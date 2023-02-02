ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries. 
Man shot, killed by law enforcement in Menomonie, Wis.

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- A man was shot and killed by law enforcement in western Wisconsin on Saturday night during a traffic stop following an armed home invasion.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says deputies, along with officers from Menomonie Police Department and University of Wisconsin-Stout, made a traffic stop near Terrill Road and Bongey Drive around 9 p.m.The car had been taken during an armed home invasion in which shots were reported to be fired, the sheriff's office says. Officers from the three departments fired their weapons during the traffic stop, and the man died at the scene. No officers were injured, the sheriff's department says. The officers are placed on administrative assignment, which is department policy.The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is probing the incident.The names of the man and law enforcement officers have not been released.
There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies

Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen.  This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
TikToker charged in GoFundMe cancer scam after documenting ‘battle’

A 19-year-old Iowa woman has been charged with bilking hundreds of donors out of more than $37,000 by lying on TikTok and GoFundme about battling pancreatic cancer and having a tumor “the size of a football,” police said. Madison “Maddie” Russo was arrested on Jan. 23 on a first-degree theft charge, a felony punishable in Iowa by up to 10 years in prison, according to the Eldridge Police Department. Police said Russo faked having Stage 2 pancreatic cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, “and a tumor the size of a football that wrapped around her spine.” The accused con artist documented her bogus cancer battle...
The Fort Themed Playground In Wisconsin That’s Oh-So Special

Kids have been building and playing in forts for as long as they have been playing outside, but a play fort in southeast Wisconsin is bigger and better than anyone’s backyard dreams. The Fort Cushing Playground is a wooden fortress that delivers endless fun while offering a side of real-life military history. It’s one of the best playgrounds in Wisconsin – here’s why.
Suspended Appellate Judge Must Not Have Gotten The 'No Appearance Of Impropriety' Memo

The timeline for redemption is a funny thing. The factors for forgiveness are manifold — egregiousness of violation, passage of time, moves made to right wrongs, what have you. A Michigan judge came under fire last month for moral high horsing the hiring of a clerk who did his best to repay his debt to society after shooting at a cop 30 years ago. This story is different though; a Georgia judge is being recommended to leave his post because of something he did not too long ago.
Minnesota will be the 19th state to pass the CROWN Act

Minnesota is the 19th state to pass the CROWN Act in the United States. The bill is now headed to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk to be signed into law. The CROWN Act stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.” In 2022, The House voted 235-to-189 to prohibit discrimination based on hair texture and hairstyles like hair that is tightly coiled, curled, or worn in locs, cornrows, twists, braids, Bantu knots or Afros. Several cities, like Austin, Texas; Charlotte, N.C.; Cincinnati; and Tucson, Arizona, have passed the CROWN Act, even though their states have yet to do so. President Joe Biden has voiced support for the law.
Amy DuPont Leaving WKBT: Where Is the News 8 Anchor Going?

Amy DuPont has been bringing news to the residents of La Crosse for the last two years. People love her chemistry with other News 8 co-hosts and the joy she brings to them. She’s recently been missing from the anchor desk but has now announced her departure from the station. Amy DuPont is leaving WKBT for the next adventure. Since the announcement, News 8 viewers have been curious about where she’s going and if she plans to leave La Crosse, too. So here’s what the reporter has to say about her departure from WKBT.
East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin

East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
