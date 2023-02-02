ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crawfordcountynow.com

Area Agency on Aging 2023 Scholarship Program Announced

ONTARIO—The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. has announced its 2023 Scholarship Program. The Area Agency on Aging Board of Trustees elected to provide three (3) scholarship awards this year to individuals for higher education or certification programs benefiting the field of aging network. Scholarship award amounts for the academic year 2023/2024 are as follows: One (1) $2,000.00 for a student attending a 4-year university; One (1) $1000.00 for a student attending a 2-year college or technical school, center of education, or is pursuing a certification; and One (1) $1000.00 for a student attending any type of higher institute of learning or certification and is a child, grandchild, or stepchild of an actively employed (full time or part-time) Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. staff member. Applicants must be a high school graduate (graduated in 2022 or earlier or hold a GED) and reside in one of the following nine counties: Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, or Wyandot.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Collins Aerospace sponsors WACO Learning Center’s 2023 programs

TROY — Representatives from Collins Aerospace visited the WACO Air Museum & Aviation Learning Center in Troy to present WACO Vice President Bill Slagel, Executive Director Nancy Royer and President Jim McGarry with a donation of $34,000 from Collins Aerospace to help fund the Aviation Learning Center. Collins Aerospace...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Harmon elected UVCC BOE president

PIQUA — Three new board members and election of officers was held during the organizational meeting Jan. 23 for the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education,. Joining the board was Clint Bostick, Piqua City Schools, Maria Brewer, Bradford Exempted Village School District, and Lee Harmon, Covington Exempted Village School Distric. Their terms of office is through Dec. 31, 2025.
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

TPD accepts Crown Equipment Co. donation

TROY — Crown Equipment Corporation, 1050 S. Dorset Road, Troy, made a $500 donation to the Troy Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3. The check was presented to Police Chief Shawn McKinney and School Resource Officers Tracy Long by Scott Thornell, Crown Equipment Co. operations manager. According to McKinney...
TROY, OH
hometownstations.com

Mayor of Findlay speaks at Republican luncheon about upcoming projects and annexation of properties

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The mayor of Findlay spoke at the Hancock County Republican Party's First Friday Luncheon to give an update on city projects. In her speech, Mayor Christina Muryn highlighted the accomplishments of the city in 2022 and explained what other projects are currently underway, such as park improvements, and a new plan to potentially annex around 400 properties into the city of Findlay.
FINDLAY, OH
wyso.org

Mercy Health-Springfield to build employee housing

Mercy Health — one of Ohio’s largest health care employers — has proposed building a new housing complex in Springfield to address commuting challenges for its employees. The 50 housing units will be on the old Mercy Hospital site on North Fountain Boulevard. Adam Groshans is the...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Threads of Miami Valley needs your clothing

We’ve previously shared information about Threads of Miami Valley, a free clothing resource in Miamisburg for adults and children. The boutique is open by appointment and offers clothing options for all sizes and ages. There are no residency or income requirements. During an appointment, individuals may shop for themselves, their children and often for other family members.
MIAMISBURG, OH
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• The region continues to see a decline in COVID-19 case rates and hospital admissions for COVID illness, so much so that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now ranks Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties as low risk in its community levels ratings for the first time since November.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami East APD team wins district competition

CASSTOWN — Matthew Osting and Braden Zekas recently competed in the District Agricultural Power Diagnostics (APD) (formerly known as Tractor Trouble Shooting) Career Development Event hosted by the Mercer County FFA Chapters and held at Tri-Star Career Compact School in Celina. Osting and Zekas are both members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter at Miami East High School.
CELINA, OH
dayton.com

Wat Da Pho to open second location in Huber Heights

Wat Da Pho, a Beavercreek Vietnamese Restaurant, is opening a second location in Huber Heights this summer with a twist. Steven Huynh, who co-owns the restaurant with his business partner, An Le, told Dayton.com the new location will be an express version of their current restaurant concept. “We plan to...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 27-Feb. 1

David J. Anderson, 59, of Lima, found guilty of physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $250 fine. Jacquez C. Darby, 24, of Lima, found guilty of hit skip real property. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $100 fine. William J. Degen, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty...
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy