Zoning board OKs Temple Beth move to former funeral home

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Temple Beth Or’s move to a new location was approved by Brick Township’s Zoning Board of Adjustment on Jan. 31.

After an unsuccessful first attempt, the temple returned to the board with a revised application seeking to convert a former funeral home at 109 Pier Ave. into a synagogue.

The new application was approved, with stipulations, in a six-to-one vote, with Chairman David Chadwick, Vice Chairman Brian Formica, Glenn Fuchs, Darren Caffrey, Jennifer Leone Luddy and Kathy Russel voting yes and Eileen Della Volle casting the sole no vote.

At issue was res judicata, which means determining whether enough about this application was different from the previous Temple Beth Or application.

After consideration from the board, it was determined that res judicata was met in the new application.

The approval contained a number of stipulations that addressed concerns raised when the previous application was reviewed and turned down.

