income taxes and filling out mock tax forms. The Consumer Math class focuses on math skills that are used in everyday life, including banking, home purchasing, car purchasing and maintenance, insurance, job seeking, traveling, and income taxes.
yourdailylocal.com
Allegheny Outdoor Club to Hike, Ski
TIDIOUTE, Pa. – The Allegheny Outdoor Club will hike and ski on Sunday, Feb. 5 in the Economite Road area near Tidioute. The meeting spot for the group will be Musante Street in Warren at 1:30 p.m. or the parking area on Economite Road at 2 p.m. This is a reschedule of a hike that was previously canceled.
casdbeavertales.org
A story of an extended school day
It was one winter morning on December 14. A seemingly regular school day, little snow on the ground in the small town of Corry, Pennsylvania. The students began their routine of getting to school as slowly as possible without being late. They were in no rush. It was a Wednesday and the students were all ready for the weekend and winter break (myself included). Little did we know, we were in for a big surprise. As we were getting into school, receiving our breakfast, and mentally preparing ourselves for the day, we heard unbelievable news. The weather had rapidly changed into a winter blizzard and the snow was coming down inches in just minutes. At this rate we were going to be trapped at the school.
wesb.com
McKean, Cameron, Potter County EMS Awarded over $425k in Grants
Rep. Martin Causer announced Saturday that Fire and emergency response organizations in Cameron, McKean and Potter counties have been awarded more than $425,000 in grants. The funding comes from an ongoing grant program created by the Legislature and administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner from the proceeds from slot machine gaming, and not General Fund tax revenue.
explore venango
Franklin on Ice Festival Kicks Off the Season with Ice Sculptures, Indoor and Outdoor Activities
FRANKLIN, Pa (EYT) – Franklin Fine Arts Council’s (FFAC) annual Franklin On Ice festival kicks off today, starting at 10:00 a.m. (Archived photo above: A sculpture from Franklin On Ice 2021. Photo by Ron Wilshire.) Visitors can tour the park and admire the ice sculptures created by DiMartino...
PSP teams up with downtown bar to raise money for the Special Olympics
Members of law enforcement are braved the dunk tank for a cause. At Voodoo Brewing Company on State Street, employees and Pennsylvania State Troopers were getting dunked! They were raising funds for The Pennsylvania Special Olympics. One state trooper said each November, members of law enforcement raise money for the Special Olympics with a polar […]
erie.pa.us
Public meeting set for Feb. 23 on Kahkwa Bridge project
The City of Erie and the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization will hold a meeting and information session to update the public on the Kahkwa Bridge project. The bridge, which was built in 1920 and routed Kahkwa Boulevard over Ravine Drive on Erie’s west side, was demolished in 2021 because of advanced deterioration. A new vehicular bridge is planned, which will include enhanced sidewalks for pedestrians and cyclists.
Middle, high school students get early release in Edinboro due to snow
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Middle and high school students in the General McLane School District will see early dismissal today, Feb. 3, due to weather. Students at James W. Parker Middle School and General McLane High School will be released at 2:15 p.m. A spokesman for General McLane School District said the early release is so buses […]
740thefan.com
Jamestown Public Schools apologizes after racist remarks, noises toward Bismarck student-athletes
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – Officials with Jamestown Public Schools have issued an apology after several middle and high school students were accused of making racist remarks and noises to two Bismarck High School student-athletes during a basketball game. During the game Tuesday, students in the Jamestown High cheering section...
d9and10sports.com
O-E Girls Secure Second Straight NTL Title; St. Marys Edges DuBois in Low-Scoring Affair
DUKE CENTER, Pa. – Katie Sheeler had 27 points, five rebounds, and three steals as Otto-Eldred secured its second straight NTL title with a 63-24 win over visiting Austin. It is the second time in school history the Lady Terrors have won back-to-back league titles as they secured titles in 1977 and 1978 (those were fall seasons only).
yourdailylocal.com
Sheffield Boys Fall at Elk County Catholic
ST. MARYS, Pa. – Colby Nussbaum and Michael Jacobs combined for 22 points in Elk County Catholic’s 51-27 home AML win over Sheffield. Nussbaum led the Crusaders with 12 points with Jacobs adding 10 points. Jordan Wasko added seven points for ECC. Connor Finch led Sheffield with 17...
Thanks, Joe
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Joe Murgo signed off from WTAJ after 22 years of dedication to the community. Joe joined WTAJ in 2001 and shortly became one of the most well-known media personalities in the area. For over two decades Central Pennsylvania had counted on Joe’s accurate and reliable weather forecast. In 2005, Joe was […]
Looking for love? Try speed dating at the Erie Humane Society
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day approaches, but that love doesn’t only have to be for humans, it can also be for our furry friends. That’s why the Erie Humane Society wants to help residents find their forever pet at their Shelter Speed Dating event on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 11 […]
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington. According to the release from Governor Shapiro’s office, Harrington died in the...
erienewsnow.com
Father & Son Have One of Erie's Best 'Big Fish' Stories
There was a night over 30 years ago, when a huge fish was seen floating in the shallow waters of Lake Erie near Lawrence Park. The fish was brought to shore and it became big news back then. The father and son who found that whopper are still talking about it today.
wesb.com
Homes Found For Pit Bulls
The family of pit bulls in need of foster homes in Bradford have found homes. The McKean County District Attorney’s office has announced that the pit bulls have been successfully placed in temporary homes. The DA’s office thanks all of those who came forward and assisted with the effort....
explore venango
Frozen Masterpieces: ‘Franklin on Ice’ Unveils Stunning Ice Sculptures in Fountain Park
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Fountain Park was transformed into a Winter Wonderland as “Franklin on Ice” showcased a mesmerizing collection of ice sculptures. (Photos by Gavin Fish / EYT Media.) Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the...
Rural nursing home workers demand better working conditions
Over 200 healthcare workers at nursing home facilities in Dunkirk, Eden, Salamanca, and Houghton are demanding contract negotiations and better pay.
