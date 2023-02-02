ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Zoning board OKs Temple Beth move to former funeral home

By Anthony Rossics
Star News Group
Star News Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eTtPD_0ka8v4aQ00

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Temple Beth Or’s move to a new location was approved by Brick Township’s Zoning Board of Adjustment on Jan. 31.

After an unsuccessful first attempt, the temple returned to the board with a revised application seeking to convert a former funeral home at 109 Pier Ave. into a synagogue.

The new application was approved, with stipulations, in a six-to-one vote, with Chairman David Chadwick, Vice Chairman Brian Formica, Glenn Fuchs, Darren Caffrey, Jennifer Leone Luddy and Kathy Russel voting yes and Eileen Della Volle casting the sole no vote.

At issue was res judicata, which means determining whether enough about this application was different from the previous Temple Beth Or application.

After consideration from the board, it was determined that res judicata was met in the new application.

The approval contained a number of stipulations that addressed concerns raised when the previous application was reviewed and turned down.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey Globe

Donlon, Peterpaul defeat Houghtaling for Assembly nod in 11th district

In their bid to claw back two State Assembly seats they narrowly lost in 2021, Monmouth County Democrats have picked Ocean Township Deputy Mayor Margie Donlon and former Municipal Court Judge Luanne Peterpaul to run on the organization line in the 11th legislative district. They defeated former Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Vicari will retire after 42 years as Ocean County Commissioner

Ocean County Commissioner Director Joseph Vicari, the longest-serving county official in New Jersey, will not seek re-election to a fifteenth term. “After more than 43 years of public service, I have decided to retire and devote more time to my family,” Vicari said. Anyone who volunteers for public service is often forced to divide their time between that service and their family. That’s a concession I’m no longer willing to make.”
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Franklin Township: Central Jersey College Prep Will Move to Remote Learning 'Most of Next Week'

SOMERSET, NJ - Central Jersey College Prep Charter School will remain closed at the start of next week per directives from Franklin Township officials, according to a message from CJCP Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan.  The closure is the result of an accident involving a 38-year-old unnamed Watchung resident who works for the school, according to reports. During the closure CJCP students will receive remote eduction.  Central Jersey College Prep Charter School Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan issued the following messages to CJCP families: Friday Message Dear Parents and Caregivers: Thank you for your understanding, patience, prayers, and engagement these last 24 hours. As many of you might have already heard,...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
tapinto.net

HEAVY Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road

HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today of a working fire at a home on Holland Road in Holmdel - it was soon updated to heavy fire, back up is being called in from local and county stations. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in.
HOLMDEL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Howell Man Dies After Crashing into Barnegat Toll Plaza on the Garden State Parkway Thursday

BARNEGAT – A Howell Township crashed into a concrete divider at the Barnegat toll plaza on the Garden State Parkway Thursday according to the New Jersey State Police. 94-year-old Mario Medici was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord heading south in Barnegat when the collision occurred at exit 68.9.  Police confirmed he died at the scene. The crash took place around 3:13 p.m. and it is unclear as to what caused the accident. There were no other vehicles involved and no other injuries. 
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
fox29.com

Pemberton Township Police Department announces death of local officer

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - The Pemberton Township Police Department has announced the death of a fellow officer with the force. According to the department's Facebook page, patrolman Officer Brian Lucykanish died. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and all members of his law enforcement and United...
PEMBERTON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Car Strikes Utility Pole On Calhoun Street

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One person suffered injuries after they crash into a utility pole on Calhoun between West Paul Ave. The crash knocked the power out for a brief minute in some parts of the North Ward and Ewing Township, Ewing Emergency Medical Services and Capital Health Paramedics transported the driver to Capital Health Medical center. Prospect heights fire department responded to the scene and later turned the scene over to Trenton officials. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Family pets unaccounted for after fire at Holmdel home

HOLMDEL, NJ – Police and firefighters were able to make sure family members at a house fire in Holmdel were able to exit the structure safely, but their pets remain unaccounted for. On Friday, police responded to 214 Holland Road shortly after 4:30 pm after receiving 911 calls regarding a reported structure fire. “Patrols arrived on scene within minutes and found several of the residents on the front lawn and the rear of the home was fully engulfed. Thankfully, all family members were able to get out of the home unscathed, however multiple cats and a German Shepard, Duke, are The post Family pets unaccounted for after fire at Holmdel home appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy