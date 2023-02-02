Read full article on original website
crawfordcountynow.com
Area Agency on Aging 2023 Scholarship Program Announced
ONTARIO—The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. has announced its 2023 Scholarship Program. The Area Agency on Aging Board of Trustees elected to provide three (3) scholarship awards this year to individuals for higher education or certification programs benefiting the field of aging network. Scholarship award amounts for the academic year 2023/2024 are as follows: One (1) $2,000.00 for a student attending a 4-year university; One (1) $1000.00 for a student attending a 2-year college or technical school, center of education, or is pursuing a certification; and One (1) $1000.00 for a student attending any type of higher institute of learning or certification and is a child, grandchild, or stepchild of an actively employed (full time or part-time) Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. staff member. Applicants must be a high school graduate (graduated in 2022 or earlier or hold a GED) and reside in one of the following nine counties: Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, or Wyandot.
miamivalleytoday.com
Collins Aerospace sponsors WACO Learning Center’s 2023 programs
TROY — Representatives from Collins Aerospace visited the WACO Air Museum & Aviation Learning Center in Troy to present WACO Vice President Bill Slagel, Executive Director Nancy Royer and President Jim McGarry with a donation of $34,000 from Collins Aerospace to help fund the Aviation Learning Center. Collins Aerospace...
miamivalleytoday.com
Harmon elected UVCC BOE president
PIQUA — Three new board members and election of officers was held during the organizational meeting Jan. 23 for the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education,. Joining the board was Clint Bostick, Piqua City Schools, Maria Brewer, Bradford Exempted Village School District, and Lee Harmon, Covington Exempted Village School Distric. Their terms of office is through Dec. 31, 2025.
miamivalleytoday.com
TPD accepts Crown Equipment Co. donation
TROY — Crown Equipment Corporation, 1050 S. Dorset Road, Troy, made a $500 donation to the Troy Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3. The check was presented to Police Chief Shawn McKinney and School Resource Officers Tracy Long by Scott Thornell, Crown Equipment Co. operations manager. According to McKinney...
hometownstations.com
Mayor of Findlay speaks at Republican luncheon about upcoming projects and annexation of properties
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The mayor of Findlay spoke at the Hancock County Republican Party's First Friday Luncheon to give an update on city projects. In her speech, Mayor Christina Muryn highlighted the accomplishments of the city in 2022 and explained what other projects are currently underway, such as park improvements, and a new plan to potentially annex around 400 properties into the city of Findlay.
wyso.org
Mercy Health-Springfield to build employee housing
Mercy Health — one of Ohio’s largest health care employers — has proposed building a new housing complex in Springfield to address commuting challenges for its employees. The 50 housing units will be on the old Mercy Hospital site on North Fountain Boulevard. Adam Groshans is the...
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Threads of Miami Valley needs your clothing
We’ve previously shared information about Threads of Miami Valley, a free clothing resource in Miamisburg for adults and children. The boutique is open by appointment and offers clothing options for all sizes and ages. There are no residency or income requirements. During an appointment, individuals may shop for themselves, their children and often for other family members.
Two area companies either closing or laying off workers; What this says about the region’s economy
Just this week, News Center 7 has learned that two Miami Valley companies are either closing or laying off workers.
Red Cross requested after duplex fire in Sidney
Firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story duplex in Sidney Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services.
Popular Ohio Snack Brand Closing After More Than 110 Years
The company has been open since 1910.
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• The region continues to see a decline in COVID-19 case rates and hospital admissions for COVID illness, so much so that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now ranks Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties as low risk in its community levels ratings for the first time since November.
Family sues Dayton Children’s and Children’s Services after twins removed from custody
A couple told News Center 7 investigators medically kidnapped their newborn babies and they are warning other parents it could happen to them too.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East APD team wins district competition
CASSTOWN — Matthew Osting and Braden Zekas recently competed in the District Agricultural Power Diagnostics (APD) (formerly known as Tractor Trouble Shooting) Career Development Event hosted by the Mercer County FFA Chapters and held at Tri-Star Career Compact School in Celina. Osting and Zekas are both members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter at Miami East High School.
‘Just a busy, busy area;’ Radar signs placed at Dayton intersection
People and businesses in Dayton are starting to notices some changes on a busy road.
dayton.com
Warm up with a bowl of soup: Here are some of Dayton’s favorites
As the Dayton region experiences a big chill, the South is recovering from an ice storm and the Northeast is preparing for a polar blast. Winter is definitely here and there is no better way to warm up than with a big bowl of soup. Sipping up spoonfuls of savory...
Springfield family files lawsuit against military in daughter’s death
In October 2022, the family of Kaylie Harris obtained an attorney and filed a wrongful death and medical malpractice lawsuit against the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force. They say her suicide was triggered by a sexual assault that was the result of a hate crime.
dayton.com
Wat Da Pho to open second location in Huber Heights
Wat Da Pho, a Beavercreek Vietnamese Restaurant, is opening a second location in Huber Heights this summer with a twist. Steven Huynh, who co-owns the restaurant with his business partner, An Le, told Dayton.com the new location will be an express version of their current restaurant concept. “We plan to...
dayton.com
Here are clips of 5 pre-funk Black music acts from Dayton that impacted modern music
Much attention is paid to Dayton’s rich funk music legacy, and rightfully so, but that’s only part of the story. There were other Black artists from the Miami Valley that helped set the stage for the Ohio Players, Zapp and their contemporaries. The Dayton Daily News examined the...
wktn.com
Hardin County Prosecutor Shoots Down Attempt to Tie His Office to Promotion of Antisemitic Propaganda and Ideologies.
Hardin County Prosecutor Brad Bailey is refuting a couple from Wyandot County who he says is trying to affiliate his office with the promotion of what he calls their antisemitic propaganda and ideologies. In a release, Bailey stated that Katja and Logan Lawrence improperly posted his office’s website as a...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 27-Feb. 1
David J. Anderson, 59, of Lima, found guilty of physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $250 fine. Jacquez C. Darby, 24, of Lima, found guilty of hit skip real property. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $100 fine. William J. Degen, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty...
