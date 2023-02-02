Read full article on original website
NJ shoppers — don’t become the next target for ‘follow-out’ thieves
🚨 You're not always safe when you get back to your car. 🚨 Follow-out theft is potentially a statewide issue. Here's another thing to worry about when you're just trying to live your life. New Jersey authorities are warning residents to look out for "follow-out" thieves when they...
Bundle up, NJ! How cold it will get and how long it will last
The arctic blast is on. Grab the heavy winter coat, folks. While you may not need it Friday morning, you will definitely want it later on. Also, since very cold air is also very dry air, stay hydrated and keep the lip balm and moisturizer handy too. As of this...
10 Wonderful Sounds That Mean Summer Is Back In New Jersey
Living near the Jersey Shore has its perks; beautiful beaches, tons of great outdoor activities, and of course there's always something going on. That being said, there is something I really am missing during these peaceful off months at the shore, and it's something I didn't think I'd miss. When...
New Jersey could soon ban diet pills for teenagers
💊A proposed measure would outlaw diet pills for New Jersey teens and pre-teens. 💊 It would also prohibit anyone under 18 from buying muscle-building supplements. 💊 The sponsor of the bill says supplements are “like the Wild, Wild West”. Do you have a teenager in your...
Are you at risk from lead paint in your NJ home or community? Find out here
💦 Gov. Phil Murphy announces a new lead exposure mapping tool for all NJ residents. 💦 He also says $38 million in grants are being awarded for lead paint remediation. 💦 More NJ residents are exposed to lead dangers from paint than pipes. We’ve heard a lot...
South Jersey Mexican Restaurants Among Best in New Jersey
One of the many great things about living here in New Jersey is the food. Trust me. As someone who's done my fair share of traveling, one of my biggest gripes when we lived out of state was the food. According to ThebestofNJ.com, some of the best Mexican restaurants in...
94-year-old man hits barrier at Parkway’s Barnegat toll plaza
BARNEGAT – A 94-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete divider at a Garden State Plaza toll plaza Thursday afternoon. New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Mario Medici of Howell rode up onto the barrier in one of the E-ZPass lanes at the southbound Barnegat toll plaza around 3:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Top outdoor venues in NJ for your 2023 wedding
It’s almost that time of year to celebrate your family and friends and the love they have for each other…and enjoy some of the best cocktail hour food in the country!. Wedding season is creeping up on us and will be here before you know it. I’ve been...
Experts Say the Most Mouthwatering Wings are From a New Jersey Favorite
With the 'Big Game' on the way, many of us will be filling up on wicked good wings. Foodie experts are saying some of the most savory chicken wings can be found right here in The Garden State. The National Chicken Council estimates that 1.4 billion wings will be consumed...
This Popular Discount Retailer Is Opening Another New Jersey Store
Everything is expensive nowadays from heating your home, to stocking the fridge, even EZ Pass tolls have increased!. Don't even get me started on the cost of something like a concert ticket. That being said, there are a few ways to find relief in these tough economic times. Couponing is...
Little Egg Harbor to Open New Skate Park
There are many recreational choices in our region. Being a beach resort area lends itself to many water-related activities. For those who want something to do off the beach, there's tennis, basketball, and the new hot activity, pickleball. One activity that seems to be overlooked is skateboarding. Admittedly, skateboarding tends...
FBI investigating lying congressman over donations for NJ man’s service dog
🔴 Rep. George Santos offered to help a Navy vet pay for his service dog's operation. 🔴 Rich Osthoff said Santos stopped talking to him and withheld the funds raised. 🔴 Osthoff said he thought it was too late for any action to be taken. The FBI...
NJ has starring role in 2 new feature films
New Jersey serves as a backdrop for two feature films that hit the big screen on Friday. Areas of Burlington, Essex, Morris and Union counties were used for the filming of Knock at the Cabin and Daughter of the Bride, both of which can be viewed starting Feb. 3. The...
Cumberland County, NJ, Man Found Guilty of 2019 Murder, Faces Up to Life in Prison
Authorities say a man from Cumberland County has been found guilty in connection to a fatal shooting in Fairfield Township about three and a half years ago. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, 29-year-old Frank J. Baker of Seabrook was found guilty of the July 20th, 2019, shooting death of Jair Rennie.
